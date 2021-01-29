Friday, January 29, 2021
Home News Legal
Legal

DA in Rayshard Brooks Murder Case Requests New Prosecutor

By Ny MaGee
0

*The new prosecutor in Fulton County is calling for another prosecutor to oversee the Rayshard Brooks case. 

Brooks was fatally shot last summer in Atlanta by officer Garrett Rolfe on June, 12, 2020. Rolfe was fired and charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of oath of office and one count of criminal damage to property. He was ultimately released on a $500,000 bond. 

In a letter addressed to Georgia State Attorney General Chris Carr, acting District Attorney Fani Willis cited the actions of her predecessor Paul Howard as reason for her decision, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

READ MORE: Fired Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Reportedly Suing ATL Mayor to Get Job Back

garrett Rolfe - Rayshard Brooks

“My predecessor obtained arrest warrants against the following defendants for incidents that occurred during the campaign,” the letter states. “I believe his conduct, including using video evidence in campaign television advertisements, may have violated Georgia Bar Rule 3.8(g). In addition, as you are aware, my predecessor’s conduct also prompted a referral to the GBI for criminal investigation by you his issuance of grand jury subpoenas at a time when no Fulton County Grand Jury was empaneled.”

As noted by NewsOne, Carr could assign the case to another prosecutor, take up the case in his office, or pass on to the prosecuting attorneys council.

Willis also asked Carr to reassign the case involving two students at historically Black colleges. Taniyah Pilgrim, a Spelman College Student, and her boyfriend Messiah Young, a Morehouse student, were wrongfully pulled from a car in downtown Atlanta traffic during a Black Lives Matter protest over the summer. Howard announced charges against six officers involved with the incident. 

In the letter, Willis also noted that Carr had requested a probe into whether Howard improperly issued grand jury subpoenas in the Rolfe case, the report states. 

“I believe both matters create sufficient question of the appropriateness of this office continuing to handle the investigation and possible prosecution of these cases that the public interest is served by disqualifying this office and referring the matter to specially appointed prosecutor,” Willis wrote in the letter which was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Attorneys Chris Stewart and Justin Miller, who represent both Brooks’ family and Pilgrim, said the families were not given advance notice of Willis’ decision.

Previous articleLawsuit Claims Subway’s Tuna Doesn’t Have Tuna or Any Fish
Next articleCicely Tyson’s Last Interview Was Filmed for ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ the Day Before her Death (Clip)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO