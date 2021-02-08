Tika Sumpter Talks Season 2 of ‘Mixed-ish’ / EUR ExclusiveWATCH

*ABC’s

“Mixed-

ish“

is back for

season

two. The spinoff of “Black-

ish“

tells the story of Rainbow (Bow) Johnson’s

childhood

of growing up in a biracial family in the

’80s. In the

first

season, Rainbow and her family are adjusting

to

their

new life in the suburbs which isn’t

quite

comfortable with interracial marriage

.

In the second season, the Jonson’s are a bit more acclimated to their new environment but there are things that come up that make the Johnson’s still question their identity. Our correspondent L.Marie sat down with Tika Sumpter, who plays Bow’s mother Alica Johnson, to talk about what fans can expect from the Johnson’s in season two.

“They’re making different choices, their different value systems are being questioned by one another”, says Sumpter. The kids are coming into their own and becoming more worldly and stepping out of the hippie mentality they grew up with. “There’s a lot of independence happening, just a lot of evolving and with evolving comes a lot of laughs. And so it makes for good comedy,” adds Sumpter.

If you are familiar with the other shows Black-ish and Grown-ish, you know those shows use comedy to address issues going on in the world and the same goes for mixed-ish. Even though there is a message in most of the comedy there are light-hearted comedic moments in the show as well.

Despite the show taking place in the mid-’80s, the show is still relevant today. Reflecting on what mixed-race families go through, especially when it comes to raising their children.

“There are a lot of conversations that are still very relevant. So, I’m definitely saving those conversations and scripts. Like how can I talk about this, but light and keep it cool,” says Sumpter.

“Mixed-ish” season two airs on Tuesdays on ABC.