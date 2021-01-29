TikToker Lovely Peaches Reportedly Arrested After Abusing Dog for Clout

*TikToker Lovely Peaches has reportedly been arrested for abusing a six-month-old puppy on video.

Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, was booked in Georgia on Friday after followers contacted police and PETA over the abuse, TooFab reports exclusively. The footage showed her choking and kicking the dog, spraying perfume in its eyes and hanging it by the neck from a coat hanger.

Johnson claimed on Instagram Thursday that the dog had died, but TikTokers uncovered a photo of the dog being rescused by police.

As of Monday morning, Johnson’s TikTok account had been shut down.

“Until her case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals,” said a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department . “Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was taken into custody by Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian and Johnson voluntarily signed over custody.”

Peaches previously used her TikTok platform to abuse her kids. She even claimed to have sold her 3-year-old daughter Cora to sex traffickers. Last year, she threatened TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, saying she hired a man to “sexually assault Charli during a livestream,” causing D’Amelio to end her livestream.

In August it was reported that Peaches lost custody of Cora following a year long FBI investigation into her disturbing social media posts. Some of which showed her threatening Cora and laughing about harming the child.