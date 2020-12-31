BLIND ITEM: War on Black Families

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This now former Housewife didn’t lie when she said there is a double standard when it comes to the producer/late night host and the franchise. He doesn’t like to see any happy families in the non-white households. Other Housewives of color also were forced out because their families were normal or well adjusted. It never happens in the white Housewives families.

Can you guess the producer/late night host and the franchise?