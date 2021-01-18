Monday, January 18, 2021
British Model Katie Price Speaks Out About Putting Autistic Teen Son in a Care Home Full-Time

Harvey Price attends Sellebrity Soccer Match in aid of Smile For Joel and Compton Hospice at Banks’ Stadium on May 13, 2017 in Walsall, England. (Source: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Europe)

*British model Katie Price is speaking out about her decision to place her autistic son Harvey, 18, in full-time care.

“It breaks my heart,” she told The Sun. “I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him.”

Price, who has raised Harvey as single mother, is hoping to place him in a residential college that will teach him to live a more independent life.

She said due to his disabilities, Harvey can sometimes lash out unpredictably. 

“You hear about people with autism being arrested and when they’re restrained they go mad and get sectioned,” she told The Sun. “That’s why I want to find the right college for him so if there’s ever a case where he kicks off, I’m involved.”

The TV star said she has been looking at residential colleges for children with autism and learning disabilities.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day, but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” Price said. “This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me.”

According to Price, Harvey, whose father is Trinidadian football player Dwight Yorke, will live there until he’s 25.

“I’m hoping he will make friends so he can socialize at the weekends, but if he has no plans, then he can come home whenever he wants,” she told The Sun. “He’s meant to start this September but with lockdown I don’t know if he will.”

Price also shares son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter André and son Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

