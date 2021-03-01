Jody Watley Guest Appears on The Wendy Williams Show for the First Time! / WATCH

*For the first time ever, music icon Jody Watley guest appears on The Wendy Williams Show.

Watley recently joined Wendy Williams for a chat on the show and talked about the 34th anniversary of her first album, working on new music and her new signature candle line ‘Sanctuary.’ Jody Watley on The Wendy Williams Show (wendyshow.com)

“Wendy was awesome and we had a fun conversation full of gems and facts on the show,” says Watley.

The Grammy award winning multi-platinum icon has paved the way as a trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style.

She is one of the architects of 21st century pop. From her groundbreaking marriage of rap & R&B (1987’s “Friends,” a collaboration with hip-hop legends Eric B. & Rakim) to her vision-forward marriage of high fashion, street fashion and music in the ‘80s (long before it became the norm), to her fusion of jazz and underground club culture with keen pop instincts, and the ease with which she crossed and still crosses genre, Jody Watley forged the template that is now everybody’s playbook.

