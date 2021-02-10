Wednesday, February 10, 2021
NBA Player Malik Beasley Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail For Pointing Gun at Minnesota Family

*NBA player Malik Beasley has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for one count of felony threats of violence.

We previously reported… in December, the Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, pleaded guilty to a couple of criminal charges surrounding an incident back in September when he pulled a weapon on a couple and their daughter. 

@NYPost reported that Beasley pleaded guilty to threats of violence stemming from a September incident at his Plymouth, Minnesota, home. He was formally charged late last year with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a couple and their 13-year-old daughter after they pulled up to his rental home during a Parade of Homes tour on September 26th.

However, Malik wasn’t the only person charged in the incident, as his estranged wife Montana Yao was also charged with fifth-degree drug possession after nearly two pounds of marijuana was found in the couple’s home once police arrived at the scene—Malik’s drug charges were dismissed

According to reports, the basketball star is expected to check in at the Hennepin County Adult Corrections Facility on May 26 following the end of the NBA season.

Here’s more from PEOPLE:

In addition to jail time, Beasley has to complete three years of probation for the felony charge to be reduced to a misdemeanor, per his plea deal. After two years of probation, he is able to petition for the reduction.

Under probation, the NBA star is not allowed to use alcohol or drugs, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management program. He also has a lifetime ban from gun possession.  

At Beasley’s remote sentencing, a victim statement noted the family’s “severe emotional trauma.”

“I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions,” Beasley said in response.

