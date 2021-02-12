Dave Chappelle Confirms ‘Chappelle’s Show’ is Returning to Netflix [WATCH]

*Dave Chappelle’s hit sketch comedy series is coming back on Netflix on Feb. 12.

In the new ten minute clip titled “Redemption Song,” Chappelle said he was able to renegotiate his deal with ViacomCBS, and bagged millions in exchange for his blessing that ‘Chappelle Show’ can now be made available to Netflix subscribers.

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” Chappelle said in the clip. “You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

Netflix yanked the show from its platform in November after Chapelle requested that the series be removed because he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS once he quit the series.

The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the show in 2005 due to creative differences.

“If you are (expletive) streaming that show, you are fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle previously said in an 18-minute video titled, “Unforgiven.” “They stole that (show) from me, they just took it.”

“I found out these people were streaming my work and never had to ask me or they never had to tell me,” he continued. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract, but is that right? I didn’t think so.”

Elsewhere in the new “Redemption Song” video, Chappelle talks about recovering from COVID-19 and the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol. Check out the clip above.