Podcasts
Cold As Balls Podcast: Jemele Hill Joins Kevin Hart and Tries to Change the Name of the Show
*On the new Cold As Balls podcast from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, sports journalist and podcast host Jemele Hill, discusses the need for more females of color in sports, Colin Kaepernick and returning to ESPN, and the 49’ers being her favorite NFL team. She also suggests a name change for the Cold As Balls podcast.
With that said … the episode highlights include:
- Jemele discussing the need for more females and females of color in sports (9:00)
“… A lot of people of color don’t come from the kind of backgrounds where you can stay in a business that – maybe your first job you’re getting paid twenty thousand dollars a year, or you’re doing unpaid internships. We can’t afford to do that and so what’s next, is to make sure that I not only open the door, but I kick it open and leave it open because we need more women of color in sports.”
- Jemele sharing her thoughts on Colin Kaepernick (9:40)
“Not only has Kaepernick and the way people perceive his protests come full circle… my relationship with ESPN has as well… now Kaepernick is producing content with Disney and ESPN and he asked me to come onboard as a producer.”
- Jemele on returning to ESPN after everything that happened (10:03)
“Everybody was like why would you go back there after everything that happened? And I’m like – because this is bigger than me.”
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with R&B Trio Surface
*Before Pharrell Williams, there was only one act synonymous with the song title “Happy,” and that was Surface.
The trio from New Jersey released their self-titled debut album in 1983 with the single “Falling in Love,” but it was their 1988 sophomore album, “2nd Wave,” that brought them chart toppers in the singles “Closer Than Friends,” “Shower Me With Your Love” and “You Are My Everything.” All three reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart in 1989, but only “Shower Me With Your Love” cracked the top 5 on the pop chart.
Lead singer Bernard Jackson voiced his frustration over the refusal of pop stations to play their singles when we sat down with the group in early 1989, several months after “2nd Wave’s” October 1988 release.
David Conley, the musician behind those flute sprinkles you hear in their tracks, also spoke at length about the musical direction of the album, the singles, the state of R&B music at the time, as well as touring with Atlantic Starr, producing other acts (including Jermaine Jackson’s first single “Don’t Take it Personal”) and much more.
Entertainment
FOR THE RECORD Podcast: Tiny Lister’s Cousin on Actor’s Health, Family Rift, Prison Stint, Daughter & More (EUR Exclusive)
*Amid the shock surrounding the loss of Tommy “Tiny” Lister, we’ve learned that there were aspects of his life and final years that were even more of a mystery than the immediate hours after his sudden death.
“He was really private about his health,” said Vincent Brantley, an actor/director/producer and former songwriter of such hits as New Edition’s “Cool It Now,” and Lister’s cousin through marriage. In a phone conversation with EURWEB’s Lee Bailey late Thursday, Brantley paints a portrait of Lister as a father doting on his 10-year-old daughter, and also a fiercely private man who had a strained relationship with his extended family, fell on hard times financially, served three years in prison and was looking forward to a big payday to reprise his iconic role of Deebo in the next “Friday” film.
“That’s all he talked about and he was going to get a big paycheck for half a million dollars,” Brantley said. “That was going to be his big rebound.”
Brantley said he and Lister were also pitching a pilot centered around a retired Hall-of-Fame NFL player starting a family restaurant, a project that was crafted as a starring vehicle for Lister, but was derailed by COVID-19.
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
Brantley said he, like everyone else, is waiting for Lister’s autopsy report to learn the cause of death, but did notice that something was a bit off with his cousin in the last several times they hung out.
“Each time I saw him he was moving slow. He looked good in one respect, but there was an unhealthy quality to him and I couldn’t really put my finger on it,” Brantley said, adding, “I think he had some issues with his sugar.”
Lister was “really private about his health,” Brantley said. “He wasn’t really about showing weakness.”
(Scroll Down to HEAR the Podcast)
His health wasn’t the only thing Tiny kept to himself. Not too many fans knew that Lister spent about three years in jail.
“He’s only been out maybe two, three years,” Brantley said. He described Tiny’s crime as a federal case involving a real estate foreclosure scam among business partners. “He was making a s**tload of money. They were making a lot of money. He pretty much lost everything.”
Once Tiny got out of jail, Brantley said that he and another cousin gave him money to help him get on his feet, and he was able to experience profound joy in his final months through precious time spent with his 10-year-old daughter, Faith.
“In the last year, he’s just been glued to his daughter,” Brantley said.
“A lot of times guys who have kids later in age discover… Tiny kind of discovered his father side,” he continued. “That little girl had his heart wrapped around her finger.”
Listen to the entire conversation between Brantley and Bailey in our For The Record podcast below:
Podcasts
Deron Williams Chops it Up on ‘Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles’ Podcast / LISTEN
*Deron Williams a/k/a D. Will. Utah Jazz royalty and one of the smoothest to ever grace the point guard position joins Knuckleheads this week.
Deron gets into his early days, growing up in West Virginia and then Texas, being a standout wrestler and why he had an underdog chip from the get-go. Then it was on to Illinois for D Will. He explains how he almost transferred after his freshman year but says now that staying was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.
S***, then he just went out and balled, including that historic run to the NCAA championship his junior year — Illinois’s best season ever. All of which, of course, helped his draft stock skyrocket in the spring. Then Deron gets into his rookie year in Utah, why Jerry Sloan was so damn hard on him, and why he was pissed off that he wasn’t in the starting rotation. Things would change, though, in his second year, and from there D Will took the best-point-guard-in-the-league debate and made sure he was in that conversation, as he and Carlos Boozer forged a Stockton-Malone-type offense that led the Jazz to the conference finals.
He talks about D Will vs. CP3, what it was like playing in Turkey, and explains the challenges that came with his move from Utah to Brooklyn. Deron also talks about his two gold medals, shares stories from those teams and credits Kobe with stopping him from ever winning a ship. Don’t sleep on D Will, the man has things to say!
Check out the podcast:
