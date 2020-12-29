Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Melanie Fiona Marries Jared Cotter After Delaying Wedding Due to COVID Pandemic

By Ny MaGee
Melanie Fiona finally tied the knot with longtime beau, Jared Cotter,
*Singer Melanie Fiona finally tied the knot with longtime beau, Jared Cotter, after postponing the ceremony three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple exchanged their vows in an intimate wedding chapel in Los Angeles last week.

The Canadian-born songstress posted a video on Instagram announcing her new relationship status, showing the couple donning face masks for their big day, and Fiona rocking a simle white dress. Check out the IG posts below.

READ MORE:Melanie Fiona Shares Emotional Video About Child Birthing Experience

 

Fiona captioned one photo with an inspirational message about how “anything is possible if you’re willing to adjust your perspective.”

“We had to postpone our wedding three times this year. We had to accept that a full ceremony with our loved ones could not be possible until 2021. But we also knew we wanted to be married this year. So, we made it happen!!! We took what was in our control and saw it through. On 12-12-2020, I married my best friend, my partner, my twin flame, in the most perfect possible way.”

She continued: “Remember, things might not look the way you envisioned, but if you’re willing to surrender… to detach from your ideals and expectations, you can joyfully find your way back to the intention…The reason you started in the first place.”

After the wedding, the newlyweds hit up a nearby liquor store for some champagne while dancing to John Legend’s “Who Do We Think We Are”.

 

Cotter celebrated on Instagram with a video and the caption: “I married my best friend over the weekend,” he wrote. “This year had so many challenges!! One of ours was the challenge to get married with our friends and family in attendance. Since that couldn’t happen we just went ahead and got it done! We are so happy! Thanks for all the love and support. We’re gonna have a big party in 2021! Can’t wait.”

Fiona wrote: “Luck and Love are not as random as you think…12-12-2020.”

Previous article
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

