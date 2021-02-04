Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman Receive Nominations for 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards®

*LOS ANGELES – Nominees for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year* were announced this morning by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris, MANK) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer, BLINDSPOTTING, The Good Lord Bird) via Instagram Live.
The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced this morning by Jason George (Station 19) and Elizabeth McLaughlin (Grand Hotel) who were introduced by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.
Among the notable nominees are Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for their roles in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson play of the same name. As Variety notes, Boseman made history, becoming the first person to score four SAG nominations for his lead performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods,” and for his work in the ensembles of both films. Boseman died in September of colon cancer. He was 43.
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). An encore will air on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT). A replay of both announcements is available for viewing on instagram.com/sagawards.
The complete list of the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations follows
The Theatrical Motion Picture Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
RIZ AHMED / Ruben – “SOUND OF METAL”
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – “THE FATHER”
GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – “MANK”
STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – “MINARI”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS / Bev – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – “MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM”
VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – “PIECES OF A WOMAN”
FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – “NOMADLAND”
CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – “PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – “THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – “DA 5 BLOODS”
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH”
JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – “THE LITTLE THINGS”
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – “ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM”
GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – “HILLBILLY ELEGY”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – “THE FATHER”
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – “MINARI”
HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – “NEWS OF THE WORLD”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman
PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Simon
NGUYỄN NGỌC LÂM / Quân
LÊ Y LAN / Tiên Luu
NORM LEWIS / Eddie
DELROY LINDO / Paul
JONATHAN MAJORS / David
VAN VERONICA NGO / Hanoi Hannah
JOHNNY TRÍ NGUYỄN / Vinh Tran
JASPER PÄÄKKÖNEN / Seppo
CLARKE PETERS / Otis
SANDY HƯƠNG PHẠM / Michon
JEAN RENO / Desroche
MÉLANIE THIERRY / Hedy
ISIAH WHITLOCK JR. / Melvin
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee
JONNY COYNE / Sturdyvant
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey
COLMAN DOMINGO / Cutler
MICHAEL POTTS / Slow Drag
GLYNN TURMAN / Toledo
MINARI
NOEL KATE CHO / Anne
YERI HAN / Monica
SCOTT HAZE / Billy
ALAN KIM / David
WILL PATTON / Paul
STEVEN YEUN / Jacob
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR / Malcolm X
BEAU BRIDGES / Mr. Carlton
LAWRENCE GILLIARD JR. / Drew “Bundini” Brown
ELI GOREE / Cassius Clay
ALDIS HODGE / Jim Brown
MICHAEL IMPERIOLI / Angelo Dundee
JOAQUINA KALUKANGO / Betty X
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke
LANCE REDDICK / Kareem X
NICOLETTE ROBINSON / Barbara Cooke
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II / Bobby Seale
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman
JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT / Richard Schultz
MICHAEL KEATON / Ramsey Clark
FRANK LANGELLA / Judge Julius Hoffman
JOHN CARROLL LYNCH / David Dellinger
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Tom Hayden
MARK RYLANCE / William Kunstler
ALEX SHARP / Rennie Davis
JEREMY STRONG / Jerry Rubin
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“DA 5 BLOODS”
“MULAN”
“NEWS OF THE WORLD”
“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”
“WONDER WOMAN 1984”
The Television Program Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – “HAMILTON”
HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – “THE UNDOING”
ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – “THE GOOD LORD BIRD”
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – “MRS. AMERICA”
MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – “I MAY DESTROY YOU”
NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – “THE UNDOING”
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – “THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT”
KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – “LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – “OZARK”
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – “THIS IS US”
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – “THE CROWN”
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – “BETTER CALL SAUL”
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – “BRIDGERTON”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – “THE CROWN”
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – “THE CROWN”
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – “THE CROWN”
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – “OZARK”
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – “OZARK”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – “THE GREAT”
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – “TED LASSO”
RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – “RAMY”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – “DEAD TO ME”
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – “DEAD TO ME”
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – “THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT”
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – “SCHITT’S CREEK”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut
TONY DALTON / Lalo Salamanca
GIANCARLO ESPOSITO / Gus Fring
PATRICK FABIAN / Howard Hamlin
MICHAEL MANDO / Nacho Varga
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
RHEA SEEHORN / Kim Wexler
BRIDGERTON
ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury
JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown
LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley
JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton
RUBY BARKER / Marina Thompson
JASON BARNETT / Jeffries
SABRINA BARTLETT / Siena Rosso
JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper
HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington
BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington
KATHRYN DRYSDALE / Genevieve Delacroix
PHOEBE DYNEVOR / Daphne Bridgerton
RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton
FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton
MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich
CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton
JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper
MOLLY McGLYNN / Maid Rose
BEN MILLER / Lord Featherington
LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton
JULIAN OVENDEN / Sir Henry Granville
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset
GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte
HUGH SACHS / Brimsley
LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton
WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton
POLLY WALKER / Portia Featherington
THE CROWN
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher
MARION BAILEY / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret
STEPHEN BOXER / Denis Thatcher
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana
ERIN DOHERTY / Princess Anne
CHARLES EDWARDS / Martin Charteris
EMERALD FENNELL / Camilla Shand
TOBIAS MENZIES / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles
SAM PHILLIPS / Equerry
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
JAMIE CHUNG / Ji-Ah
AUNJANUE ELLIS / Hippolyta Freeman
JADA HARRIS / Diana “Dee” Freeman
ABBEY LEE / Christina Braithwhite
JONATHAN MAJORS / Atticus Freeman
WUNMI MOSAKU / Ruby Baptiste
JORDAN PATRICK SMITH / William
JURNEE SMOLLETT / Letitia “Leti” Lewis
MICHAEL KENNETH WILLIAMS / Montrose Freeman
OZARK
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
McKINLEY BELCHER III / Agent Trevor Evans
JESSICA FRANCES DUKES / Special Agent Maya Miller
LISA EMERY / Darlene Snell
SKYLAR GAERTNER / Jonah Byrde
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore
SOFIA HUBLITZ / Charlotte Byrde
KEVIN L. JOHNSON / Sam Dermody
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde
JANET McTEER / Helen Pierce
TOM PELPHREY / Ben Davis
JOSEPH SIKORA / Frank Cosgrove Jr.
FELIX SOLIS / Omar Navarro
CHARLIE TAHAN / Wyatt Langmore
MADISON THOMPSON / Erin Pierce
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEAD TO ME
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale
MAX JENKINS / Christopher Doyle
JAMES MARSDEN / Steve Wood/Ben Wood
SAM McCARTHY / Charlie Harding
NATALIE MORALES / Michelle Gutierrez
DIANA MARIA RIVA / Det. Ana Perez
LUKE ROESSLER / Henry Harding
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden
MERLE DANDRIDGE / Kim Hammond
NOLAN GERARD FUNK / Van White
MICHELLE GOMEZ / Miranda Croft
MICHIEL HUISMAN / Alex Sokolov
YASHA JACKSON / Jada Harris
JASON JONES / Hank Bowden
T.R. KNIGHT / Davey Bowden
ZOSIA MAMET / Annie Mouradian
AUDREY GRACE MARSHALL / Young Cassie
GRIFFIN MATTHEWS / Shane Evans
ROSIE PEREZ / Megan Briscoe
TERRY SERPICO / Bill Briscoe
COLIN WOODELL / Buckley Ware
THE GREAT
BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth
SEBASTIAN DE SOUZA / Leo
SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo
ELLE FANNING / Catherine
PHOEBE FOX / Marial
BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady
ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop
DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter
LOUIS HYNES / Vlad
FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana
GWILYM LEE / Grigor
DANUSIA SAMAL / Lady Antonia Svenskia
CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina
SCHITT’S CREEK
CHRIS ELLIOTT / Roland Schitt
EMILY HAMPSHIRE / Stevie Budd
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose
SARAH LEVY / Twyla Sands
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose
NOAH REID / Patrick Brewer
JENNIFER ROBERTSON / Jocelyn Schitt
KAREN ROBINSON / Ronnie Lee
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
JAMES LANCE / Trent Crimm
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
“THE BOYS”
“COBRA KAI”
“LOVECRAFT COUNTRY”
“THE MANDALORIAN”
“WESTWORLD”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“DA 5 BLOODS”
“MULAN”
“NEWS OF THE WORLD”
“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7”
“WONDER WOMAN 1984”
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment, Inc. and Hazy Mills Productions and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). For more information about the SAG Awards®, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.
One of the awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year (SAG Awards Eligibility Period: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021). Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA. The SAG Awards was the first televised awards show to acknowledge the work of union members and the first to present awards to motion picture casts and television ensembles. For more information about the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.
source: Screen Actors Guild