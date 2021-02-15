Monday, February 15, 2021
Netflix Drops Trailer for Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘I Got a Story to Tell’ Documentary [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary on the Notorious B.I.G.

On March 1, “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” will debut on the streaming platform, and it is the first-ever estate-approved documentary about the late hip-hop star, born Christopher George Wallace.

The doc, per PEOPLE,  chronicles the life of Wallace ahead of his rise to fame, as told by his loved ones — including his mom Voletta Wallace and his longtime collaborator and friend Sean’Diddy’ Combs.

“Biggie blew up overnight, you have no origins for what rap planet this guy came from,” Diddy says in the trailer. Check out the clip above.

Voletta also notes that while her son had turned to the streets to sell drugs, she was proud that he ultimately signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records to pursue music.

“I was happy that he was making something with his life,” Voletta continues in the clip.

Notorious B.I.G.

“[I said,] ‘You wanna do this? I need you to commit to this. No, you can’t do both,'” Diddy says about Biggie’s life as a drug dealer.

Director Emmett Malloy said in a statement to Rolling Stone: “The running joke about documentary films is often how long they take to make. This film lived up to all those stereotypes, taking us four years to develop and make it. Through those years, we were immersed in Brooklyn in the ’70s through the ’90s. It is easy to see how much Brooklyn has changed since Christopher Wallace was a kid, but it’s also clear that many things about being a young Black man in this country have not changed.”

Said Wayne Barrow, Biggie’s current estate manager (and former manager)

“Big was always a visionary,” said Butler, who is an executive producer on the project. “There will never be such a crazy time in Brooklyn as the ’80s and ’90s, out of great struggle, comes great art and music. The Brooklyn kid rapping today won’t have the same stories we have to tell.”

And for Biggie, “That’s all it was, was a dream.”

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” premieres on March 1 on Netflix.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

