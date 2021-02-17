Wednesday, February 17, 2021
THE REAL Co-Hosts Debate Justin Timberlake’s Apology to Britney Spears / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*On THE REAL airing Wednesday, February 17, 2021, co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai debate the merits of Justin Timberlake’s apology to Britney Spears following the controversy over the documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Garcelle Beauvais: “So, ladies, what do you think of analyzing someone’s apology? I feel like, I wish, Justin had made a video. I think sometimes when you just release a statement, you can’t hear empathy, you can’t hear compassion and I think he is criticized for not apologizing, but when he apologized, he’s criticized for not doing it the right way.”

Adrienne Houghton: “For me, reading this, my bigger question was, ‘Have you actually spoken to Britney Spears and have you actually apologized to Janet Jackson?’ I get it that we’re all crazy about what’s said on the ‘gram, I actually care more so about what’s happens in real life.”

The Real (02-17-21)Loni Love: “I think in this situation, we don’t have the full story. We have to remember that when this happened, he was not married, he was not a father, he was coming from a boy band trying to make his way and he used women.  Now that he’s evolved into a father. What I’m saying is that people evolve. The issue that I have is that when people do give an apology, we criticize it as a society. What’s the purpose in apologizing if we’re always going to criticize?”

Jeannie Mai: “Sometimes you just apologize to take the heat off of you and that is a big move that celebrities can make. So, in this society especially as people that are iconic, we have a responsibility. You can apologize but change behavior. Especially in this world, where it is a man’s world, it’s most necessary. That’s all I’m saying.”

Loni Love: “Jeannie, it wasn’t going to hurt him at all. He’s a white man in America, Justin is doing fine.  This wasn’t going to hurt him.”

Jeannie Mai: “Yes, but he was feeling the heat. As soon as “Framing Britney” came out, everybody swarmed him and went against him and started to drag him on his social media and started to question how authentic he was, started to blame him for her demise, her downfall. So yes, he was feeling pressure. I don’t doubt that for one second that if he sat there quiet it absolutely would start to debt into his brand. Absolutely.”

Loni Love: “I don’t know, I don’t know about that.”

Jeannie Mai: “At the end of the day, apologies from celebrities aren’t always authentic to me until I see changed behavior.”

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.

