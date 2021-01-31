Amazon Prime Video Celebrates Black History Month and Beyond

*Prime Video’s Amplify Black Voices page will be updated starting Feb. 1 to feature a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month across four weekly themes- Black Joy (week 1), Black Love (week 2), Black History Makers (week 3) and Black Girl Magic (week 4). All titles will celebrate the voices of Black actors, producers, writers, and filmmakers.

Below you will find a sample of our Black History Month offering, including:

Amazon Original Series on Prime Video

Small Axe

Homecoming Season 2

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 1

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Free Meek

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight

Amazon Original Movies on Prime Video

One Night in Miami

Sylvie’s Love

All In: The Fight For Democracy

Time

Black Box

Guava Island

Selah and The Spades

Upcoming Originals

Coming 2 America: March 5th

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse: 2021

Them: 2021

The Underground Railroad: 2021

Regina King Watchlist

Black Panther

Blindspotting

Boyz n’ The Hood

Friday

Hidden Figures

Hotel Rwanda

I Am Not Your Negro

If Beale Street Could Talk

Love and Basketball

Nina Simone: What’s Happened Miss Simone?

One Night in Miami

Poetic Justice

Ray

Sam Cooke: Legend

Selma

Small Axe

Sylvie’s Love

The Color Purple

Preview of titles available on IMDb TV

*Amazon’s Free Streaming Service

Top Class: The Life and Times of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (IMDb TV Original Series: Premiering Feb. 26)

The Long Walk Home (Available Feb 1)

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

Seventeen Again

Preview of Movies Available at No Additional Cost to Prime Members

*All titles are currently available unless noted

Black Ballerina

Coming to America (Feb 1)

Creed II

Down to Earth (Feb 1)

Fresh Dressed

History of Black Achievement in America

Like a Boss

Not Black Enough

Soul Food

The Weekend

Transmilitary

Vampire in Brooklyn

What Men Want

Preview of Movies available to Rent or Buy

Akeelah and the Bee

American Skin

Atlanta

Black Kkklansman

Black Panther

Boyz n’ The Hood

Brown Sugar

Dream Girls

Fatale

Hidden Figures

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

If Beale Street Could Talk

Insecure

Intruder

Marshall

Queen & Slim

Sister Act

Space Jam

The Color Purple

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Amazon Original Series

Small Axe

Small Axe is an anthology series comprised of five original films from Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (Hunger, 12 Years A Slave). Set from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s, the films tell personal stories from London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. The title is derived from the African proverb, “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.”

Homecoming Season 2

Directed By: Kyle Patrick Alvarez

Produced By: UCP, Red Om Films, Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Gimlet Media

Cast: Janelle Monáe, Hong Chau, Chris Cooper, Joan Cusack, Stephan James

Synopsis Experience a new mystery when Jackie (Janelle Monáe) finds herself floating in a boat in the middle of a lake, with no memory of how she got there – or even who she is. Her search for her identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company behind the controversial Homecoming initiative.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 1

Rihanna is an icon whose work in music, fashion and beauty is unparalleled. The Savage x Fenty Show gives us a rare look into Rihanna’s behind-the-scenes creative process for the latest collection of her body inclusive lingerie line. Modeled by incredible talent and featuring performances by fellow musical artists, Rihanna invites the audience into an exclusive party and shoppable visual event.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Rihanna invites you to a high energy and visually stunning experience where you can watch and shop her latest lingerie line. Hear from Rihanna, those closest to her, and go behind-the-scenes of the Savage x Fenty brand as you sit front row to see top artists and models featuring Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Miguel, Bella Hadid, Normani, Willow Smith and many more.

Free Meek

This intimate documentary series chronicles Meek Mill’s transformation from chart-topping rapper to galvanizing face of criminal justice reform. As Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement and re-investigate a case filled with allegations of dirty cops, planted evidence and systematic corruption within a broken judicial system.

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan

Who says you can’t get along with those annoying step kids? Mike E. Winfield explains the challenges of marrying an older woman and being a step gather to a son with whom he shares similar qualities. Step Son and Step Homies!

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight

In this day and age, if it were all heavy it wouldn’t be a comedy special, it would be a depression special, and Alonzo Bodden is very aware of this. That’s why he goes back and forth from Heavy to Lightweight, because he knows we need a break from news in comedy.

Amazon Original Movies

One Night in Miami

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and Regina King’s Director debut, One Night In Miami… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

Sylvie’s Love

In Sylvie’s Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.

Sylvie’s Love

In Sylvie’s Love, the jazz is smooth and the air sultry in the hot New York summer of 1957. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a saxophonist, spends late nights playing behind a less-talented but well-known bandleader, as member of a jazz quartet. Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), who dreams of a career in television, spends her summer days helping around her father’s record store, as she waits for her fiancé to return from war. When Robert takes a part-time job at the record store, the two begin a friendship that sparks a deep passion in each of them unlike anything they have felt before. As the summer winds down, life takes them in different directions, bringing their relationship to an end. Years pass, Sylvie’s career as a TV producer blossoms, while Robert has to come to terms with what the age of Motown is doing to the popularity of Jazz. In a chance meeting, Sylvie and Robert cross paths again, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Writer/director Eugene Ashe combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love.

All In: The Fight For Democracy

In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

Time

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex.

Black Box

After losing his wife and memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Guava Island

On Guava Island, a local musician is determined to throw a festival for everyone to enjoy. A tropical thriller starring Donald Glover and Rihanna.

Selah and The Spades

Five factions run the underground life of prestigious Haldwell boarding school. At the head of the most powerful faction – THE SPADES – sits Selah Summers. Both charming and callous, Selah walks the fine line between being feared and loved, often cutting loose whomever she deems a threat to her power.

Upcoming Originals on Prime Video

Coming 2 America, Prime Video Release Date: March 5, 2021

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York –where it all began.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, Prime Video Release: TBD 2021

Without Remorse follows operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

Them, Prime Video Release: TBD 2021

Set in 1953, THEM centers on Henry and Lucky Emory, who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

The Underground Railroad, Prime Video Release: TBD 2021

From Academy Award® winner Barry Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Through her journey, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible.

IMDb TV Original

Top Class: The Life and Times of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Top Class follows a new mecca of high school athletics, nestled just outside of Los Angeles. The back-to-back state champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers exploded onto basketball’s national stage with one of the highest profile classes in history, including some of the nation’s highest-ranking players -Amari Bailey, BJ Boston, Bronny James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade, and Ziaire Williams. Top Class provides exclusive access to the team as they balance the pressures of competing on a global stage while finding success at one of the most academically elite high schools in the country.