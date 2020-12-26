Entertainment
Textured Waves: Black Women-Led Surf Group Highlights Segregation & Cultural History at America’s Beaches (Trailer)
*Little is known about the history of racial segregation in beach towns across the U.S. But Miami New Times reports of a surf collective called Textured Waves that wants to change that.
Founded in 2019, the group aims to be a voice for Black women and other marginalized people who feel underrepresented in the predominantly white and male surf community. The group’s latest project, ROOTS, documents and showcases beaches with historical significance to the African-American community.
“I started in Florida because that’s where I was born and raised,” says Textured Waves co-founder Martina Duran, who is from Miami.
Duran started the collective with Lucas, a Tampa native, and California surfers Chelsea Woody and Danielle Black Lyons after the four women found each other on Instagram. For them, the ocean has distinctly feminine energy.
“We innately feel this deep connection, and we know this space is ours,” they say in a recent Instagram video. “This is what Textured Waves is about.”
Textured Waves appears in “Sea Us Now,” a short film inspired by African American beach culture and vintage surf culture. Click the video below to watch the trailer on Vimeo, and check out a roundtable discussion about the film with members of the group, below.
Sea Us Now Trailer from The Seea on Vimeo.
African American Vocalist (Sarah Palafox/La Morena) Causes Racial Frenzy with Her Mexican Singing / WATCH
*African American singer Sarah Palafox, who also performs under the name Sarah La Morena, is raising eyebrows these days every time she opens her mouth to sing.
What amazes almost everyone is that the 23-year-old Black woman sings regional Mexican Music, complete with a perfect Zacatecan accent, which is generic to one of Mexico’s 32 states: Zacatecas.
Her voice is so pure and authentic, she is being compared to Mexican-American divas and legends, the late Jenni Rivera and the late Selena.
While singing with such a unique and beautiful voice, complete with an authentic Mexican accent, one would think that she would be lauded by African American and Mexican people. Yet, for the most part, she has been subjected to individuals of both ethnicities criticizing her because of her race and her love of Mexican music.
SIGN OF DESPERATION: MORE Racial Profiling is What Jermaine Dupri Wants After Girl, 7, Shot in ATL
Afro-Latino singer Sarah Palafox makes waves with Mexican music – then gets racist backlash. A few Black folks accuse her of being ashamed of her Blackness. Some Latino folks sling racist slurs and accuse her of appropriation. This world!https://t.co/m03zmTI6D2
— Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) October 3, 2020
Nevertheless, Sarah has her share of fans. Her singing has earned her more than 500,000 views on Instagram and 200,000 on Twitter. So inquiring minds want to know how did all of this begin?
Sarah was born in California but was placed in a foster home. A Mexican couple ultimately adopted her and moved to Zacatecas, in central Mexico, where Sarah was raised. Zacatecas is almost 1,700 miles from the southern-most part of California.
In high school, Sarah and her parents returned to California, where she faced duo disdain from both Black and Mexican people. Black people felt she was a sellout to their race because Sarah chose to speak and sing in Spanish. In other words, they accused Sarah of turning her back on being Black.
Latinos felt that she was not a true part of their heritage, even though she had a beautiful singing voice that effortlessly allowed authentic Mexican songs to flow with perfect annunciation. Many Latinos hurled racist insults and cultural insensitive comments at her relentlessly. The crossfire of verbal attacks depressed Sarah, where she contemplated suicide a few years ago.
Sarah, however, has persevered. She is now working on new music after inking an agreement with Los Angeles-based Silent Giant Entertainment.
“Sarah takes authenticity to a whole new level, “ Alexandre Jose Granadilla, a professor of Chicano Studies at California State University told a reporter for the Associated Press. “Not only is her Spanish better than most Latinos, but she identifies with a town in Zacatecas, Mexico. She is Mexican and this music is hers.”
MORE Racial Profiling is What Jermaine Dupri Wants After Girl, 7, Shot in ATL
*It looks like Jermaine Dupri has had enough of the senseless violence that is enveloping his beloved hometown of Atlanta.
What’s causing him a lot of anxiety in particular it seems is the recent news of an ATL family that is dealing with a heartbreaking tragedy after a seven-year-old girl was shot near Phipps Plaza, a local upscale mall.
Kennedy Maxie was out and about doing some holiday shopping with her family on Monday night, December 21 when the shooting incident happened. She was in a car with her mother and aunt as they were riding past Phipps Plaza when she was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet.
Initially, the girl’s mother and aunt didn’t realize Kennedy had been wounded, but of course, once they realized that she had been, they immediately alerted the authorities while rushing Kennedy to the hospital. As of this posting, Kennedy Maixie remains in critical condition.
WATCH As Crazy Azz, Vile Acting Karen Cusses Out Deputies As they Arrest Her Son
As we said up top, the incident has caught the attention of Jermaine Dupri, who was actually born in Asheville, North Carolina but raised in Atlanta. Having been an advocate for the city, he has now expressed his rage over the tragedy while calling for tougher policing to keep everyone in the city safe.
“If you really from the A, it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting s**t at Lenox,” Dupri, 48, tweeted on Christmas Eve. “And now Phipps, the police need to get tougher, the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a f*ck about y’all getting mad about me saying this, lil kids getting shot is wack.”
DID U KNOW THIS?: Snoop Dogg Preparing to be A Grandpa for 5th Time; His Sons Expecting Babies with Partners
If you really from the A,it’s time for us to come together and stop all this shooting shit at Lenox and now Phipps,the police need to get tougher,the profiling needs to go to code red and I can give a fuck about y’all getting mad about me saying this,lil kids getting shot is wack
— Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) December 24, 2020
Dupri isn’t the only one that feels that way. He’s what one of his supporters wrote in response:
“I know worse words than wack to use in describing those who shoot kids…killers. No matter what f**king excuse in custody or on the lamb. #ProtectOurChildren @MayorBMScott in Bmore too! ATL! Brownsville! Minneapolis!”
Interim Police Chief Rodney Bryant also condemned the shooting, saying in a statement:
“Once again we’re addressing a situation of a senseless shooting that we believe arose from individuals unable to resolve a situation civilly.”
A $15,000 reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrests of the person responsible for Kennedy’s injuries. FOX5 Atlanta reporter Eric Perry shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday:
“This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by a stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta.” He added in a separate tweet, “At last check, She’s in critical condition in the hospital. Please keep the family in your prayers.”
This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by the stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HR7Z6zCabZ
— Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) December 23, 2020
Nahziah Carter (Jay Z’s Nephew) Suspended by U of Washington After Sexual Assault Charge
*In October, JAY-Z‘s 21-year-old nephew Nahziah Carter was accused of sexual assault, and now it’s reported he’s been suspended from the University of Washington, per a report from The Seattle Times.
While he had plans to leave school to go professional, The Times reports that the Washington Huskies star basketball guard’s plans have been foiled after being suspended indefinitely due to two sexual assault allegations against him from two women at his campus. Earlier this month, he wrote on Twitter:
“After much prayer and conversation with my family. I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career. Coach Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that, I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!”
Furthermore, a new report reveals Carter was found responsible for the sexual assault of two women, allegedly forcing them to perform oral sex on him. One Twitter user, @ serotoninprince, claims she reported Carter for his alleged actions, writing, “After much prayer, conversation with my family, and a UW title ix investigation, I’ve decided to let you all know that Naz Carter is a Rapist on two separate accounts. As a victim myself and friend to another, it is important to me that you all know this.”
MORE NEWS: Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sold for ‘Only’ $22M to Billionaire Ron Burkle
View this post on Instagram
