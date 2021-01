*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Speaking of producers and showrunners having affairs with actresses, I have told you a couple of times about the showrunner who had the affair with the actress/celebrity offspring on his main show. Well, he is now hooking up with this B+ list actress on one a spinoff.

Can you guess the showrunner of multiple network shows?