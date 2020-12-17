Urban Living
Patti LaBelle Responds to Critics of Her Adopted Son Being A Trumper/Republican
*Patti LaBelle has reacted to Black liberals going crazy over the republican stance of her nephew, William (Byl) Holte, whom she adopted as her son.
Holte was recently put on blast over his ties to Republican politician Dean Browning, who pretended to be a Black conservative on social media.
In a nutshell, Browning was busted after tweeting the following: “I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected – which I never do when democrats are involved. “
He published the message under an account with the handle Dan Purdy.
After Browning was exposed for actually being a white guy NOT named Dan Purdy, he clarified that the tweet was written by Holte, pretending to be Purdy.
READ MORE: Patti LaBelle’s Son Caught Up in Bizarre ‘Black Gay Guy’ Tweets from Former Congressional Candidate
LaBelle, who is a Democrat and Obama supporter, recently chatted with OprahMag.com about how she deals with political strife within the family.
“Guess what? I didn’t choose my family. I choose my friends,” she told the publication. “I love Billy. He has a Republican mind. And, guess what? I don’t. But do I hate him for having the mind that he has? No, I can’t.”
Labelle added that she and her son recently spoke on the phone. “He was saying, ‘I love you and I’m so sorry.’ You give people chances, when sometimes, they don’t even know what they’re doing or why,” she explained. “So I can’t beat him up for the rest of his life. I decided to take the high road with him by letting him know that you make mistakes—but when my name comes in that mistake, that’s a no-no. Certain things happen in life, and I just keep going on, because I love him.”
LaBelle continued, “I am a Gemini, I have so many personalities,” she joked. “I never know when she’s going to show up and show out, and a lot of times, she shows out—and then, the next day, I feel bad for the person who had to deal with Priscilla, because she’s a witch with a capital B, and I can’t help it.”
And there you have it.
Entertainment
‘For The Record’ Podcast: Howard Hewett’s ‘That’s Christmas’ Now Has a Video, Shot by Shana Mangatal (Watch)
*Howard Hewett has given new life to one of the standout songs on his 2008 holiday album “Howard Hewett Christmas.”
The former Shalamar singer has released a video for “That’s Christmas,” a George Duke produced track that had been quietly nestled in the album for years, until a friend and fan of the song, actress/author Shana Mangatal, felt that the lyrics held particular relevance in this insane 2020.
Armed with just an iPhone 11 Pro, no storyboards, and absolutely zero experience shooting a video, Mangatal – a former actress who once worked for Michael Jackson’s managers – delivered a video that perfectly captures the timelessness of the lyrics, and the spirit of the season.
EURWEB’s Lee Bailey chatted with both Hewett and Mangatal about this heartwarming holiday visual for the latest edition of our interview podcast, “For the Record.”
Watch the video for “That’s Christmas” above, and listen to the incredible story behind it below:
Coronavirus
‘Feeling Good as Hell’: Boston Hospital Staff Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival with Choreography (Watch)
*Staff at Boston Medical Center marked the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine to its hospital by doing a choreographed dance to Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”
Footage by the hospital, posted on TikTok, shows front line workers celebrating the arrival of Massachusetts’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which received emergency authorization by the FDA Friday and was shipped out early Sunday.
“We are excited to have been the first Massachusetts hospital to receive the Pfizer vaccine and are ready to start vaccinating our health care workers this week,” the hospital said in a Facebook post.
The video has been viewed over a million times on TikTok, and more than 3 million times on the Twitter account of Boston Medical Center CEO Kate Walsh. She wrote: “Why I love my job @The_BMC! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their frontline colleagues, getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines. A great day, a great place.”
Watch below:
Entertainment
Naomi Ackie Tapped to Play Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Biopic
*British actress Naomi Ackie has been tapped to play Whitney Houston in the forthcoming Clive Davis/Sony biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”
The film follows Houston’s life and rise to fame. The legendary singer passed away in 2012. Davis previously said that the project wll be a “no holds barred” portrait of the artist, and he won’t sugar-coat anything.
Speaking to Variety, Davis, who signed Whitney to her record contract and was her mentor, said, “I have a mission here. I have a mission to make sure that for all time that the full picture of Whitney Houston is captured in a no-holds-barred film that is musically rich and shows her genius and more of her character than we have seen to date.”
In the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Davis explained that he and “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Two Popes” screenwriter Anthony McCarten teamed to develop the script and to raise their own financing.
“There was a fierce competition for the movie,” Davis says. “I’m happy to say the reaction to the script was good. Almost every studio head called to tell me about their passion for the project. They know Whitney has been captured and the opportunity here is so special and unique.”
READ MORE: Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is set to direct the project.
“We spent the better part of the last year in an exhaustive search for an actress who could embody Whitney Houston. Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” Meghie told Variety.
Ackie is best known for her role on Netflix’s “The End of the F***Ing World.” She’s also starred in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Steve McQueen’s new anthology series “Small Axe”.
“Naomi Ackie’s screen test was so powerful, it sent shivers up my spine,” producer Clive Davis told Variety. “Although Whitney’s incomparable vocals are used for all the songs, Naomi’s extraordinary acting range enables her to masterfully capture Whitney’s unique charm, star power and, of course, her personal struggles. Naomi is the real deal and I can’t imagine a better choice for this iconic role.”
Houston’s longtime manager, Pat Houston, previously suggested that Taraji P. Henson should take on the role.
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is set to release the week of Thanksgiving 2022.
