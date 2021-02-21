Monday, February 22, 2021
Home Social Heat
Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

By Fisher Jack
0

*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film “Judas and the Black Messiah” arrives as one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

In 2016, King had got the idea for what would become “Judas” while hanging out with Keith and Kenny Lucas, of the comedy duo the Lucas Brothers. The brothers, who had worked with King on a television pilot, thought the story of the Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, the informant William O’Neal and the F.B.I. would make for a powerful crime thriller: “‘The Departed’ set in the world of Cointelpro.”

“I thought it was the best idea I’d ever heard,” King recalled. “I could see the whole movie instantly.”

He began work on a script, joining forces with another writer, Will Berson, who’d written his own draft of a story based on Hampton’s life. The historical drama is only King’s second film. Produced with Ryan Coogler, the director of “Creed” and “Black Panther,” and Charles D. King, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton and Lakeith Stanfield as the misguided O’Neal, who helped the F.B.I. orchestrate Hampton’s killing.

“I felt that if we could thread both needles — the entertainment and the politics — then it would be very hard for people to dismiss the content of this movie,” said Coogler.

MORE ON EURWEB: Nominations for the 21st Annual Black Reel Awards: ‘One Night in Miami’ & ‘Black Messiah’ Lead

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The New York Times (@nytimes)

Previous articleKeith Thurman is Ready to Fight His Way Back to the Top
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director (Shaka King): ‘I Thought it was the Best Idea I’d Ever Heard’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Eight years ago, Shaka King was struggling as a Black filmmaker trying to make it in Hollywood. Now, his film "Judas and the Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyonce’s Barely-there Backside Thong Snaps & Vids Heat Up the ‘Gram / LOOK!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Hey y'all, as you can no doubt tell, this particular Social Heat post is a scorcher! We've got Beyonce doing what she does best:...
Read more
Social Heat

LaKeith Stanfield Calls Charlamagne Tha God A ‘Hoe’ After Radio Host’s ‘Judas’ Comment About Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*LaKeith Stanfield has a message for Charlamagne Tha God after the radio personality took a shot at his portrayal of FBI snitch William O'Neal...
Read more
Social Heat

UK Man Surrenders to Police for ‘Peace and Quiet’ from Quarantine People He was Stuck With

Fisher Jack - 0
*A wanted man in West Sussex, UK, whose identity has not been disclosed, ended up turning himself in to police because he couldn’t stand...
Read more
Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO