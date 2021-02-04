Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman Receive Nominations for 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards®

*LOS ANGELES – Nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year* were announced this morning by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris, MANK) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer, BLINDSPOTTING, The Good Lord Bird) via Instagram Live.

The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced this morning by Jason George (Station 19) and Elizabeth McLaughlin (Grand Hotel) who were introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.

Among the notable nominees are Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for their roles in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson play of the same name. As Variety notes, Boseman made history, becoming the first person to score four SAG nominations for his lead performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods,” and for his work in the ensembles of both films. Boseman died in September of colon cancer. He was 43.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). An encore will air on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT). A replay of both announcements is available for viewing on instagram.com/sagawards.

The complete list of the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations follows

The Theatrical Motion Picture Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

RIZ AHMED / Ruben – “SOUND OF METAL”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – “THE FATHER”

GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – “MANK”

STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – “MINARI”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Bev – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”

VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – “PIECES OF A WOMAN”

FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – “NOMADLAND”

CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – “PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – “THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – “DA 5 BLOODS”

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”

JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – “THE LITTLE THINGS”

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”

GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – “THE FATHER”

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”

HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – “NEWS OF THE WORLD”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman

PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Simon

NGUYỄN NGỌC LÂM / Quân

LÊ Y LAN / Tiên Luu

NORM LEWIS / Eddie

DELROY LINDO / Paul

JONATHAN MAJORS / David

VAN VERONICA NGO / Hanoi Hannah

JOHNNY TRÍ NGUYỄN / Vinh Tran

JASPER PÄÄKKÖNEN / Seppo

CLARKE PETERS / Otis

SANDY HƯƠNG PHẠM / Michon

JEAN RENO / Desroche

MÉLANIE THIERRY / Hedy

ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. / Melvin

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee

JONNY COYNE / Sturdyvant

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey

COLMAN DOMINGO / Cutler

MICHAEL POTTS / Slow Drag

GLYNN TURMAN / Toledo

MINARI

NOEL KATE CHO / Anne

YERI HAN / Monica

SCOTT HAZE / Billy

ALAN KIM / David

WILL PATTON / Paul

STEVEN YEUN / Jacob

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR / Malcolm X

BEAU BRIDGES / Mr. Carlton

LAWRENCE GILLIARD JR. / Drew “Bundini” Brown

ELI GOREE / Cassius Clay

ALDIS HODGE / Jim Brown

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI / Angelo Dundee

JOAQUINA KALUKANGO / Betty X

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke

LANCE REDDICK / Kareem X

NICOLETTE ROBINSON / Barbara Cooke

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale

SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman

JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz

MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark

FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman

JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger

EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden

MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler

ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis

JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“DA 5 BLOODS”

“MULAN”

“NEWS OF THE WORLD”

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”

“WONDER WOMAN 1984”

The Television Program Nominees are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”

HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”

MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”

KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”

RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut

TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca

GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring

PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin

MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler

BRIDGERTON

ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury

JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown

LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley

JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton

RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson

JASON BARNETT / Jeffries

SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Rosso

JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper

HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington

BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington

KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Genevieve Delacroix

PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton

RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton

FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton

MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich

CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton

JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper

MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose

BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington

LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton

JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte

HUGH SACHS / Brimsley

LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton

WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton

POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington

THE CROWN

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher

MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret

STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana

ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne

CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris

EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand

TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles

SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman

JADA HARRIS / Diana “Dee” Freeman

ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite

JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman

WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste

JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William

JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia “Leti” Lewis

MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman

OZARK

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde

McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans

JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller

LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell

SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore

SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde

KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde

JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce

TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis

JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.

FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro

CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore

MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DEAD TO ME

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale

MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle

JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood/Ben Wood

SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding

NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez

DIANA MARIA RIVA / Det. Ana Perez

LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden

MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond

NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van White

MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft

MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov

YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris

JASON JONES / Hank Bowden

T.R. KNIGHT / Davey Bowden

ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian

AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie

GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans

ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe

TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe

COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware

THE GREAT

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marial

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

LOUIS HYNES / Vlad

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor

DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

SCHITT’S CREEK

CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt

EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose

SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose

NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer

JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt

KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“THE BOYS”

“COBRA KAI”

“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”

“THE MANDALORIAN”

“WESTWORLD”

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

One of the awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year (SAG Awards Eligibility Period: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021). Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA. The SAG Awards was the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to motion picture casts and television ensembles. For more information about the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

