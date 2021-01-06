Fox News Host Says Blacks Have Been ‘Captured’ By Democrats; Hispanics ‘Not as Susceptible’ (Watch)

*Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy — yes, that Rachel Campos from “Real World 3: San Francisco” – blamed potential Republican losses in the Georgia runoff races on “the African American culture” being “captured by the left.”

Speaking Wednesday to Fox News host Sandra Smith, the pundit said: “The African-American vote was very important in this vote. It really is what won the day.”

“And the African-American culture has been captured by the left,” Campos-Duffy added, “whether it’s sports, media, their leaders. I mean, to the point where you have a pastor — a pastor, a Christian pastor — who unabashedly announces that he is pro-abortion.”

Campos-Duffy claimed that the state of African-American politics “is a very serious problem.”

“Make no mistake, Sandra, last night on the ballot, socialism was on the ticket and socialism won,” she remarked. “And if socialism can win in deep-South Georgia, socialism can win anywhere!”

“This is a massive wakeup call to conservatives, to Republicans, that it is — we’re going to lose our country and our values if we don’t engage in this culture war,” Campos-Duffy insisted. “Our ideas are not passed on in the bloodstream to our children, they are taught.”

She revealed that she was “trying not to be too dramatic about this.”

“But I really do think that so much is at stake,” she concluded. “The African-American vote was so important. As I mentioned before, they were captured. As you look at this Hispanic vote, not as susceptible to socialism.”

Watch below: