Right-Wing Networks Walk Back Voter Fraud Claims After Threat of Defamation Lawsuit
*Right-wing networks Fox News and Newsmax are walking back claims of election fraud amid the threat of lawsuits for defamation.
The networks have fired off wild allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion, linking both to Joe Biden’s election win.
“Newsmax would like to clarify its news coverage and note that it has not reported as true certain claims made about these companies,” host John Tabacco said Monday. The company attributed the “opinions and claims” to “various guests, attorneys and elected officials” who appeared on the network, per Yahoo.
READ MORE: Pro-Trump Donor Sues for Return of $2.5M He Gave Group to Prove Election Fraud
Newsmax just aired this note to “clarify” its coverage of Smartmatic and Dominion. pic.twitter.com/I5XZ7CQpAk
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) December 21, 2020
“Newsmax has found no evidence that either Dominion or Smartmatic owns the other or has any business association with each other,” Tabacco said. “We have no evidence that Dominion uses Smartmatic’s software or vice versa. No evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic use software or reprogram software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.”
Tabacco also noted that Smartmatic’s software was only used in Los Angeles during the 2020 election, and not in the battleground states where the alleged fraud occurred.
The fraud charges originated with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who took aim at Smartmatic and Dominion in news conference on Nov. 19.
“The Dominion voting systems, the Smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computerized voting systems here as well, not just Dominion, were created in Venezuela at the direction of Hugo Chávez to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out,” Powell said, without presenting any evidence to suport her claims.
This is very bizarre. Lou Dobbs ran a segment tonight basically debunking his own lies about Smartmatic voting machines pic.twitter.com/FDM91SPtT1
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2020
Newsmax, Fox News and One America News Network (OANN) initially backed the baseless claims of election fraud, but now with threats of defamation lawsuits looming, Newsmax has made clear that Powel’s comments were not based in fact.
“Dominion has stated that the company has no ownership, relationship with the Pelosi family, the Feinstein family, the Clinton family, Hugo Chávez or the government of Venezuela,” Tabacco said. “Neither Dominion or Smartmatic has any relationship with George Soros. Smartmatic is a U.S. company and not owned by the Venezuelan government, Hugo Chávez or any foreign official or entity.”
Smartmatic has demanded retractions by the three networks for “false and defamatory statements.”
On Friday, Fox News began airing a pretaped retraction of many of the claims made in recent weeks on the network.
Rihanna Whipping Up Cookbook Recipes Inspired by Her Barbadian Roots
*Rihanna is serving up traditional food from her Barbadian roots via an upcoming cookbook.
The nine-time Grammy winner revealed her plans in an interview with the UK tabloid Closer. The inspiration to start a cookbook comes from her home-cooked meals during the pandemic lockdown.
RiRi said she “loves food from my Barbadian roots,” primarily the use of fresh fish. The international superstar said she eats “well on a day-to-day basis” but she also loves indulging in comfort foods.
“I won’t deprive myself. If I want a cheeseburger, then I am going to have one. I will exercise three or four times a week as well – feeling healthy is important to me,” she told Closer magazine.
READ MORE: Rihanna Insiders Claim She's Boo'd Up with Longtime Friend A$AP Rocky
Had to make sure the set up was RIGHT 🤷🏿♀️ Y’all ready to cop @fentyskin December 26th at @Sephora, @HarveyNichols, and @BootsUK ?! 🧖🏿♀️ pic.twitter.com/KP7DMSY4dJ
— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 17, 2020
“Feeling comfortable in your own skin is a journey. We all have to learn self-love. If we really think about it, I am sure we can all find flaws with our body – but when we really learn to love ourselves, then we end up embracing our flaws,” she added.
Rihanna’s cookbook will feature some of her favorite recipes from her native Barbados, where she’s spending Christmas.
“It’s important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,” she explained.
“It’s kind of a cliché, but there is just something I love about decorating the tree. It’s just one of those traditions where you can declare Christmas has started as soon as the tree goes up.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna spoke about how the COVID quarantine has given her a much-needed break from her busy schedule.
“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she said. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”
As for her New Year’s resolutions, Rihanna wants to take her “music and my brands to a different level” next year.
Skylar Mack: Family of Teen Jailed in Cayman Islands for Breaking COVID Isolation Begs Trump for Help [VIDEO]
*Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking COVID isolation protocols. Now her family is pleading with President Donald Trump and the U.S. government for help.
The 18-year-old college student faces a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to breaking the Cayman Islands’ mandatory 14-day Covid-19 isolation for visitors.
Here’s more from NBC.com:
Skylar is a pre-med student from Georgia. She traveled to visit her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, who was in the Cayman Islands for a jet-skiing competition.
Mack did not isolate for the mandatory 14 days.
Instead, Mack said she isolated for two days and tested negative twice for coronavirus before abandoning her tracking device and leaving isolation to attend her boyfriend’s jet-skiing competition.
Mack, an American, was sentenced to prison last week.
READ MORE: Joe and Jill Biden Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots / VIDEO
A US teen is facing a four-month prison sentence in the Cayman Islands for violating the territory’s COVID-19 quarantine protocols for visitors https://t.co/zY7ozQIpN0
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 21, 2020
“She just wants to come home,” Mack’s grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told the “Today” show on Monday. “She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she’s pretty hysterical right now.”
Jonathon Hughes, the attorney representing Mack and her boyfriend, said prison would have “a particularly harsh effect on her.”
“They’re two young people who have never been in trouble before,” he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “This is the first time they’ve had interaction with police, the courts, prison.”
BREAKING: The sentence for Skylar Mack and Vanjae Ramgeet has been reduced from four months to two months in jail. More details to follow…#caymanislands #skylarmack pic.twitter.com/zqUbLwxgAY
— Cayman Compass (@cayCompass) December 22, 2020
Initially, Mack and Ramgeet were each ordered to pay a $2,600 fine and serve 40 hours of community service. The Cayman Islands’ Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran appealed the sentence because he believed the offenses “should have been met with far more stringent measures,” according to the Cayman Compass, per The Sun.
Her family has appealed directly to Trump, whose office said the case would be forwarded to the “appropriate” federal agency, likely the U.S. State Department, per the NBC News report.
The president’s son, Eric Trump said her incarceration is “infuriating.”
“This is infuriating. Skylar is an 18 year old girl who left her hotel to watch her boyfriend compete in a jet ski competition… 4 months in jail?!” he tweeted. Adding the hashtag of “FreeSkylar.”
Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha to Donate Thousands of Books to Oakland Schools
*Stephen and Ayesha Curry are donating thousands of books to schools around Oakland, California.
“We along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy,” Stephen and Ayesha tells PEOPLE in an statement. The couple co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.
“Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.”
READ MORE: Stephen Curry: NBA Star to Host Book Club on New Literati Platform
Our furry and lovable friend @Grover is the monster at the end of the book! Join @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for a reading of this classic Sesame Street storybook: https://t.co/Gyb7afEUdr #FurryMonsters pic.twitter.com/zsxdLMHgSy
— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) December 4, 2020
We previously reported, Literati is an Austin-based literary startup previously known only as a children’s book subscription platform. The company announced in August their expansion into books for adult readers through their luminary book club platform, featuring a club led by Stephen Curry.
Curry’s club, titled Underrated, is an exploration of what it means to break barriers. It will include powerful stories of people—from sports to social justice—who defy the odds to achieve true greatness.
“I’m excited to launch a book club that aims to highlight the journeys and triumphs from storytellers who have too long been overlooked,” said Curry. Adding, “I’ve been intentional and really thoughtful about my picks to ensure the club is inclusive of diverse perspectives from women, people of color, and other underrated voices.”
Meanwhile, the Curry’s book donations will come in boxes each containing five children’s books and one adult book from Stephen’s “Underrated” book club selection, per PEOPLE.
The couple’s foundation will also donate boxes to students who are learning remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, 14,000 boxes are being shipped directly to Oakland Unified Schools before Christmas.
