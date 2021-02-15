Kordell Stewart Talks Smear Campaign and ‘RHOA’ on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH

*Today, on the Monday, February 15 edition of “Tamron Hall,” former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart gets candid about his recent, deeply personal op-ed that was published in The Players’ Tribune where he relived the 1998 rumor that falsely accused him of engaging in a lewd act with another man.

Stewart opened up about how the experience shaped him both personally and professionally, and also shared that he has no regrets about being on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alongside former wife, Porsha Williams, even though it brought the rumors back into the spotlight.

Stewart on whether he was hesitant to be on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” knowing that the rumor could resurface:

“That show is all about storyline and you draw from whoever the castmates — or the characters if you will — that are on the show, what they’ve been a part of so there was a chance that, that [the rumor] may have seeped in.”

When asked if it had an impact on his marriage with then wife, Porsha Williams, here’s how Stewart responded …

“No, no, no. We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time. But once you get on the show and things are starting to be insinuated — from the conversations about ‘beards’ to me being controlling, it becomes a whirlwind of things and she has her world that she’s a part of.”

Stewart on whether he regrets being part of the popular Bravo franchise:

“No because in marriages there’s two words — there’s compromise and sacrifice, right? And sometimes with giving up yourself to your mate, you end up making decisions sometimes that can either make or break you. To be honest with you, If I had to do it again I probably would not do it, but I’m not ashamed of doing it. Because I was really doing it for her because it was her opportunity to be on this stage in which she’s on right now and I’m happy for her.”

Stewart on why he decided now was the time to tell his story with his recent op-ed:

“Why not? When you look at society and where we are right now as a country whether its politics, racism, whether it be systemic racism, bigotry, however you choose to preface it, this is a time where as opposed to 1998, if this essay was put on The Players Tribune, or in any newspaper, I think it would turn to blind eyes and deaf ears. But today is a time where it’s imperative that, like we’re doing right now in this country in 2021, we’re talking.” He continued, “When it comes to the kids that I coach and parents that may have been a part of that era, they’re getting an opportunity to hear and to know that hey, regardless of what they say about you, as long as you know who you are, continue to push and to fight and stand your ground, take a brace and be prepared to take yourself to the next level.”

Stewart on how the rumors affected him differently in 1998 than they would today:

“It’s a time where the way policies are being passed the way the laws are now and people just wanting to be accepted for who they are, back then I may have responded in a different way, rightfully so, because you’re taking a lifestyle and a community and you’re thrusting it up onto a straight man that at 26-years-old in that community, trying to handle everything that’s coming at me, how do you expect me to respond to something to that magnitude?” He continued, “Truth be told, it became not about even that rumor to be honest it became more of a `why’ – like what’s the purpose of you trying to start something when I’ve done nothing but the right things in that community.”

