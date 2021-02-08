Monday, February 8, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Tika Sumpter Talks Season 2 of ‘Mixed-ish’ / EUR ExclusiveWATCH

By L.Marie
0

*ABC’sMixed-ish is back for season two. The spinoff of “Black-ish tells the story of Rainbow (Bow) Johnson’s childhood of growing up in a biracial family in the ’80s. In the first season, Rainbow and her family are adjusting to their new life in the suburbs which isn’t quite comfortable with interracial marriage 

In the second season, the Jonson’s are a bit more acclimated to their new environment but there are things that come up that make the Johnson’s still question their identity.  Our correspondent L.Marie sat down with Tika Sumpter, who plays Bow’s mother Alica Johnson, to talk about what fans can expect from the Johnson’s in season two. 

“They’re making different choices, their different value systems are being questioned by one another”, says Sumpter. The kids are coming into their own and becoming more worldly and stepping out of the hippie mentality they grew up with. “There’s a lot of independence happening, just a lot of evolving and with evolving comes a lot of laughs. And so it makes for good comedy,” adds Sumpter.  

MORE ON EURWEB: New Hip Hop/R&B Musical ‘Hal King’ Premiers on iTunes, Amazon Prime Feb. 9 / WATCH

If you are familiar with the other shows Black-ish and Grown-ish, you know those shows use comedy to address issues going on in the world and the same goes for mixed-ish. Even though there is a message in most of the comedy there are light-hearted comedic moments in the show as well.

Despite the show taking place in the mid-’80s, the show is still relevant today. Reflecting on what mixed-race families go through, especially when it comes to raising their children. 

“There are a lot of conversations that are still very relevant. So, I’m definitely saving those conversations and scripts. Like how can I talk about this, but light and keep it cool,” says Sumpter.  

“Mixed-ish” season two airs on Tuesdays on ABC.  

Previous articleLifetime’s Wendy Williams Biopic & Doc Ratings Hit with 2.9M Viewers
Next articleM. Night Shyamalan Drops Frist Trailer for New Thriller ‘Old’ [WATCH]
L.Marie

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
Social Heat

Ice Cube Set to Meet with Joe Biden on Contract with Black America

Fisher Jack - 0
*Ice Cube faced a lot of heat for meeting with Trump’s administration last year. Even after explaining that he went to the White House...
Read more
Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO