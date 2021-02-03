Wednesday, February 3, 2021
King YAHWEH and the Kingdom of Yahweh’s Black Tie Affair

By Fisher Jack
YH3 - King YAHWEH with guests
*King Yahweh does it again. The first event of 2021 showcased a fundraiser to aid in relief efforts for the communities abroad. The real-time experience was much like a fantasy fused with luxury and antiquity. At first arrival, guests were dazzled by the attractively poise white horse and carriage perfectly positioned at the entry of the courtyard, leading up to the magnificent castle.

YH3 - King YAHWEH and Milinda Smith and horse
YH3 - King YAHWEH and Jay Shephard
YH3 - King YAHWEH and Noble Yahweh Kenaniah
Upon entrance, the exotic animals, including a lion, full of personality, paced in excitement as people entered and greeted them. Guests were in awe as the fire juggler masterfully danced on the edge of life with large flames in his mouth.

YH3 - Lion at event
YH3 - King Yahweh with Toby the monkey
Meanwhile, celebrities, industry professionals, socialites and others networked as hors d’oeuvres were served. Suddenly, a live band of 10 made their grand appearance from the courtyard through the foyer and into the main entertainment area. The crowd was overwhelmingly excited as they gyrated to the unique premier sound of the Junkanoos, a Miami based band, as they danced and performed their routine in their bright and flamboyant attire. They gave an outstanding performance.

YH3 - Junkanoos
YH3 - King YAHWEH and Milinda Smith3
During this epic event, King Yahweh addressed the audience with a message of unity. Representatives from Uganda and Kenya joined in with the live audience via video conference.

YH3 - Meeting with King YAHWEH
To top off the evening, King Yahweh showered newcomers and guests with gifts and made it rain with cold hard cash falling from the ceiling. It was a magical event, with a noble agenda including the support of medical supplies to third world countries such as Vietnam and the continued progress on the redevelopment projects in Ghana.

YH3 - King YAHWEH and guest
YH3 - King YAHWEH and Music Artist Arita
YH3 - King YAHWEH and Music Artist Melii
