Automotive
Former Accelerating Black Global Car Designer Talks Exiting Elite Group to Pursue God’s Purpose with SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’
*How many times have you thought about changing careers or jumping into the world of entrepreneurship, but self-doubt and fear kept you from shifting gears?
With America being in the throes of a pandemic, a recession and been forced to reckon with social, economic and racial justice from the African American community, Brian Peterson, who was a member of an elite club, as one of thirty Black car designers in the entire world, decided to listen to his ‘Father,’ as he finally drummed-up the nerve to step out on faith to pursue his purpose, which centers around the homeless, his love for people and using his God-given artistic gift.
Ironically, Peterson exited his dream career, at the height of having a production-ready 2021 vehicle in the pipeline, which is the goal of every designer … to have ‘their baby’ on the street and in consumers’ driveways. Peterson, who is such a rarity in the automotive design space, was told during his formative years at a Miami high school, one has a better chance of becoming a professional athlete, although those slots are limited too, but not as limiting, as those in the automotive design arena. And when you add Peterson’s ethnicity to the mix, the pool of slots available in the world of automotive design is virtually unattainable for most artists.
Tune in, as the awe-inspiring, high-achiever shares, with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, how he took a sizable reduction in salary to answer the call of ministry, while his dream career was accelerating. Even more daunting, after finally landing on his true purpose, Peterson had to honor God by foregoing all of his salary in the midst of he and his wife, Vanessa, raising their first newborn.
As we roll into 2021, this one-on-one conversation, with the affable humanitarian and artist, will inspire you to find your purpose and take the necessary risks despite all of the economic indicators and naysayers telling you now is not the time.
Moreover, learn how Peterson rebounded financially, too, while moving beyond his childhood fear from becoming a starving artist. Check out his work on Instagram @ facesofsantaana.
Tune in for our special holiday schedule on SiriusXM and/or one of our FM online affiliates by clicking here. The program with Peterson will air on SiriusXM from Sunday, December 20, 2021 thru Thursday, January, 8. 2021. The program will be aired on the FM outlets on designated days. Our post-holiday weekly programming resumes on all radio outlets on Saturday, January 9, 2021.
About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.
The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.
Follow him at [email protected].
Automotive
Ways to Get Personalized Number Plates in 2020
*Subsequent to burning through hundreds or even thousands on an individual enlistment number, numerous individuals seldom feel that if the actual number plates in their vehicle were rectified, their pride and joy would not go down so quick. ۔ The plates in the past number were penetrated and fixed to the vehicle with self-tapping screws, with the coming of plastic guards and twofold sided tape plates, they are currently typically stuck in the vehicle. There are favorable circumstances and drawbacks to the two techniques which will be examined.
Boring the plates and fixing them with screws requires great solid climbing however some of the time the screw head can change the state of the enlistment number on the off chance that they go down close or in any number, water can likewise go into the openings and time Just as isolating intelligent and acrylic, destroying the number plate. Here you can find glorious personalized number plates at CarReg Personalised Number Plates Providers.
Individual number plates
With regards to picking an individual number plate, there are 1000 words to look over. The majority of us pick enrollment numbers which implies something to us. In any case, we likewise anticipate the cost of the favored number plate to increment. Furthermore, frequently we are astounded that it didn’t ascend as high as we suspected.
Things being what they are, the reason do a few (apparently comparative) individual number plates outnumber others? Picking cautiously can have a significant effect.
Here are hints when personalising an individual number plate:
Purchase your preferred best number plate
In the event that you are purchasing a private enrollment number with a speculation center, this is significant. Except if you have a deal, odds are it’s a valid justification if it’s modest. There are many coordinating number plates available or very few likely purchasers … or on the other hand both! This could mean a log jam in deals.
Purchase low digits
Regardless of whether purchasing a prefix number plate, an additional number plate, or an obsolete number plate, pick low digits. The numbers are similarly acceptable. On the off chance that your financial plan permits just 3 digits or more, pick a number that has more tasteful allure. For example, 777, 100, or 101 are. Numbers like 18, 21, 30, and 40 have some allure since they speak to significant birthday celebrations. Try not to pick 27 since it is your date of birth.
Purchase the underlying number plate
On the off chance that you are purchasing a prefix number plate, purchase as near the letter An as could be expected under the circumstances. There are a few exemptions for this standard, for example, ‘H1’ which speaks to ‘Greetings’ or ‘X5’ which shows the BMW model. Other well known choices are X11 or X111 as they can be seen as Roman numerals. Try not to pick 27 since it’s your birthday. All things considered, in the event that one picks a number or 11 numbers, they are accessible.
Prior to deciding
Looking at the numerous individual number plates on your site prior to deciding. Analyze number plate costs, as they can differ fundamentally. It will help you with regards to your great worth.
Limit the squint factor (TM) Boost quality
In the event that you intend to make a name or word, attempt to ensure you are not depending on deliberately positioned fixes or tapes. It’s not cool, and it’s not lawful. Likewise do whatever it takes not to depend on such a large number of letters rather than numbers. For instance, the G88 lean towards the OLF B160 LFX (where 6 and 0 assistance structure the word ‘GOLF’). In the subsequent model, the letter and the number remain, and the objective word is lost in the center.
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Genesis G90
Other Trim Levels:
5.0-litre Ultimate
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 17-speaker Lexicon system AM/FM/HD audio system with SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 3.3-liter, 6-cylinder/365-hp (horsepower)
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 17-city/25-hwy
What’s New: The first generation G90 has undergone a mid-cycle refresh.
To continue reading the review, click here.
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $133,075 (Base Model: $114,000)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; an electronic stability control system; a traction control system; a brake hold feature; a rearview camera; an active brake assist system; and a blind spot assist system
Options: 22-inch spoke wheels; optional paint color; a carbon fiber engine cover; an augmented video; rear side airbags; a panoramic sunroof; a four zone automatic climate control system; a black headliner; and heated rear seats
Other AMG Trims:
AMG GLE53
AMG GLE63
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM, Burmester surround system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder/603-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 15-city/19-hwy
What’s New: The high-performance GLE 63 S is all new for the 2021 model year. Its the latest addition to the GLE line.
For the full review, click here.
