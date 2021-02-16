Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested in Cincinnati, Charged with Misdemeanor Assault [WATCH]

*Former NFLer Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones has been arrested in Cincinnati and charged with misdemeanor assault after viciously beating a man during a bar fight.

WCPO 9 reports that Jones was arrested early Monday morning after he punched and kicked a bouncer in the head until the man was unconscious.

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the fight — check it out above, or click here.

Here’s the backstory via the outlet per the witness who shot this video:

The drama began after 37-year-old Pacman and someone from his crew left the Clutch OTR bar in Cincinnati around 1 AM on Monday morning — and the security staff wouldn’t let them back inside.

“Pacman pushed his way back in and it started getting aggressive,” the witness tells us.

We’re told Pacman got into a heated verbal confrontation with the DJ — and when security got involved, Pacman took a swing.

“Pacman knocked the security guy out then proceeded to kick the guy in the head multiple times. That’s when a lot of the staff stepped in and my video starts.”

Cops arrived at the bar and arrested Pacman. The police report says he “punched and kicked” an employee “causing the bouncer to lose consciousness.”

Jones later went on The Pat McAfee Show to tell his side of the story. He claimed the bouncer got into with his brother, so Jones jumped in and “did what I needed to do.” Jones insists he was not drunk. Watch him explain in the video below.