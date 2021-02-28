Sunday, February 28, 2021
Dawn Robinson of Groups En Vogue and Lucy Pearl Blames Raphael Saadiq For the Loss of Her Home

lucy pearl - dawn-robinson-raphael-saadiq-ali-1024x685
Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Dawn Robinson, Raphael Saadiq of Lucy Pearl | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

*As a founding member of the R&B group, “En Vogue,” Dawn Robinson helped the ensemble become one of the world’s bestselling female groups ever.  The group reached top-10 status on Billboard with such songs as “Hold On,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get it)” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,”  “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).

Robinson ultimately left the group in pursuit of a solo career but decided to forgo it in 1999 – for a while – to join “Lucy Pearl,” an R&B group which included singers Raphael Saadiq, and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

The group’s self-titled 2000 album produced two singles:  “Don’t Mess With My Man” and “Dance Tonight.”  Despite the album’s success, Robinson left the group, in part, because of various challenges and difficulties she was having with Saadiq, even though the two had known each other for many years.

“Raphael and I have known each other since we were 16,” Robinson said in a 2019 interview with Inspiring Lives Magazine. “He used to play in my band in San Francisco. He would sit down in a chair and play bass because he was nervous. Standing in front of the audience was too much for me, so I would turn my back to the audience.”

Dawn Robinson - GettyImages-173199625-600x414
Dawn Robinson – GettyImages

Robinson said in an interview with Halftime Chat that Saadiq was sort of jealous of her because music/entertainment writers wanted to interview her most of the time.  Subsequently, Robinson accused Saadiq of not looking our for her financially.  She said that she didn’t really go over the contracts like she should have because of the level of trust she had in Saadiq.  Robinson said when a Lucy Pearl album didn’t come out as she was led to believe, it negatively impacted her financial status, which had a ripple effect on her ability to pay house mortgage payments.

“We were supposed to have our album out by June. Here we are in November — our album wasn’t out,” said Robinson.  “And I was like, ‘Raphael, the bank has been calling me about my house. I’m gonna lose my house.’ And I was telling him prior to that I need money.”

According to Robinson, Saadiq said he would help, but in the end, he didn’t come through for her.

“I ended up literally losing my house,” said Robinson.

Robinson also said she wanted to do a Lucy Pearl reunion, but added, she would not do anything with Saadiq until he makes amends.”

