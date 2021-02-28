*Did you know that Eddie Murphy is still making music, but the last thing he wants to do is release it to the public. No, we’re wrong. Kinda. You see, the last he wants to do is make music Megan Thee Stallion … and release it.

On an upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall,” Eddie — who appears with his daughter Bella — talked about the much-anticipated sequel “Coming 2 America,” which premieres on March 5 on Amazon Prime.

Tamron asked him if he would ever consider recording new music. The funnyman peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his Rick James-produced club hit “Party All the Time” in 1985. And for some reason she also suggested he consider doing a track with, of all people Megan Thee Stallion.

“Megan Thee Stallion?! I’m 59, I can’t be doing nothing with no Megan Thee Stallion,” he laughs. “You know how crazy I would look doing something with Megan Thee Stallion? I’m gonna be 60 in April. I can’t be having Megan Thee Stallion doing her stuff and I’m standing next to her with my old ass playing my guitar.

“I have my first grandchild,” he adds of his son Miles’ baby girl. “Once you’re a grandpa, you can’t do no tracks with Megan Thee Stallion.”

ALSO ON EURWEB: This Georgia Teacher Told Her Students That Breonna Taylor Caused Her Own Death! / WATCH

On the serious side, Murphy explained his philosophy regarding his music.

“I stopped putting music out, but I still do music all the time,” Murphy says, adding that he has a “vault” of unheard songs. But when it comes to releasing music, “That’s kind of, like, young folks do that,” he says. “The Rolling Stones ain’t putting no records out! They’re playing their old tracks. Nobody wants to hear the Rolling Stones’ new sh–.”

Wait a minute. Speaking of Megan The Stallion, it just happens there is a musical connection between her an Murphy. Kinda. The first track from the “Coming 2 America” soundtrack is “I’m A King,” which was released earlier this month. It is an original song by Megan Thee Stallion and Bobby Sessions.