Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: DC Housewife and Her Messy Significant Other
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
I don’t feel sorry for the DC Housewife. She knew her significant other was messy. Now, in addition to all of his other girlfriends, she also has to live with the knowledge he hooked up with the alliterate former Housewife from another city.
Can you guess the DC Housewife?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Wasted Feline
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former pink haired rapper/wasted feline said recently in order to keep her label bosses happy, she is on call 24/7 to go party or be a “friend.”
Can you guess the former pink haired rapper/wasted feline?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: It Isn’t Love
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It Isn’t Love: Back in the day, this permanent A+ list rapper was enthralled with the teachings of a cult that is known by three initials. He promoted their books and wore their clothing. He truly believed his belief and his following the cult, made all of his legal problems go away and get him to that A+ list status. Our rapper bailed on the cult when it moved away from the rituals he liked such as chanting and burning stuff and orgies to things like eating fecal matter. He said nope and walked away. One of his proteges/rivals was introduced to the cult through the permanent A+ lister. He was a believer in the sense he loved the orgies and the sex spells. One day he got into an argument with a leader about something and the leader said the protégé would regret it. A close family member died within a week.
That didn’t bring the protégé back in the fold. But, as his career slowly declined, he thought maybe he should get back into it. The only thing is, he wanted to be the leader. He wanted to set the rules. He disguises his “mission” as one of peace and love and Christianity. Umm, not so much. People who have left his mission, and by left, I mean they literally had to walk a dozen miles to town and leave everything behind, say the whole setup is about feeding his ego and getting them to commit to him. Doing that requires blind loyalty. He achieves that by having them follow that infamous poem and other teachings of the founder of the cult.
When his friends fly into town, they come to have sex with the women and men that have been brainwashed to do whatever is ordered, no matter how humiliating or disgusting.
Can you guess this permanent A+ list rapper and his proteges/rival?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Hollywood Producer is STILL Trapped in the Closet
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul was super close to coming out this week. He teased it, but he thinks he will lose half his fan base if he does. Meanwhile, all those less fortunate people he helps, are all potential victims because he loves using them.
Can you guess this A+ list writer/director/producer/mogul ?
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider8 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]