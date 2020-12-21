Connect with us

Former Accelerating Black Global Car Designer Talks Exiting Elite Group to Pursue God’s Purpose with SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

Artist Brian Peterson Inside One Of The Car Interiors He Designed (Photo Credit: K)

*How many times have you thought about changing careers or jumping into the world of entrepreneurship, but self-doubt and fear kept you from shifting gears?

With America being in the throes of a pandemic, a recession and been forced to reckon with social, economic and racial justice from the African American community, Brian Peterson, who was a member of an elite club, as one of thirty Black car designers in the entire world, decided to listen to his ‘Father,’ as he finally drummed-up the nerve to step out on faith to pursue his purpose, which centers around the homeless, his love for people and using his God-given artistic gift.

MORE NEWS: Tisha Campbell Has Finally Finalized her Divorce from Duane Martin / Video

Humanitarian Brian Peterson Humanizing One Of The Homeless Members In The Community He Has Befriended Via One Of His Masterpieces (Photo Credit: Facesofsantaana)

Ironically, Peterson exited his dream career, at the height of having a production-ready 2021 vehicle in the pipeline, which is the goal of every designer …  to have ‘their baby’ on the street and in consumers’ driveways. Peterson, who is such a rarity in the automotive design space, was told during his formative years at a Miami high school, one has a better chance of becoming a professional athlete, although those slots are limited too, but not as limiting, as those in the automotive design arena. And when you add Peterson’s ethnicity to the mix, the pool of slots available in the world of automotive design is virtually unattainable for most artists.

Tune in, as the awe-inspiring, high-achiever shares, with Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, how he took a sizable reduction in salary to answer the call of ministry, while his dream career was accelerating. Even more daunting, after finally landing on his true purpose, Peterson had to honor God by foregoing all of his salary in the midst of he and his wife, Vanessa, raising their first newborn.

As we roll into 2021, this one-on-one conversation, with the affable humanitarian and artist, will inspire you to find your purpose and take the necessary risks despite all of the economic indicators and naysayers telling you now is not the time.

Moreover, learn how Peterson rebounded financially, too, while moving beyond his childhood fear from becoming a starving artist. Check out his work on Instagram @ facesofsantaana.

Tune in for our special holiday schedule on SiriusXM and/or one of our FM online affiliates by clicking here. The program with Peterson will air on SiriusXM from Sunday, December 20, 2021 thru Thursday, January, 8. 2021. The program will be aired on the FM outlets on designated days. Our post-holiday weekly programming resumes on all radio outlets on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

auto trends

Automotive

Ways to Get Personalized Number Plates in 2020

Car Reg Personalized Number Plate

Car Reg Personalized Number Plate

*Subsequent to burning through hundreds or even thousands on an individual enlistment number, numerous individuals seldom feel that if the actual number plates in their vehicle were rectified, their pride and joy would not go down so quick. ۔ The plates in the past number were penetrated and fixed to the vehicle with self-tapping screws, with the coming of plastic guards and twofold sided tape plates, they are currently typically stuck in the vehicle. There are favorable circumstances and drawbacks to the two techniques which will be examined.

Boring the plates and fixing them with screws requires great solid climbing however some of the time the screw head can change the state of the enlistment number on the off chance that they go down close or in any number, water can likewise go into the openings and time Just as isolating intelligent and acrylic, destroying the number plate. Here you can find glorious personalized number plates at CarReg Personalised Number Plates Providers.

Individual number plates

With regards to picking an individual number plate, there are 1000 words to look over. The majority of us pick enrollment numbers which implies something to us. In any case, we likewise anticipate the cost of the favored number plate to increment. Furthermore, frequently we are astounded that it didn’t ascend as high as we suspected.

Things being what they are, the reason do a few (apparently comparative) individual number plates outnumber others? Picking cautiously can have a significant effect.

Here are hints when personalising an individual number plate:

Purchase your preferred best number plate

In the event that you are purchasing a private enrollment number with a speculation center, this is significant. Except if you have a deal, odds are it’s a valid justification if it’s modest. There are many coordinating number plates available or very few likely purchasers … or on the other hand both! This could mean a log jam in deals.

Purchase low digits

Regardless of whether purchasing a prefix number plate, an additional number plate, or an obsolete number plate, pick low digits. The numbers are similarly acceptable. On the off chance that your financial plan permits just 3 digits or more, pick a number that has more tasteful allure. For example, 777, 100, or 101 are. Numbers like 18, 21, 30, and 40 have some allure since they speak to significant birthday celebrations. Try not to pick 27 since it is your date of birth.

Car Reg Personalized Number Plate

Purchase the underlying number plate

On the off chance that you are purchasing a prefix number plate, purchase as near the letter An as could be expected under the circumstances. There are a few exemptions for this standard, for example, ‘H1’ which speaks to ‘Greetings’ or ‘X5’ which shows the BMW model. Other well known choices are X11 or X111 as they can be seen as Roman numerals. Try not to pick 27 since it’s your birthday. All things considered, in the event that one picks a number or 11 numbers, they are accessible.

Prior to deciding

Looking at the numerous individual number plates on your site prior to deciding. Analyze number plate costs, as they can differ fundamentally. It will help you with regards to your great worth.

Limit the squint factor (TM) Boost quality

In the event that you intend to make a name or word, attempt to ensure you are not depending on deliberately positioned fixes or tapes. It’s not cool, and it’s not lawful. Likewise do whatever it takes not to depend on such a large number of letters rather than numbers. For instance, the G88 lean towards the OLF B160 LFX (where 6 and 0 assistance structure the word ‘GOLF’). In the subsequent model, the letter and the number remain, and the objective word is lost in the center.

Automotive

JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Genesis G90

20201004_173732
20201004_173536

2020 Genesis G90 (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

*Standard Equipment (Premium): 19-inch wheels; rear wheel drive; an 8-speed automatic transmission; a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system; a navigation system; complimentary service valet; a push button keyless starter; Nappa leather seats; a suede headliner; power front seats; heated front and rear seats; ventilated front seats; a power sunroof; a 3-zone automatic temperature system; a heads up display (HUD) system; an automatic radar activated cruise control system; a front seat wireless charging system; a power tilt/telescopic system; a power rear side and rear sunshade; power door closure; a hands free power operated trunk; and carpeted floormats

Other Trim Levels:

5.0-litre Ultimate

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 17-speaker Lexicon system AM/FM/HD audio system with SiriusXM

Apple CarPlay/Android: Yes

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

USB Connectivity: Yes

Large-1691-2020GenesisG90

2020 Genesis G90 (Photo Credit GMA)

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Standard Engine/Horsepower: 3.3-liter, 6-cylinder/365-hp (horsepower)

Recommended Fuel: Premium

Standard Fuel Mileage17-city/25-hwy

What’s New: The first generation G90 has undergone a mid-cycle refresh.

To continue reading the review, click here.

Jeff Fortson of JeffCars.com

Jeff Fortson (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

About The Reviewer:  Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only  multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices by tuning in here.

 

Automotive

JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S

AMG GLE Interior
20200913_125903

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Highlight: With its biturbo engine, this is the fastest GLE built to date. The midsize luxury crossover pumps out a whopping 603-horsepower, giving the vehicle a top speed of 174-mph.

Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $133,075 (Base Model: $114,000)

Seating Capacity: 5

Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; an electronic stability control system; a traction control system; a brake hold feature; a rearview camera; an active brake assist system; and a blind spot assist system

Standard Equipment: 21-inch wheels AMG wheels; all wheel drive; a 9-speed automatic transmission; Nappa leather seats; a leather wrapped performance-oriented steering wheel; a red or silver seat belt; a 12.3-inch infotainment screen; a navigation system; a Burmester surround system; massaging front seats; a wireless charging system; 64 color  options for the interior and ambient lighting; and LED side mirror logo projectors; and a power pull down rear liftgate 

Options:  22-inch spoke wheels; optional paint color; a carbon fiber engine cover; an augmented video; rear side airbags; a panoramic sunroof; a four zone automatic climate control system; a black headliner; and heated rear seats

MORE NEWS: Vivica A. Fox Recalls Making ‘History’ with 1996 Film ‘Set It Off’

AMG GLE Engine

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S ….603-Horsepower Engine (Photo Credit: JeffCars.com)

Other AMG Trims:

AMG GLE53

AMG GLE63

Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM, Burmester surround system

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes

Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes

USB Connectivity: Yes                  

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles

Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles

Standard Engine/Horsepower: 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder/603-hp 

Recommended Fuel: Premium

Standard Fuel Mileage: 15-city/19-hwy

What’s New: The high-performance GLE 63 S is all new for the 2021 model year. Its the latest addition to the GLE line.

For the full review, click here.

auto trends

