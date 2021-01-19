Eva Longoria Bastón Tapped to Host Official Latino Inaugural 2021 on Jan. 19

*via press release

Actress and activist Eva Longoria Bastón has been slated to host of the official Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise streaming on The Choice channel on Peacock, and on Telemundo’s and Univision’s digital and social platforms on Tuesday, January 19 at 9:30 p.m. EST as part of the official five day-slate of inaugural programming from the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Committee.

The event will feature appearances by Edward James Olmos, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Becky G, Ivy Queen, Former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz aka Big Papi, Erik Rivera, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Nicholas Gonzalez.

The program is co-hosted by 52 of the country’s largest and most influential Latino organizations, who have joined together to develop this inaugural event under the banner of Latinos Unidos.

There will be musical performances from:

Gaby Moreno featuring David Garza performing Fronteras

An Emilio Estefan produced performance of One World, One Prayer performed by The Wailers, featuring Skip Marley, Shaggy, Farruko and Cedella Marley

Reyes spoken word performance of The Promise

Gilberto Santa Rosa performing Canta Mundo

Mariachi Nuevo Santander performing This Land is Your Land

All-Star Tejanos United – Stefani Montiel, Joe Posada, Shelly Lares, David Marez, Chente Barrera, DJ Kane, Art Tigerina, Mark Ledezma, Mario Ortiz, Members of LA 45 and Mariachi Azteca de America performing America The Beautiful: A Salute to the Latino Imprint

Lin-Manual Miranda and Luis Miranda with a touching tribute to Puerto Rico

The day we’ve all been waiting for! Join me on 1/20 as we welcome the new Administration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris into the White House! pic.twitter.com/VShh9EvCT3 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 15, 2021

The hour-long special will focus on telling the stories of Latino contributions to society and stories that touch on the Latino American narrative in the United States, its history and challenges, and the promise for a better tomorrow. The show will honor members of Latino communities who kept the country running during the pandemic as members of our front line and essential workforce.

“With so much at stake for families around the country, we are thrilled to welcome the Biden-Harris Administration and to celebrate their inauguration,” said Henry R. Muñoz III, Founder of Momento Latino and executive producer of the program. “Latino communities face existential threats every day – from the disproportionate spread of COVID-19 through our communities, to the requirement that we work essential jobs without essential benefits, to the fear of our democracy falling apart and the constant threat of deportation and family separation. We are gathering to celebrate Latinos’ contributions & our power in this country, and to honor the next era of American leadership in President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

“A record number of Latinos cast ballots in our recent Presidential elections and overwhelmingly voted for change,” stated Frankie Miranda, President & CEO of Hispanic Federation, a presenting partner of the Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise. “We extend our sincere congratulations to President-elect Joseph Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and are delighted to host an event to lift Latino voices in tribute to their inauguration, along with more than 50 of our fellow Latino national organizations, Latino elected and appointed leaders, and Latino celebrities and artists. We look forward to working together to fulfill the promise and hope that our communities have placed in the next Administration to ensure our issues are addressed, and pledge to do our part to help bring our country together to heal, rebuild, and prosper.”

The program will be streamed on Peacock’s The Choice channel, NBC Latino and on the Telemundo app, Telemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo Facebook and YouTube pages.