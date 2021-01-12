Tyrese’s Hand Goes for Mary J. Blige’s Thigh and Gets Shut Down: ‘Aye, Aye, Aye, N*gga!’ / WATCH

*Folks on Twitter and other social media platforms are having their say about Tyrese getting all touchy-feely with Mary J. Blige and gettin’ shutdown in the process.

The two were taking snaps at her 50th b-day party when Tyrese’s hands apparently got a little happy at being that close to Miss Mary and one of ’em found itself in off-limits territory.

As you can see in the video (below), Mary had quickly turned into her gangsta-azz Monet Tejada character from Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost” in order to check Tyrese.

In the video, now with more than one million views on Twitter, when Tyrese puts his hand on Mary’s bare thigh, Mary abruptly shoos it away and hilariously (but in a serious tone) tells him “Aye, aye, aye, n*gga,” as a warning sign for him to back off. Watch it: In a matter of seconds, Mary quickly changes her face from annoyed to a smile, so the pair can still get their picture snapped and the party can continue.

MORE NEWS: D.L. Hughley Says ‘White People’s Imagination’ is ‘Most Dangerous Place’ for Blacks to Live [Video]

I’m weak 💀 Tyrese at Mary party trynna touch that thigh .. Mary hit em with the Aye Aye Aye Ni—a 💀 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoJcQOipbB — WE DID IT JOE ✊🏾 (@Vince_Aries) January 12, 2021

You won’t be surprised to learn that fans are down with Mary for stepping up and getting knucklehead Tyrese to show some respect. “She such a real n***a aye aye aye aye,” one commented. Another said, “Yes to her energy!” A third user advised Tyrese, “That’s Lorenzo Tejada’s leg he better back up.” Someone else wasn’t impressed with Tyrese’s move, blasting him, “Eww made me cringe he would even try to do that.”

Here are some more reactions:

Mary wasnt even acting in Power, she is Monet frfr https://t.co/NmsFenol6A — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) January 12, 2021