Unheard Voices of Black Men Highlighted in New Documentary ‘What About Me’ (Trailer)

*In an effort to change the negative perceptions of African American Men in the media, 5J Entertainment in collaboration with a prominent assembly of Black leaders and professionals presents the documentary “What About Me,” airing in syndication from Feb. 6 – 28.

The featured men include actor Marcus Scribner of ABC’s “Black-ish,” actor Timon Kyle Durrett of OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” actor Roshon Fegan of OWN’s “Greenleaf,” attorney Todd Belcore of Social Change and civil rights attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, “The Warrior Lawyer.”

D. John Jackson of 5J Entertainment says the film “is a riveting look into the experience of African American men and their history in America. Black men and boys have endured extreme racism and prejudice in every aspect of their lives from, economics, jobs, politics and even social existence to this very day. Yet, we are still succeeding. However, the struggle continues, and our stories, emotions and traumas need to be explored, heard and discussed.”

The hour-long program is expected to reach 70% of U.S. televisions around the country during its run in February. Check your local listings.

Watch the trailer below: