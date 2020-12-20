Government
McConnell, Schumer Announce $900 Billion Deal for Emergency COVID Relief / WATCH
It went down late Sunday afternoon and will deliver emergency aid to a faltering economy and a nation besieged by surging coronavirus cases.
Here’s MORE via the Washington Post:
After months of contentious negotiations and seemingly intractable partisan gridlock, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor to say that a deal had been finalized and could be quickly approved.
MORE NEWS: Breonna Taylor’s Mother Asks Joe Biden to Open Larger Federal Probe into Her Daughter’s Death
The emerging stimulus package was expected to direct hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to jobless Americans, ailing businesses and other critical economic needs that have grown as the pandemic ravages the country and batters the economy.
“More help is on the way. Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders of the Senate and House finalized an agreement. It would be another major rescue package for the American people,” McConnell said. “As our citizens continue battling this coronavirus pandemic this holiday season, they will not be fighting alone.”
Get the rest of this Washington Post story on the bipartisan deal of an approximately $900 billion COVID economic relief package at MSN News.
COVID-19
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Commits Over $5.3M in COVID-19 Emergency Food Relief Plan
*(Via TheHill) – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s (D) office announced a new plan this weekend to help feed thousands of city residents who are being hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As part of the new plan, over $5.3 million will be put toward providing 20,000 food boxes weekly to residents.
“COVID-19 has deepened the inequity of food insecurity, especially in our Latinx and Black and Brown communities,” Scott said in a statement announcing the effort on Friday. “As we approach the new year, many Baltimoreans are concerned about losing valuable federal resources that will expire in the new term.
“With this initiative, the City will be able to ensure there is no gap in support to feed our families over the next few months,” he continued.
Scott’s office said the boxes will be distributed to families at 100 sites across the city and include “produce and mixed food.” As part of the new effort, which Scott’s office referred to as a “four-point COVID-19 Emergency Food Strategy,” the city will also be expanding a “grocery home delivery program that includes shelf-stable food boxes.”
Get the rest of this story at TheHill.com.
#BlackLivesMatter
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Talks About 2009 Cancer Diagnosis for 1st Time to Highlight Health Care Disparities (Watch)
*For the first time, NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up about his private battle with prostate cancer since being diagnosed 11 years ago, hoping to shed light on the health challenges facing Black people.
In an essay for WebMD, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer revealed that he’s had prostate cancer, leukemia and heart bypass surgery. Abdul-Jabbar wrote that while he’s received some of the best medical attention over the years as an NBA star, he’s aware of how others in the Black community do not.
In his essay, Abdul-Jabbar pointed out that some of the health issues Black people are prone to as a group include diabetes, heart problems, obesity and cancer. African Americans have the highest mortality rate of any racial group for all cancers combined, and have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and heart disease than other groups, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health. The trend continues with COVID-19, which Abdul-Jabbar highlighted in his essay.
“We’re at a crossroads here,” Abdul-Jabbar told “Good Morning America” in an interview about his op-ed. “People are either going to take health care seriously and promote it and support it, or people will be struggling, and we want to end the struggling. We want people to be well.”
Watch his GMA interview below:
COVID-19
Connecticut Director (Crystal R. Emery) Takes Helm in Fight Against COVID-19
Dr. Joycelyn Elders, Mayor Toni Harp, and Dr. Camara Jones among notables joining Crystal Emery and Our Humanity’s new faith-based collaborative mobilizing churches to fight coronavirus in BIPOC communities
New Haven, Conn — As COVID-19 cases and deaths reach alarming new highs around the country, filmmaker-advocate Crystal R. Emery is leveraging a vast network of partners ranging from policymakers to grassroots organizers in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Emery, the founder and CEO of URU The Right to Be, Inc. (URU) — a national nonprofit dedicated to creating a more equitable world — has created Our Humanity, a multimedia messaging initiative delivering crucial information on the novel coronavirus pandemic to Black, Indigenous and Latinx communities. Participants in the nationwide movement include former U.S. Surgeons General Dr. Joycelyn Elders and Dr. Vivek Murthy and actor Keith David. Recognizing that faith-based organizations have long served as trusted resources and social foundations in Black and Latinx communities, Our Humanity launched its Faith-Based Collaborative in Connecticut on Thursday.
The Collaborative is designed to build the capacity of religious organizations in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 through increased access to education on the virus and making community-based interventions such as COVID testing and flu shot distribution more readily accessible. The Collaborative’s national advisory committee is comprised of public health experts and faith leaders including Dr. Elders, Bishop Theodore Brooks, Meriden City Councilor Miguel Castro, the Reverend Kendrick Curry, Dr. Karen DuBois-Walton, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, philanthropist William Graustein, the Reverend Abraham Hernandez, Dr. Camara Jones, the Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, philanthropist Roslyn Milstein Meyer, President and CEO of the Connecticut Association for Community Action Amos Smith, State Representative Charlie Stallworth, Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center CEO Michael Taylor and State Representative Toni Walker.
“The Black church is the foundation of its community, and as clergy, it is our duty to respond with leadership during this time of great crisis,” said Kimber, who serves as pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church, president of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association, and president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention.
Established by Emery, a director and health care advocate triumphing over quadriplegia, Our Humanity strives to counter the paucity of COVID-19 information and messaging aimed specifically at BIPOC communities across the nation.
MUST SEE/HEAR: Howard Hewett’s ‘That’s Christmas’ Now Has a Video, Shot by Shana Mangatal – EUR Exclusive-Watch/Listen
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many longstanding historical injustices and inequities affecting BIPOC populations, it has also clearly brought to light the fact that we within the BIPOC community must address our needs to prevent future crises in our communities,” said Emery. “With Our Humanity, it is my intention to bring BIPOC voices to the forefront in the battle to stop COVID, turning we who are often portrayed as inactive victims into the messengers of change.”
Prominent epidemiologist and advisory committee member Dr. Camara Jones said, “Bringing together this collective of faith-based organizations is critical in mobilizing communities to take action against COVID-19.”
Presenting information and news by experts from their own communities, Our Humanity and the Collaborative are dedicated to bringing information to Black, Indigenous and Latinx populations from those who speak their language and understand their cultures and historical sensitivities. Trainings designed and led by URU’s team of public health experts and facilitators will reach members of congregations of participating churches, addressing topics such as preventing the spread of the virus; ways to combat misinformation that is rife within communities of color; and confronting vaccine distrust often found within Black and Latinx communities due to past event. The initiative will also focus on providing Spanish language materials and open town hall conversations to serve the Latinx community.
“It is very important that our people receive information they can trust in a way they can understand it. So much of what we are seeing with this pandemic doesn’t include Spanish-speaking Americans. We are being left behind,” said Pastor Josué Rosado, leader of Oasis de Restauración in New London, Connecticut.
In addition to faith-based organizations, the effort will focus on providing resources and care within low-income public housing communities.
For more information on Our Humanity and its new faith-based collaborative visit the URU website, www.urutherighttobe.org or follow them on Instagram Live at @urutherighttobe.
source: Alimah Boyd / Cheryl Duncan & Company Inc.
