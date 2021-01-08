Friday, January 8, 2021
Kanye West Shuts Down Gay Rumors with Beauty Influencer Jeffree Star

By Ny MaGee
Jeffree Star, Kanye West
*A source close to Kanye West claims reports that the rapper is making sexy time with gay beauty influencer Jeffree Star is not true. 

Rumors that the duo are romantically involved first came from TikToker Ava Louise. She’s best known for going viral in last year’s “Coronavirus Challenge, where she licked an airplane toilet. 

On Wednesday, she posted a TikTok saying “a lot of people in the scene”  have known about the affair between Ye and Star. “i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred ….” she added. “my source is legit I promiss [sic]” 

Starr appeared to fuel the rumors on Wednesday by posting a selfie along with the caption “I’m ready for Sunday Service,” a nod to Kanye’s cult of choir singers. Check out the image below.

Star also tweeted a photo of himself standing outside in Wyoming (where Kayne lives), and fans concluded that the person reflected in his sunglasses was the hip-hp icon. 

But on Wednesday, Star posted a YouTube video titled “Addressing The Kanye Situation,” insisting there’s truth to rumors he’s slobbing on Ye’s knob. 

“I’m single. I’m not sleeping with anyone,” Star said. “I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny … How did we even get to this moment? How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

