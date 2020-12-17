Patti LaBelle Responds to Critics of Her Adopted Son Being A Trumper/Republican

*Patti LaBelle has reacted to Black liberals going crazy over the republican stance of her nephew, William (Byl) Holte, whom she adopted as her son.

Holte was recently put on blast over his ties to Republican politician Dean Browning, who pretended to be a Black conservative on social media.

In a nutshell, Browning was busted after tweeting the following: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved. “

He published the message under an account with the handle Dan Purdy.

After Browning was exposed for actually being a white guy NOT named Dan Purdy, he clarified that the tweet was written by Holte, pretending to be Purdy.

LaBelle, who is a Democrat and Obama supporter, recently chatted with OprahMag.com about how she deals with political strife within the family.

“Guess what? I didn’t choose my family. I choose my friends,” she told the publication. “I love Billy. He has a Republican mind. And, guess what? I don’t. But do I hate him for having the mind that he has? No, I can’t.”

Labelle added that she and her son recently spoke on the phone. “He was saying, ‘I love you and I’m so sorry.’ You give people chances, when sometimes, they don’t even know what they’re doing or why,” she explained. “So I can’t beat him up for the rest of his life. I decided to take the high road with him by letting him know that you make mistakes—but when my name comes in that mistake, that’s a no-no. Certain things happen in life, and I just keep going on, because I love him.”

LaBelle continued, “I am a Gemini, I have so many personalities,” she joked. “I never know when she’s going to show up and show out, and a lot of times, she shows out—and then, the next day, I feel bad for the person who had to deal with Priscilla, because she’s a witch with a capital B, and I can’t help it.”

And there you have it.