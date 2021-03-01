Jeffrey Wright to Voice Batman in HBO Max’s New Podcast ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’

*Jeffrey Wright will voice Batman in a new series of stories called “Batman: The Audio Adventures” for HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the podcast series is written by Saturday Night Live writer Dennis McNicholas and will be “a comedic take on the property that sees Jeffrey Wright lending his voice as the Caped Crusader.”

Meanwhile, Wright is also set to star as Jim Gordon in the upcoming film “The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson. During a 2020 interview with Collider, the award-winning actor was asked to compare his James Gordon to previous on-screen iterations of the character.

“There have been some really wonderful actors who have played this role. Gary Oldman, who I first worked with on Basquiat, is one of my absolute, very specific inspirations, early on, as a young actor. He inhabits a shelf unto himself, in my regard. So, I’m pretty stoked to have been asked to play a role that he played, and other great actors, but I don’t think that a comparison would be justified,” Wright explained.

“The reason being is because what’s wonderful about these iterations of Batman is that they go back to 1939, and there’s been an evolution of these characters, since the beginning. The characters and the stories have reflected the times and social dynamics, in which they were created. As far as the films go, the characters, I feel, are very much specific to the interpretation of Gotham,” he continued.

“And so, what I do is going to be very specific to Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham, and it’s going to be reflective of what Robert Pattinson’s Batman is going to be. To pluck one character out of the whole, is a forced idea. All of us are working together to create a tone and a language and an energy and a vibe that is specific to our film,” Wright said. “That’s what we were in the middle of doing when the alarm sounded that at least we Americans needed to get the hell out of there, so that we could get back home. That’s where we are right now, very much in the middle of things.”

“Batman: The Audio Adventures” will hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. No exact release date has been announced yet.