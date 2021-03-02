Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow celebrity in the future.

The two were married for four years when they announced their split earlier this year. In a new IGTV video, Samantha Lee answered a question that asks if she would recommend dating a celebrity. She said, “No!… I think a lot of women want a certain type of noteriety in being with a certain guy. That’s not where your worth comes from. That’s not where your validation comes from. Your worth comes from God, and God alone. It doesn’t matter who you’re with.”

She continued …

“I think women make a lot of…athletes and entertainers, and wanting ot be with a certain kind of guy, you got into the high-value men thing… I’m not saying these guys are bad. But you have to also understand, these guys are self-made men. There’s a lot of women that want these men. So at the end of the day, these men are accustomed to getting their way… They’re able to pick and choose and they’re able to do whatever. A lot of women go into a situation saying ‘Hey, I want this kind of guy,’ not understanding that these guys are the pick of the litter. They ain’t gon’ put up with everything… You gon’ have to settle and compromise and work things out within yourself before they feel like they can do that too.”

MORE FOR YOU ON EURWEB: A Conversation with M. Night Shyamalan About His Psychological Thriller Series ‘Servant’ [EUR Exclusive]