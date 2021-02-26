BLIND ITEM: The Orphanage

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Let me get this straight. This foreign-born permanent A-list model who has been to countless parties where underage girls were forced into performing sex acts and has personally recruited many of those girls for that specific purpose, now runs an orphanage. Yeah, that seems legit. No one is even calling her out on this at all. She knows no one will, and, as a result, those kids will be trafficked to the highest bidders.

Can you guess the model?