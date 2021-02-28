Sunday, February 28, 2021
This Georgia Teacher Told Her Students That Breonna Taylor Caused Her Own Death! / WATCH

*Are you ready for some craziness on a Sunday?  Well, we definitely got it for you in this story about a Georgia high school teacher who told her students Breonna Taylor caused her own death by hanging out with bad people. Now that teacher is fending off calls for her being fired.

Susan McCoy, who teaches forensic science at Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, GA – apparently saw how Donald Trump’s BIG LIE about winning the election has had on a lot of people and figured she could do it to – told her students in a zoom class:

“I’m sorry she was killed, but you know, when you hang out with people with guns and shooting, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire.”

READ THIS, TOO: Dawn Robinson of Groups En Vogue and Lucy Pearl Blames Raphael Saadiq For the Loss of Her Home

McCoy, who at one point said, “What’s her name — Breonna something” — leveled false allegations against Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, saying Breonna was “hanging out with the guy who was wanted on charges … and he fired at them, and they fired back.”

The bottom line is Walker was NOT the guy who was wanted on charges … he and Breonna were simply sleeping when cops broke into their home. Walker says cops never ID’d themselves and he fired a shot in self-defense, striking a cop, and that’s when police returned fire, killing Breonna.

Breonna Taylor
PHOTO: VIA @QUEENNBREONNA.

Sheesh, this woman SHOULD be fired for TEACHING blatant LIES. And now that she’s been busted, she’s getting mea culpa on.

“I want to apologize sincerely publicly for things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about. I’m just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful.” She went on to say, “I should never have talked about something that I didn’t understand and I truly, truly apologize and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday I can have that trust back with my students that I know that I lost.”

As far as whether she’ll keep her job, it’s up to school officials at this point.

Fisher Jack

