Neflix Has Three New Animated Shorts You Need to Know About

*Netflix wants you to know about 3 new animate shorts: “If Anything Happens I Love You,” “Canvas,” and “Cops and Robbers.” The following is a breakdown of all three.

If Anything Happens I Love You

On Netflix Worldwide November 20th

Written and Directed by: Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Produced By: Maryann Garger (“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”), Gary Gilbert (“La La Land”), Gerald Chamales (“The Irishman”), Michael Govier

Executive Produced By: Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Peter Morgan, Sydney Holland, Will McCormack, Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross

Synopsis: In the aftermath of tragedy, two grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in this beautifully illustrated animated short film from writers/directors Will McCormack and Michael Govier.

Directors Quote: Will McCormack and Michael Govier said “If Anything Happens I Love You was created for the ones lost, and the ones left behind.”

Interesting Facts:

More than half of the team behind If Anything Happens I Love You is female, including the animation director, composer, producer and an all-female animation team.

Made in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety.

The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles performed and recorded “Beautiful Dreamer” for the short; they are the largest African American orchestra in the country. Every year since their inception, they dedicate their end of season performance to all of the young people everywhere who have lost their lives to gun violence.

THIS IS INTERESTING: ‘Cause It’s the Thrill Of…High School Dance Numbers in Crowded Hallways Before COVID (Watch)

Canvas

On Netflix Worldwide December 11, 2020

Written and Directed by: Frank E. Abney III

Produced By: Paige Johnstone

Executive Produced By: Jamaal Bradley, John Maeda, Harrison Barnes

Synopsis: Directed by Frank E. Abney III and produced by Paige Johnstone, Canvas tells the story of a Grandfather who, after suffering a devastating loss, is sent into a downward spiral and loses his inspiration to create. Years later, he decides to revisit the easel, and pick up the paint brush… but he can’t do it alone.

Director Quote: “We owe it to ourselves and our ancestors to use our gifts to lift and inspire those around us,” said Director Frank E. Abney III. “Canvas is my message to those that have suffered loss and are searching for a way through. In a world where my community must often ignore processing its own tragedies, this film shows that we don’t have to do it alone.”

Interesting Facts:

Director Frank E. Abney III has worked on such Oscar-winning films as “Toy Story 4”, “Coco” and “The Boss Baby”

The film was produced over the course of five years by a team of artists working after hours across 3 continents

Frank E. Abney III is one of the founders of Rise Up Animation

Cops and Robbers

On Netflix Worldwide December 28, 2020

Directed by: Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill

Written & Performed by: Timothy Ware-Hill

Produced By: Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”), Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill

Executive Produced By: Jada Pinkett Smith, Neishaw Ali, Janet Jeffries

Synopsis: Cops and Robbers is directed by Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill and written and performed by Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a video of which first surfaced on May 5th, 2020. Manor was inspired to create an animated version of Ware-Hill’s poem, which resulted in their collaboration.

Directors Quote: Timothy Ware-Hill and Arnon Manor say they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”

Interesting Facts:

The film was written and performed by Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a video of which first surfaced on May 5th, 2020. Manor was inspired to create an animated version of Ware-Hill’s poem, which resulted in their collaboration.

More than 30 individual artists, students and VFX companies from around the world collaborated, to each create a short segment of the poem with their own visual interpretation of the subject matter and individual animation technique. Over half of the animators on Cops and Robbers are Black artists.

The short features a portion of the Negro Spiritual “Soon I Will Be Done,” performed by Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes.

source: Netflix