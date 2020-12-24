Legal
Jacqueline Newman: Divorce Attorney Reveals Five Predictions for Divorce in 2021
*How will divorce change across America in the coming year? Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP and author of the new book “The New Rules Of Divorce: 12 Secrets to Protecting Your Wealth, Health, and Happiness,” has revealed her top five predictions for divorce in 2021. They include:
Divorce rates will jump in 2021
There are many people who are waiting for the world to normalize before they beeline to a divorce attorney’s office. Quarantine has been challenging for even the strongest of couples, so for those marriages that were on the edge – this experience will push them right over.
50/50 Parenting Time will grow to be the norm
A typical reason why the primary custodial parent would argue against equal parenting time is that the parent who is not typically home with the Children does not understand that Billy will only eat his PB&J sandwich if it is cut into star shapes and Zoey will only color with purple shaded crayons. However, now that in many households both parents have been home for the past nine months and both parents are learning their Children’s daily routines and likes and dislikes, those arguments will hold much less weight.
There will be more motions seeking relocation
Many people have left the cities to find trees and the ability to easily stay at least six feet away from other people. Therefore, divorced and divorcing couples had to make adjustments to their parenting schedules and sacrifice weekly access to accommodate the fact that the parents may not necessarily live a few blocks away from each other anymore. People are going to get use to their new surroundings and I think that when the city schools reopen and the parent who remained in the city wants his/her children to come back, there will be many relocation motions claiming that it is in the best interests of the children to remain where they are.
There will be more disputes over parenting decisions
As if divorcing parents did not have enough to fight about, now we can add in disputes about what are appropriate Covid protocols (mask v. no mask, eating indoors vs. not, Ubers vs. subways, etc.). What happens when one parent insists that their child attends school in-person because the child needs socialization and paying $60K for a private school education feels wasteful when the classes are being held in their living room vs. the parent who feels that sending a child to school is dangerous? And soon there will be vaccine wars…..
Mediation and Collaborative Law will become the divorce processes of choice
With divorce rates increasing and there being more motion practice over parenting issues, an already overloaded court system will become slower and more difficult to navigate. Court appearances and trials are now more virtual than not, but the backload from when the Courts were almost closed in the beginning of the pandemic is still impacting the speed at which new motions are heard. People are going to want a venue to resolve their differences faster than what the Courts may be able to provide. Out-of-court process options, such as Mediation and Collaborative Law will become more reasonable and speedy alternatives to the traditional court system and I believe will be utilized much more in 2021.
About Jacqueline Newman
Jacqueline Newman ( https://www.nycdivorcelawyer.com ), is the managing partner at the matrimonial law firm Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP in Manhattan. Jacqueline’s practice consists of litigation, collaborative law and mediation. She specializes in complex high net worth matrimonial cases and also in negotiating prenuptial agreements. The author of The New Rules of Divorce, Newman has appeared as an expert commentator on various television and radio shows and has been quoted as an expert in numerous publications, including Fox’s Business, NBC News, ABC News, CBS News, The New York Times, Woman’s Day, Glamour, the New York Post, Reuters.com, Crain’s New York Business, U.S. News and World Report, Business Insider, Time.com, USA Today, Yahoo Parenting, Woman’s Day, CNBC.com and The Huffington Post.
THE NEW RULES OF DIVORCE: 12 Secrets to Protecting Your Wealth, Health, and Happiness
https://www.amazon.com/New-Rules-Divorce-Protecting-Happiness/dp/1982127937/
Matrimonial Law Attorney Jacqueline Newman Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yM7H0oS8cz8&feature=youtu.be
source: Ryan McCormick of Goldman McCormick Public Relations
Rihanna Sued by German Father-Daughter Music Duo for Song in Fenty Ad
*A German father-daughter music duo known as King Khan is suing Rihanna saying she used one of their tracks in an Instagram post to promote her Fenty cosmetics line.
According to the new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, King Khan and Saba Lou claim they created and own the music and lyrics for a song called “Good Habits (and Bad),” which appeared in RiRi’s post.
Here’s more from the outlet:
In the docs, they claim Rihanna did not have their blessing, or legal permission, to use the tune. Their theory is she just ripped it from a music streaming platform.
The duo’s going after Rihanna for damages, noting the ad got more than 3.4 million views … and they want her to stop using their song.
In related news, Rihanna teased in a new interview that the COVID quarantine has allowed her ‘creativity blossom’ as she is on a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“At first it was strange because I am not used to being still – but during quarantine you have no choice but to be still. Then you start to realise during lockdown you are stuck there with your own thoughts and your imagination and it really helped my creativity blossom,” she told the publication.
She also teased that she wants her new music to be on a ‘different level’ next year.
“2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level,” she added.
Rihanna shared with fans in September that her new album could come “sooner than they think.”
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said: “It’s probably going to be sooner than fans think but I’m just going to leave that alone because I’ve got enough stress and questions like, ‘R9, where’s the album?’”
Monique Samuels and Her Husband Threaten Legal Action Against Pastor Jamal Bryant
*Pastor Jamal Bryant threatened legal action against “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Monique Samuels after she accused him of having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in his congregation while dating fellow castmate Gizelle Bryant.
We previously reported, during Sunday’s reunion-special episode, Samuels addressed the rumor that Jamal and his ex-wife Gizelle are “pretending” to be together again for the sake of the show, calling their relationship a business “arrangement.” She also asked if it’s true that the pastor had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.
Jamal fired back at Monique, claiming she defamed him on the show and he issued a cease and desist letter — obtained by TMZ — accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information” on TV.
According to Bryant’s letter … he plans to sue her if she doesn’t assure him she will stop making wild and false statements about his personal life.
Monique has responded, saying she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”
Her husband, former NFLer Chris Samuels, fired back at Pastor Bryant with a cease and desist letter, claiming Bryant has been spreading lies about him having CTE, that he cheated on his wife and verbally assaulted another woman, per TMZ.
Chris wants the pastor to remove all mentions of him on his social media accounts and issue a public apology within 3 days … or else face a lawsuit.
Julius Jones is Innocent. Don’t Let Him be Executed by the State of Oklahoma
*The following message is from Cece Jones-Davis (Julius Jones Coalition)’s petition:
When Julius Jones was 19-years-old, he was convicted of a murder he says he did not commit. I need your help to save his life.
Julius has lived on death row for almost 20 years and is held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day. He is allowed one hour of sunlight a day, and three showers a week. Every minute we wait to take action, Julius is suffering. Every second that goes by brings Julius closer to being executed for a crime he didn’t commit.
At the time of the crime for which he was convicted, Julius was a 19-year-old student-athlete with a promising future, attending the University of Oklahoma on an academic scholarship. It is clear that Julius’ lawyer did not adequately defend him, and that explicit racial bias played a significant role in the process… For example:
- Eyewitnesses place Mr. Jones at his parents’ home at the time of the murder, miles away from the crime scene.
- Mr. Jones’ co-defendant admitted to being involved in the crime and is now free after testifying against Julius. He was heard bragging that he “set Julius up.” Mr. Jones’ co-defendant matches the only eyewitness description of the shooter based on the length of his hair.
- Newly-discovered evidence shows that at least one juror harbored racial prejudice that influenced his vote to convict and sentence Mr. Jones to death. One juror reported telling the judge about another juror who said the trial was a waste of time and “they should just take the n***** out and shoot him behind the jail.”
I learned about Julius’ story through Viola Davis’ docuseries “The Last Defense.” As a person of color and a person of faith, I knew that I couldn’t stand by while an innocent man was killed. I am an Oklahoma taxpayer and the idea that my money will be used to kill Julius makes me sick.
Every day an innocent man is forced to sit in solitary confinement, awaiting his death.
Recently, a grassroots movement successfully pressured Texas to stay the execution of Rodney Reed, another black man sentenced to death for a crime he says he didn’t commit. If we can save Rodney, then Julius has a chance.
Please join me and demand justice for Julius.
Click HERE to sign the petition.
