BLIND ITEM: The Feds the Actor and the Website

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

It has been a long time since this story was front and center every single day for weeks on end. That being said, the police and feds are still working the case involving the disgraced A- list singer/actor from a now defunct hit network show. The feds have refused to hand some vital information over to the local police department because they are trying to determine if there was coordination between the actor and his camp and the blog that published the racist letter just hours after the “attack.” The blog took the letter and didn’t ask questions. The actor knew that, and was close to the site, so sent it there. That is at least the theory the feds are working.

Can you guess the disgraced actor and website?