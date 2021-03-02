Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home EURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

A Conversation with M. Night Shyamalan About His Psychological Thriller Series ‘Servant’ [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

Night+Shyamalan+13th+Annual+ADCOLOR+Conference+q0yQER3f2DZx
Getty

*Apple TV+ has announced the Season 3 renewal to psychological thriller series “Servant” from Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan

Directed by Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop, “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The cast includes Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”), Toby Kebbell (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Fantastic Four,” “Black Mirror”), Nell Tiger Free (“Game of Thrones”), Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter” franchise).

I’ve been hooked on this series from the very first episode. As the story unfolds, it really makes you examine the ways in which humans process trauma. There’s also a lot to unpack with the family dynamic and how far we’ll carry a lie to protect our loved ones. So when I caught up with M. Night during the Apple TV panel at Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour this month, I asked him if there a deeper meaning embedded in the fabric of this tale that he’s hoping the audience is left thinking about?

READ MORE: Jeff Bradshaw Strides with STRONGER, His NAACP Image Award Nominated Jazz Release / WATCH

“It’s fantastic you asked that because as I get offered stuff and think about what to do, the drive behind the piece, whether it’s a movie or a show that’s being offered, why get up in the morning? Why do all this hard work and, yeah, we’re entertainers and, obviously, that’s our job. You guys pay us to entertain. But the thing that I’m trying to work out, and I guess for me, the show is about me trying to understand how could there be a benevolent force in the world, in the universe, if things like what happened to Dorothy happened?” M. Night explained.

“And that incident that we wrote about Dorothy was from a documentary that I saw of a man who forgot his child was in the back seat and just a good dude, just a dad, and so traumatic. And it created this fear of does anything have meaning? And that’s the drive underneath all of this,” he continued. 

Night+Shyamalan+New+York+Comic+Con+2019+Day+OFK7ZHM3QNSx
Getty

“For me to even just have four people discuss that and figure this out and just ask the right questions. We don’t have to give an answer. The struggle is the part that connects us all. It’s underneath it. It’s the thing that makes this, on top of the great writing and the great acting and all of the suspense and the humor, and all of the cinema in it, underneath it is me kind of just having a conversation with you guys about how do we process things that feel meaningless and find meaning in our lives?,” M. Night said.

“Servant” Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Previous articleMathew Knowles Quitting Music Industry to Focus on ‘Mentoring, Academia’
Next articleTyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO