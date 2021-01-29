Friday, January 29, 2021
TikToker Lovely Peaches Reportedly Arrested After Abusing Dog for Clout

By Ny MaGee
Lovely Peaches, dog max

*TikToker Lovely Peaches has reportedly been arrested for abusing a six-month-old puppy on video. 

Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, was booked in Georgia on Friday after followers contacted police and PETA over the abuse, TooFab reports exclusively. The footage showed her choking and kicking the dog, spraying perfume in its eyes and  hanging it by the neck from a coat hanger.

Johnson claimed on Instagram Thursday that the dog had died, but TikTokers uncovered a photo of the dog being rescused by police.

Lovely Peaches
via TooFab

As of Monday morning, Johnson’s TikTok account had been shut down. 

“Until her case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals,” said a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department . “Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was taken into custody by Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian and Johnson voluntarily signed over custody.”

Peaches previously used her TikTok platform to abuse her kids. She even claimed to have sold her 3-year-old daughter Cora to sex traffickers. Last year, she threatened TikTok star Charli D’Ameliosaying she hired a man to “sexually assault Charli during a livestream,” causing D’Amelio to end her livestream.

In August it was reported that Peaches lost custody of Cora following a year long FBI investigation into her disturbing social media posts. Some of which showed her threatening Cora and laughing about harming the child.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

