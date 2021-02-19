Fox News to be Blitzed With Ads Supporting GOP Lawmakers Who Voted to Impeach/Convict Trump (Watch)

*The Republican Accountability Project, a national anti-Trump group, is launching a $1 million ad campaign to provide backup to the 17 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach or convict former President Donald Trump.

The group, which previously vowed it would spend $50 million to back GOP lawmakers who impeached Trump as well as defeat his loyal supporters in office, will air the TV spots on Fox News, reports Politico They’re also funding billboards to rally behind the legislators who found Trump guilty of inciting rioters to attack the U.S. Capitol.

“After our Capitol was attacked, our representatives in Congress were threatened, and a police officer was killed, Sen. Murkowksi had a choice,” the narrator in one of the television ads says. “She could look the other way and pretend it didn’t happen or she could stand up and say, ‘This can never happen again.’ Thank you, Sen. Murkowski, for upholding your oath to the constitution and for protecting our country.”

Watch below:

All 17 of the ads are identical, with only the name and images of the lawmakers changed.

The effort comes as the lawmakers who voted against Trump face backlash both in Washington and back home. The Wyoming GOP censured Rep. Liz Cheney for moving to impeach Trump, and some House Republicans unsuccessfully tried to oust her as conference chair. In Pennsylvania, local parties have censured Sen. Pat Toomey and the state committee is planning to hold a meeting that insiders said will discuss the same punishment.

“It’s a really important thing to do, to thank these Republicans who really took a stand against Trump and took chances that obviously have been challenging and will continue to be challenging,” said Olivia Troye, co-director of the Republican Accountability Project. “You’ve seen them be censured by their own parties in their own states and districts, and the dynamic that’s come and the hatred and fury that you see from some of the supporters against them.”

Troye said that the organization is targeting voters on Fox News because “there’s a whole voting population of Republican voters right now that are not OK with what happened” as well as Trump voters for whom the Jan. 6 insurrection “really gave them pause.”

The group has been posting video testimonials of ex-Republicans who are disgusted by Trump and wanted to see him convicted.