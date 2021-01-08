Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

‘Alright Gayle, Enough’: Soho Karen Shushes Gayle King and Gives Her The Hand. See Gayle’s Reaction. (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

32D83201-0D5A-4683-8F6A-53B6F6F012BE_4_5005_c
Miya Ponsetto (L) shushing Gayle King on her computer screen during their interview on “CBS: This Morning” (airdate Jan. 8, 2021)

*Miya Ponsetto, a.k.a. Soho Karen, cut off Gayle King by giving her the hand during their remote interview for “CBS This Morning,” not long before she was arrested in Ventura County on Thursday.

In the interview that aired Friday, the 22-year-old – flanked by her lawyer and sporting a black baseball cap that read “Daddy” – attempted to justify the Dec. 26, 2020, incident in which she tackled 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at a New York hotel, believing that he stole her iPhone, only to learn later that she left it in an Uber.

“I was approaching the people that had been exiting the hotel, because in my mind, anybody exiting is probably the one that, might be the one that is trying to steal my phone,” Ponsetto said.

“I admit, yes, I could have approached the situation differently or maybe not yelled at him like that and made him feel, maybe some sort of inferior way — making him feel as if I was, like, hurting his feelings because that’s not my intention. I consider myself to be super sweet. I really never ever meant for it to, like, hurt him or his father, either.”

Asked if she was stopping everyone who was leaving the hotel, Ponsetto admitted she was not.

Things took a turn, however, when King would not let her get away with her victim narrative and began drilling down on her physical reaction to the father and son.

“At the end of the day, the dad did end up slamming me to the ground and pulling my hair and throwing me and dragging me across the ground so, I, I will say that,” she tells King. “The footage shows me attacking his son, of attacking him how? Yelling at him? Yes, OK, I apologize. Can we move on?”

The interview continues with King mentioning the need for “more context” about Ponsetto’s behavior that day.

“OK, so basically I’m a 22-year-old-girl. I, I don’t, racism… how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime? Where is the context in that? What is the deeper… what is the deeper story here?” Ponsetto responds.

King interjects: “You have to at least understand your actions that day. You seem to have attacked this little boy — this young boy, this teenager … about the phone and then it turned out: he did not even have your phone.”

After King tells Ponsetto that she’s “old enough to know better,” she puts her hand up to King’s image on the screen and says: “Alright, Gayle. Enough.”

With an attitude, she continued: “The hotel did have my phone. The hotel did end up having my phone. I did get my belongings returned to me.”

On Thursday, the New York Police Department flew detectives out to California with a warrant for Ponsetto’s arrest.

Watch the interview and Gayle’s reaction to being given the hand below or here on Twitter:

Previous articleTrump Reportedly Tells Top Aides He Wants to Pardon Himself, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Forget Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – Elon Musk (Tesla) is Now World’s Richest Man

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tesla CEO Elon Musk just became the richest person in the world, with a net worth of more than $185 billion! According to CNBC, due...
Read more
Social Heat

Candace Owens Defines Black Categories on Netflix and Uber Eats As ‘Segregation’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Candace Owens is making headlines once again for her controversial remarks. In her latest comments, she claimed that “Black” categories on Netflix and food...
Read more
Social Heat

Rapper Turnt Preacher is Back! Mase Named Pastor At Gathering Oasis Church in Atlanta

Fisher Jack - 1
*Mase is returning to the pulpit as the New York rapper is named the new pastor of Atlanta’s Gathering Oasis Church as of Sunday...
Read more
Social Heat

62 Points! Steph Curry Scores Career High in Golden State Victory Over Trailblazers

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sports fans around the world are celebrating Steph Curry after the NBA star scored big during Sunday night’s game against the Portland Trailblazers. The 32-year-old...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Request That He Not be Referred to As ‘Victim’ During Trial

Fisher Jack - 0
*The two men who are suspected of killing Ahmaud Arbery have submitted a request that no one refers to him as a “victim” during...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO