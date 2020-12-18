Entertainment
Neflix Has Three New Animated Shorts You Need to Know About
*Netflix wants you to know about 3 new animate shorts: “If Anything Happens I Love You,” “Canvas,” and “Cops and Robbers.” The following is a breakdown of all three.
If Anything Happens I Love You
On Netflix Worldwide November 20th
Written and Directed by: Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Produced By: Maryann Garger (“The LEGO Ninjago Movie”), Gary Gilbert (“La La Land”), Gerald Chamales (“The Irishman”), Michael Govier
Executive Produced By: Laura Dern, Jayme Lemons, Peter Morgan, Sydney Holland, Will McCormack, Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross
Synopsis: In the aftermath of tragedy, two grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in this beautifully illustrated animated short film from writers/directors Will McCormack and Michael Govier.
Directors Quote: Will McCormack and Michael Govier said “If Anything Happens I Love You was created for the ones lost, and the ones left behind.”
Interesting Facts:
- More than half of the team behind If Anything Happens I Love You is female, including the animation director, composer, producer and an all-female animation team.
- Made in partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety.
The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles performed and recorded “Beautiful Dreamer” for the short; they are the largest African American orchestra in the country. Every year since their inception, they dedicate their end of season performance to all of the young people everywhere who have lost their lives to gun violence.
Canvas
On Netflix Worldwide December 11, 2020
Written and Directed by: Frank E. Abney III
Produced By: Paige Johnstone
Executive Produced By: Jamaal Bradley, John Maeda, Harrison Barnes
Synopsis: Directed by Frank E. Abney III and produced by Paige Johnstone, Canvas tells the story of a Grandfather who, after suffering a devastating loss, is sent into a downward spiral and loses his inspiration to create. Years later, he decides to revisit the easel, and pick up the paint brush… but he can’t do it alone.
Director Quote: “We owe it to ourselves and our ancestors to use our gifts to lift and inspire those around us,” said Director Frank E. Abney III. “Canvas is my message to those that have suffered loss and are searching for a way through. In a world where my community must often ignore processing its own tragedies, this film shows that we don’t have to do it alone.”
Interesting Facts:
- Director Frank E. Abney III has worked on such Oscar-winning films as “Toy Story 4”, “Coco” and “The Boss Baby”
- The film was produced over the course of five years by a team of artists working after hours across 3 continents
Frank E. Abney III is one of the founders of Rise Up Animation
Cops and Robbers
On Netflix Worldwide December 28, 2020
Directed by: Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill
Written & Performed by: Timothy Ware-Hill
Produced By: Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”), Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill
Executive Produced By: Jada Pinkett Smith, Neishaw Ali, Janet Jeffries
Synopsis: Cops and Robbers is directed by Arnon Manor and Timothy Ware-Hill and written and performed by Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a video of which first surfaced on May 5th, 2020. Manor was inspired to create an animated version of Ware-Hill’s poem, which resulted in their collaboration.
Directors Quote: Timothy Ware-Hill and Arnon Manor say they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
Interesting Facts:
- The film was written and performed by Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a video of which first surfaced on May 5th, 2020. Manor was inspired to create an animated version of Ware-Hill’s poem, which resulted in their collaboration.
- More than 30 individual artists, students and VFX companies from around the world collaborated, to each create a short segment of the poem with their own visual interpretation of the subject matter and individual animation technique. Over half of the animators on Cops and Robbers are Black artists.
- The short features a portion of the Negro Spiritual “Soon I Will Be Done,” performed by Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes.
source: Netflix
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
T.I. Spends ‘Thot Prevention Hours’ with Daughters to Keep Them Out of Strip Club [WATCH]
*T.I. is catching heat after saying he calls spending quality time with his daughter ‘thot prevention hours.’
Tip made the comments during a conversation with rapper 21 Savage on a recent episode of his ExpediTIously podcast. While speaking about how they’re both protective of their daughters, T.I. described spending quality time with them as “thot prevention hours.”
His comments were in response to 21 saying he’s overprotective of his daughters more so and his sons.
“Because sons can’t get pregnant,” T.I. said. “You can’t keep her from running into one of them niggas. Me and Lil Duval call it thot prevention hours. Keep your daughter off the pole. You spending time going to daddy-daughter dances and taking her on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours.”
T.I calls spending quality 1 on 1 time with your daughter “thot prevention hours” pic.twitter.com/W3T2k6GPbm
— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 17, 2020
T.I., who has previously made inappropriate comments on his daughters’ sexuality, went on to say: “You don’t do that, they’re gonna be somewhere in Magic City tryna figure it out. That is absolutely necessary for any father,” he continued.
“If you ain’t putting in your thot prevention hours and your daughter end up a dancer, don’t blame her now. You did not set an example. You did not show what the fuck it was that she should be doing versus what she’s doing,” he added.
Check out the segment via the Twitter clip above.
As expected, the hip-hop star is being called out on social media, with many fans saying his comments were out of pocket.
One Twitter user said, “His obsession with his daughters sex life is so uncomfortable, like WHY does he keep talking about sex and his daughter.”
Another added, “Being present as a father doesn’t stop or repel any of the sh*t he mentioned. I know b*tches with both parents who still stripped, and make their parents proud with the plans they have in motion. F*ck outta here.”
What do you think of T.I.’s “thot prevention” stance? Let us know in the comments.
Education
‘Cause It’s the Thrill Of…High School Dance Numbers in Crowded Hallways Before COVID (Watch)
*It seems like so long ago, but it was only October of last year when Michigan high school dance teacher Jennifer Hawkins went viral for leading her dance team in the epic “Thriller” zombie dance down a hallway – flash mob style.
Stunned students and faculty at the Birney School in Southfield looked on as Hawkins and company broke out in the choreography for Halloween.
Let’s revisit the viral, maskless, non-socially distant, crowded moment of yesteryear and enjoy.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Viola Davis Admits She ‘Broke Down’ After ‘Ma Rainey’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman Died
*In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Viola Davis admits to breaking down when she heard Chadwick Boseman died after a four year private battle with colon cancer.
“I broke down when I heard he passed,” she said. “Lord knows we all would’ve wanted him to live another 50 years. We all want longevity. But I can’t see his life tragically at all. … Because I felt like he was always living in the moment, squeezing out every bit of life. What it makes me think is, it’s not the quantity, it’s the quality.”
Boseman died in August at 43.
“What I hold onto with Chad is that he lived his life his way,” Davis said. “I would say his professional life as absolutely paralleled his personal life, that’s my guess, in terms of how he lived with the utmost integrity.”
Davis and Boseman star in the Denzel Washington-produced “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on August Wilson’s award-winning play. The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
The cast and crew did not know during filming that Boseman had been undergoing cancer treatment.
Davis previously called the “Black Panther” star a “hero.”
“There’s a part of the public that’s gonna associate that with Black Panther; I do not,” Davis told The Guardian in a recent interview. “I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you.”
The Oscar-winning actress said Boseman “was a person who lived a life bigger than themselves.”
“I think that his legacy, his body of work, his integrity, is going to influence generations upon generations to come,” Davis added.
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is Boseman’s last performance on screen and is now streaming on Netflix.
