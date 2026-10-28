Inglewood Mayor James Butts Denies Student Allegations, Calls it ‘Political Warfare’ – EUR EXCLUSIVE!

In a direct EURweb interview, the mayor denies inappropriate touching, challenges Najee Ali's credibility and questions the timing of a planned legal claim.

James T. Butts – via dominiquediprima.com

*Inglewood (CA) Mayor James T. Butts Jr. is pushing back against allegations that he inappropriately touched a female high school student, telling EURweb in an exclusive telephone interview Wednesday that the controversy amounts to political warfare.

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“There was no inappropriate behavior,” Butts said. “There was no… unlawful touching.”

The mayor questioned why an attorney representing the student issued a press release announcing a planned legal claim just days before Inglewood’s November 3 election.

He also alleged that mayoral candidate Gloria Gray‘s campaign circulated the attorney’s announcement before news organizations reported it, although EURweb has not independently verified that assertion.

“It’s political warfare, period,” Butts declared during the approximately eight-minute conversation with EURweb publisher Lee Bailey.

James T. Butts Jr.

At a Glance

“It’s political warfare, period,” Butts declared during the approximately eight-minute conversation with EURweb publisher Lee Bailey.

The denial: Butts denies inappropriate touching and questions the timing of the attorney’s announcement.

Butts denies inappropriate touching and questions the timing of the attorney’s announcement. The activist dispute: Butts rejects Najee Ali’s demand for an apology and invokes the activist’s criminal history.

Butts rejects Najee Ali’s demand for an apology and invokes the activist’s criminal history. What’s unresolved: The reported family meeting, surveillance footage and status of the planned government claim remain subjects of dispute.

Mayor Questions Attorney’s Announcement

The allegations involve a September 15 Votechella event at Inglewood City Hall, where attorney Jason Glasgow alleges Butts touched a high school student inappropriately during a group photograph.

In an October 27 press release, Glasgow announced that a government claim was being filed against Butts and the City of Inglewood. EURweb has not independently confirmed whether the filing was completed.

Butts challenged the announcement’s timing and substance.

“A press release without a claim for damages issued on the eve of an election is obvious political warfare,” he told EURweb.

Butts maintained that the student had not reported the allegation to law enforcement and said no crime report had been filed with the Inglewood Police Department. EURweb has not independently verified those assertions.

Butts Addresses Reported Family Meeting

Glasgow alleges that Butts visited the student’s family home on the evening of the incident and apologized.

Asked directly whether he had met with the family, Butts declined to discuss the encounter.

“You know, I’m not going to discuss that at this time,” he said. “The father, supposed father, reached out to contact me.”

However, in a separate statement reported by FOX 11, Butts acknowledged visiting the family’s home at the father’s request but denied apologizing.

Najee Ali – screenshot

Mayor Rejects Activists’ Demands

Civil rights activist Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, and other activists previously called for Butts’ resignation following the allegations.

In an October 27 statement, Ali demanded a public apology from Butts for accusing activists of lying about the allegations. Activists also called for Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman to open a criminal investigation.

Butts responded sharply when EURweb raised Ali’s demands.

“Who is Najee Ali? Who is Najee Ali? Who is he demanding anything?” Butts asked.

The mayor then pointed to Ali’s criminal history.

“This is a man who’s been convicted of several different crimes,” Butts said.

According to a 2008 Los Angeles Times report, Ali was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempting to bribe a witness in a criminal case involving his daughter. The newspaper also documented earlier robbery, hit-and-run and perjury convictions.

“He doesn’t live in Inglewood. He has no personal knowledge of the event,” Butts continued. “Who is he, based on a press release, to demand anybody’s resignation?”

Bailey clarified that although activists previously sought Butts’ resignation, Ali’s latest demand concerned a public apology.

“Apology for what? Apology for what?” Butts responded. “I’m not apologizing.”

Butts also challenged the attorney’s announcement.

“A press release issued by an attorney who is not a victim of anything is not proof of anything,” he said.

Surveillance Video Remains Unreleased

Glasgow maintains that City Hall surveillance footage exists and has not been provided to his office despite a September 30 public records request.

According to the attorney, the city’s latest response deadline is November 6, three days after the election.

Glasgow has requested an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rather than Inglewood police.

In his separate statement to FOX 11, Butts said Inglewood police have an open investigation and that the footage will be released when that investigation concludes.

No criminal charges against Butts have been reported in connection with the allegation.

Gloria Gray – courtesy photo

Butts Questions Political Timing

Butts also alleged that Gloria Gray’s campaign circulated Glasgow’s announcement before news organizations reported it. EURweb has not independently verified that allegation or established coordination between the campaign and the attorney.

“If the claim for damages is incomplete, what was the purpose of the press release days before the election?” Butts asked.

The student’s allegations remain disputed. EURweb will continue seeking responses from Glasgow, Ali and other parties as additional information becomes available.

The mayor offered no evidence during the interview to substantiate his allegation involving Gray’s campaign.

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