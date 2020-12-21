Events
LA’s Grand Park’s New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021 / PHOTOS
*Los Angeles – If you are thinking out loud like most people, 2020 cannot end soon enough. I am sure that the thought “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” is running through your mind this time of the year. This is perhaps due to the song of the same name is playing in constant rotation on your local radio station.
The phrase “all dressed up with no place to go” is taking on a whole new meaning this year. You can make a fashion statement on New Year’s Eve, albeit, in your pajamas, to celebrate the end of 2020 like no other. The arrival and distribution of vaccines allow the world to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The vaccines offer the global community a glimmer of hope going forward.
Given COVID-19 restrictions and Grand Park’s commitment to keeping artists and the public safe from community transmissions, Grand Park’s New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021 is intended to help ensure the public’s safety and wellbeing while preserving the parks widely embraced New Year’s Eve celebration from the comfort of their home.
Now that I have your attention! You are consciously aware that we cannot party hearty, as usual as teenagers or party hearty like it is 1999. Fret not, Grand Park got you covered.
Grand Park’s NYELA will ring in 2021 with a new format as a special national broadcast and streaming event for the first time. The annual flagship West Coast countdown celebration has partnered with Fuse and New Latin Music Label Dim Mak En Fuego from two-time Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer Steve Aoki. Grand Park’s NYELA, powered by The Music Center, will provide the first-ever opportunity for people around the country and around the globe to enjoy the park’s grand-scale New Year’s Eve experience-L.A. style.
Viewers can tune in or log on starting, Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 11:00pm-12:30am, PST/2:00am-3:00am EST to January 1, 2021, to watch Fuse, or stream on the Fuse YouTube Channel, Grand Park’s digital channel on The Music Center Offstage.
In line with Grand Park’s mission to honor L.A. County’s cultural diversity through programming reflective of the “park for everyone,” Grand Park’s NYELA has formed a new artistic partnership with Aoki, who will curate both a local and global talent for the 90-minute music and dance party that he feels connects L.A.’s heart and soul.
Showcasing Latin underground artist from Aoki’s L.A. based Dim Mak En Fuego Label, the “Countdown to 2021” program will introduce audiences to the Mexican quintet AQUIHAYAQUIHAY. The group consists of five childhood friends Jay Lee, Neqer, Phynx, Ziggy and Nehly. The members came together to make music that resonates with people of all backgrounds. With main influences deriving from Pop & R&B, (Pharrell, Kanye West, Missy Elliott, Travis Scott, SZA, Yung Beef and Pxxr Gvng, to name a few. The group has pioneered the M pop genre. Check out their debut EP Dropout.
The lineup will also feature Venezuelan artist, songwriter, creative director, and photographer, Andrekza. Her musical influences are Julieta Venegas, Natalia Lafourcade, Michael Jackson and The Chairman of the Board, Frank Sinatra. Check out her debut single, the captivating and soothing “TÉ” followed by the uplifting “Ya Fue” on YouTube and all digital media platforms.
Fans will be treated to a quest performance by Platinum-recording artists and fashion icon BIA. Bianca Landrau, known professionally as BIA, or Perico Princess, is an American rappers, singer, songwriter, and model who debuted on the Oxygen reality television show Sisterhood of Hip Hop. She is assigned to Pharrell’s I Am Other record label in partnership with RCA Records. Early this year, 2020, BIA signed with Epic Record Label and dropped her latest digital EP For Certain on December 11, 2020.
DJ 2DEEP from L. A.’s Gasolina Party will mix the beats to move your feet’s, between sets and bring L.A.’s Nightlife scene home with the contagious, pulsating sounds of Reggaeton.
Steve Aoki will close the show following the 3D digital countdown with some of his top-charting Latin collaborations and remixes. The hosts for Grand Park’s NYELA are DJ Eddie One, the popular afternoon drive personality from L. A.’s Cali 93.9FM, along with the multimedia powerhouse Jessica Flores.
In addition to the music line-up, Grand Park’s NYELA will feature a few video segments interspersed throughout the program that spotlight the many communities of Los Angeles:
1) “Rewind 2020” takes viewers on a journey throughout the top moments of the year, that not only acknowledge the challenges of 2020, but also serves as a catalyst of positive change and a hopeful future.
2) “Ground our Present, Dot our Future” features interviews with L.A.-based community organizations that are Grand Park partners, who discuss the viewpoints of Angelenos living across Los Angeles county’s five Supervisorial districts; the project will begin as a public art installation in the park featuring creatively designed social distancing floor markers filled with quotes from everyday people ages 8-88 years old about their hopes for 2021.
3) “Team LA” highlights the voices from popular sports franchises who are an indelible part of Los Angeles identity as it celebrates Los Angeles as the “County of Champions” and the community spirit of all who call L.A. home.
4) “What’s Next” focuses on community as Angelenos share their wish list for L.A. in 2021 from iconic spaces throughout the county with visual postcards from the Korean Bell of Friendship in San Pedro to the Clown Circus Neon Sign in North Hollywood.
For more information about Grand Park’s NYELA, visit grandparkla.org and musiccenter.org. Follow Grand Park on Facebook (GrandParkLosAngeles), as well as Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (@GrandPark_LA). *Artists and performances are subject to change.
Calendar Listings
When: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11:00 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on January 1, 2021
Where: Broadcast: Fuse TV (Check local listing for channel guides)
Live Streaming: Fuse YouTube Channel (@Fuse)
YouTube (@GrandParkLosAngeles)
Facebook Live (@GrandParkLosAngeles)
Grandparkla.org
Musiccenter.org
Entertainment
The History Makers Present ‘An Evening with … Debra Lee’ featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan
*Join us for the last installment of The HistoryMakers Year in Review for the years 2019 and 2020.
What a difference a year makes as 2019 found The HistoryMakers busy holding regional receptions and returning to Los Angeles to mount for the first time its An Evening With…PBS-TV taping and fundraiser with An Evening With Debra Lee, showcasing the life and career of media and entertainment mogul Debra Lee, former CEO of BET.
It also expanded the reach of The HistoryMakers Digital Archive in 80 colleges, universities and public libraries as well as adding 131 interviews to its archival collection. [email protected], The HistoryMakers launched a sustainability campaign with $7.5 million raised out of a $20 million goal.
MORE NEWS: Viola Davis Admits She ‘Broke Down’ After ‘Ma Rainey’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman Died
[email protected] started the year with the launch, with a generous gift from Ursula Burns, of its WomanMakers Initiative, as well as gifts from Baldwin Richardson Foods Eric Johnson, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and his wife Andréa Frazier and Lincoln Financial Corporation.
Before the COVID pandemic, only fifteen HistoryMakers were added to The HistoryMakers’ archives. In addition to behind-the-scenes footage, the program includes a musical tribute featuring Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper, provided courtesy of International Jazz Day and the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz, in tribute to Ursula Burns, Kenneth & Andréa Frazier, Eric Johnson, Debra Lee and those interviewed in 2019 and 2020.
Immediately following is a screening of An Evening With Debra Lee.
Atten: Supporters and Friends of The HistoryMakers:
The program tonight begins with a musical tribute to our 2019 and 2020 HistoryMakers by Esperanza Spalding and Robert Glasper. The evening closes with a special viewing of An Evening With Debra Lee featuring Eric Benet and Chaka Khan followed by The HistoryMakers On Courage.
TUNE IN AT 7 EST HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYFULFmabgM
Events
The 52nd NAACP Image Awards to Air on BET Saturday, February 20th at 8 PM ET
*Today the NAACP announced that the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on BET Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET.
Additionally, the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which traditionally takes place the night before the telecast, will live stream over six nights February 15-19, 2021. The virtual ceremonies will recognize winners in more than 60 non-televised award categories in the fields of television and streaming, music, literature, film, and activism.
Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the NAACP Image Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts and those who promote social justice through their creative work.
“In this season of reflection and reckoning, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will continue a tradition of uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose. We are excited to continue our broadcast partnership with BET and look forward to celebrating Black excellence in a safe and meaningful way,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, Vice-Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors and Chairman of the Image Award Committee.
READ THIS: Fox Passes on ‘Empire’ Spinoff About Cookie Lyon – Series Being Shopped to Hulu and ABC
“This has been an unprecedented year and we are all in need of the inspiration, empowerment, and awareness the NAACP Image Awards brings year-after-year. BET is thrilled to continue our partnership with the NAACP to broadcast the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that will celebrate and honor the creatives, musicians, storytellers, and trailblazers who have uplifted and guided our culture during this time,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET.
The 51st NAACP Image Awards telecast, drew 1.8 million total viewers P2+ (Simulcast)—a +448% increase versus the previous year. Filled with non-stop exhilarating moments, the special secured the #1 Most Social TV Program on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws a crowd of the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees include Rihanna, Lizzo, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Loni Love, Sheryl Underwood, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.
Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Award will be announced on January 22, 2021. Due to an overwhelming number of entries, nominees in the eight literary categories will be announced on February 3, 2021. Additional key dates include:
Friday, December 18 – Online submissions close
Monday, December 28 – Nominating committee voting begins
Friday, January 15 – Nominating committee voting closes
Friday, January 22 – Public online voting opens
Friday, February 5 – Public online voting closes
As previously announced, the 52nd NAACP Image Awards will include 21 new submission categories:
- Television + Streaming:Outstanding Animated Series; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television); Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama; Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Variety; Outstanding Short-Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction; and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
- Recording:Outstanding International Song; Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental Outstanding Jazz Album–Vocal; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song; Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional); Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary); and Outstanding Producer of the Year
- Motion Picture:Outstanding International Motion Picture; Outstanding Animated Motion Picture; Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture); Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action); Outstanding Short-Form (Animated); and Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)
For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net.
Instagram: @naacpimageawards |Twitter: @naacpimageaward | Facebook: /naacpimageaward
source: Marc Banks | [email protected] Sunshine Sachs | [email protected] Chloe Duverge | [email protected]
Entertainment
John Legend, Delroy Lindo, Tessa Thompson, Andra Day & More to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema
*(Los Angeles, CA) – The Critics Choice Association announced today the incredible talent that it will recognize, virtually, at the third annual Celebration of Black Cinema on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The ceremony will be hosted by author and media personality Bevy Smith.
Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) will receive The Career Achievement Award, having conquered the big screen, small screen, and stage, moving audiences with his impactful performances. Delroy Lindo can currently be seen in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed film Da 5 Bloods available on Netflix. Lindo has had memorable roles in films such as The Cider House Rules, Heist, and previously garnered critical acclaim in a trio of films with Lee, Clockers, Crooklyn, and Malcolm X. He’ll be seen next in the Netflix film, The Harder They Fall.
John Legend & Mike Jackson (Giving Voice) will receive The Producers Award. Eight years ago Legend and Jackson, alongside Ty Stiklorius, founded Get Lifted Film Co., which has grown into a major industry player, producing standout works across stage and screen and earning awards for many of them. Their current projects are the Netflix original movie Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and the Netflix original documentary Giving Voice, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and features Legend’s original song “Never Break.”
Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love) will receive The Actors Award after earning critical acclaim as both star and executive producer of Amazon’s highly anticipated film Sylvie’s Love. The period piece takes place in late ‘50’s Harlem and centers around two Black people falling in love while individually working to carve their own professional paths amidst many challenges.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Trial of the Chicago 7) will receive The Breakthrough Award. Yahya, one of the most in-demand actors this year, most recently won an Emmy Award for his role as Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s groundbreaking Watchmen. He can currently be seen amongst an all-star cast in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, in which he plays Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale. The film, which has received critical and popular acclaim, is now available on Netflix.
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, and Leslie Odom, Jr., will receive The Ensemble Award for their work in One Night in Miami…. The highly anticipated Amazon film, directed by award-winning actor/director Regina King, features this sensational cast taking on four of the most well-known figures in history – Cassius Clay (Goree), Malcolm X (Ben-Adir), Jim Brown (Hodge), and Sam Cooke (Odom, Jr.) – to tell the story of a fateful night when all four gathered in a single hotel suite to celebrate Clay’s world heavyweight championship. They are already receiving critical praise for their portrayals that bring nuance and relatability to these superstars of American history.
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) will be recognized with the Special Honoree Award for her work in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Day bares her soul as the iconic blues singer in the Lee Daniels-directed film, which dives into some of the deeper aspects of Holiday’s life when the Federal Bureau of Narcotics sought to punish her for singing political songs and integrating her audiences.
The event will also showcase a series of powerful photographs captured by Black filmmaker Tommy Oliver (40 Years A Prisoner, Black Love) around Los Angeles in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Oliver utilized his platform as a multi-hyphenate visual artist to channel the energy of the protests, seeking to inspire, incite, and challenge those who would see the final images.
The evening will benefit the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Gold Program. The Academy Gold Program is an industry talent development, diversity and inclusion initiative to provide individuals, with a focus on underrepresented communities, access and resources to achieve their career pathways in filmmaking.
“The Critics Choice Association is thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the work of these extraordinary artists in a year where the intersection of art and activism has never been more necessary,” said Executive Producer Shawn Edwards. “Each of our honorees personifies the greatness of Black cinema in 2020, and we are looking forward to a truly remarkable evening celebrating these achievements!”
About Bevy Smith
Quintessential Harlem girl, life-long New Yorker and Gracie Award Winner Bevy Smith is the host of Sirius XM’s “Bevelations” on Radio Andy. Once a wildly successful luxury fashion publishing exec, Bevy shifted her professional goals over a decade ago to pursue a life in front of the camera. A pop culture aficionado and fashion expert, Bevy served as moderator of Bravo TV’s revolutionary “Fashion Queens,” and was a former co-host on the nationally syndicated “Page Six TV.” Bevy continues to be part of “The Wendy Williams Show’s Style Squad.” Smith’s debut book “Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie” which details her transition from a fashion advertising executive into a media personality will be published through Andy Cohen Books, the new imprint at Henry Holt and Company on January 12, 2021.
About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.
source: Slate PR
