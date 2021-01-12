Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Tyrese’s Hand Goes for Mary J. Blige’s Thigh and Gets Shut Down: ‘Aye, Aye, Aye, N*gga!’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Mary J Blige & Tyrese - Getty
Mary J. Blige & Tyrese – Getty

*Folks on Twitter and other social media platforms are having their say about Tyrese getting all touchy-feely with Mary J. Blige and gettin’ shutdown in the process.

The two were taking snaps at her 50th b-day party when Tyrese’s hands apparently got a little happy at being that close to Miss Mary and one of ’em found itself in off-limits territory.

As you can see in the video (below), Mary had quickly turned into her gangsta-azz Monet Tejada character from Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost”  in order to check Tyrese.

In the video, now with more than one million views on Twitter, when Tyrese puts his hand on Mary’s bare thigh, Mary abruptly shoos it away and hilariously (but in a serious tone) tells him “Aye, aye, aye, n*gga,” as a warning sign for him to back off. Watch it: In a matter of seconds, Mary quickly changes her face from annoyed to a smile, so the pair can still get their picture snapped and the party can continue.

MORE NEWS: D.L. Hughley Says ‘White People’s Imagination’ is ‘Most Dangerous Place’ for Blacks to Live [Video]

You won’t be surprised to learn that fans are down with Mary for stepping up and getting knucklehead Tyrese to show some respect. “She such a real n***a aye aye aye aye,” one commented. Another said, “Yes to her energy!” A third user advised Tyrese, “That’s Lorenzo Tejada’s leg he better back up.” Someone else wasn’t impressed with Tyrese’s move, blasting him, “Eww made me cringe he would even try to do that.”

Here are some more reactions:

Previous articleTennessee Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Man While on Duty [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Sean Combs’ LA Home Reportedly Targeted by Burglars

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Daily Mail citing TMZ, Diddy’s house in Los Angeles has reportedly been targeted by burglars. Law enforcement told TMZ that an individual...
Read more
Social Heat

Damned if We Do or Don’t: FBI Warns of Violence if Trump is Removed Before End of Term

Fisher Jack - 0
*The FBI is warning that there will be a swarm of armed protests in Washington, D.C. and across all 50 U.S. states if Donald...
Read more
Social Heat

Bayonne NJ ‘Karen’ Arrested for Harassing Black Woman with N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Bayonne, New Jersey “Karen,” identified as 60-year-old Claudia Emanuele, has been charged with harassment after viciously tormenting a 40-year-old Black woman, attacking her...
Read more
Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO