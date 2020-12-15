Africa
Cryptocurrency Tries to Fill in During Zimbabwe’s Cash Shortages
*Long, winding lines in front of banks are a daily occurrence in Zimbabwe due to rampant cash shortages in the southern African nation.
Since the coronavirus hit the country in March, COVID-19 restrictions have forced depositors to queue early to withdraw only 1,000 ZWL (Zimbabwe dollars) weekly, per central bank regulations, which translated to $3.11 US on Dec. 7. With hyperinflation in the country, that amount goes less and less far each week.
The new local cryptocurrency Zimbocash, aka ZASH, attempted to fill the void but had problems with spam accounts shortly after its launch in late May, leaving its legitimate users unable to use the platform since the end of June. The company hopes to have the problem solved soon.
ZASH was developed by local tech startup Zimbocash in 2018 and went live on a currency exchange, Bithumb, in late May.
Since its launch, 158,000 subscribers have signed on to use ZASH. Zimbocash co-founder Philip Haslam said that there are currently 4.5 billion ZASH tokens built on the TRON platform. TRON is a decentralized blockchain operating system, meaning that the currency is not prone to manipulation by a central government or bank and that transactions are made securely between users.
Each Zimbabwean who joined before March 2019 received an allocation of 100,000 Zimbocash tokens, the amount of which halves every three months. As 2020 ends, anyone who signs up will receive 200 ZASH, until the total number of tokens is fully allocated.
“We are not trying to replace the Zimbabwean dollar; we are trying to create solutions,” Haslam said.
The cryptocurrency has value only as far as people sign up and accept it to make transactions.
Cryptocurrency showed promise this year
Issues with local hard currency and inflation compelled business colleagues Saziso Mpofu, 22, and Nashe Murangari, 23, to use Zimbocash as a payment option for their delivery startup Express Things. They sought to solve three problems: cash shortages, reduced consumer traffic, and high transaction costs.
“Well, because it is crypto, it’s easy to use, has low transfer charges, and all that has helped, but especially in profit making,” Mpofu said. “Also, with all the charges mobile money has, we have benefited in profit using ZASH, since it’s instant and you can transfer and you don’t meet with anyone (in person) in these Covid-19 times.”
Covid-19 restrictions, such as the banning of commuter vans called kombis, social-distancing guidelines and eliminating nonessential work per government orders, greatly reduced traffic and prevented Express Things’ ability to collect payments. Additionally, bank and mobile money transaction charges, as well as a 2 percent money transfer tax, made transactions expensive.
Using ZASH earns Mpofu’s company $100 per day versus $5 per day through bank or mobile money transactions.
Zimbabwe entrepreneur Claudious Mabhuya, who owns and runs the firm Eastend Vision Media Africa, a photography and video services business headquartered in Harare, is also benefitting from ZASH during the pandemic. Due to the nature of his business, Mabhuya relied on walk-in clients, averaging 20 to 30 a day. But after the initial COVID-19 lockdown in March, Mabhuya’s business took a hit, leading him to sign up to use ZASH.
“If ZASH wasn’t there, it was going to be so hard because what happens is, for something that you have to pay for over the counter, was going to be hard for people to come to pay cash to our company,” Mabhuya said.
As a result, the company managed to double its clients, leading to daily revenue earnings of $50.
Haslam says that global economies such as Zimbabwe are having to resort to money printing to fund stimulus packages in response to Covid-19. Cryptocurrencies are a viable alternative because the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies eliminates money printing. The digital currency’s value grows only along with its usage.
“I want to highlight that anyone can create any cryptocurrency,” said South African cryptocurrency expert Shireen Ramjoo. “The code of Bitcoin, for example, is open-source so anyone can access that code, adapt it and obviously work on it from there.”
She also pointed out that cryptocurrency won’t be effective if nobody uses it.
The initial run for ZASH proves there is an appetite for the digital currency in Zimbabwe and one that is not going away anytime soon.
While the platform targets Zimbabweans, foreigners can also buy ZASH on the international cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb Global.
“The tech start-up is limited to having only 7.2 million subscribers based on the total amount of tokens it has,” Haslam said.
Currently, Zimbocash’s platform is inactive after being taken down by the company to improve its identity verification system. People can still register to receive an allocation of tokens, but all transactions are temporarily halted.
(Edited by Sally Benford and Cathy Jones)
Gunmen Kill Seven Children in Cameroon
*YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Tragedy struck in late October when seven children were killed, and 13 others suffered wounds when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Cameroon school amidst tension in the region. No one has claimed responsibility, but officials allegedly blame militants seeking to secede.
Though the massacre took place on Oct. 24, photos of the victims have only now been released.
On that date, the Tamungwa family was expecting their son to return safely home from school, but instead received news of his death.
Eleven-year-old Victory Ngamenyi was among at least seven students killed when the gunmen stormed the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy, a private school in Kumba, a town in Cameroon’s southwest region, on Oct. 24.
“I was in the house with my sick wife when a little girl came and started shouting, telling me they had shot and killed my son,” Boniface Tamungwa, the boy’s father, told local reporters after the shooting. “I went to the school and saw my son dead. He was among the three children who died on the spot.”
Tamungwa, who is a pastor, said his son had been born after nine years of infertility, and God had blessed him to become instrumental in the church.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Cameroon’s government has accused Anglophone, or English-speaking, armed separatists demanding independence from Francophone-dominated, or French-speaking, centralized Cameroon.
“A group of over 10 terrorists, armed with war weapons, and dressed-up in real-commando style, aboard three motorcycles, stormed the premises (of the school) and unfeelingly opened fire on the students that were in classrooms,” Rene Emmanuel Sadi, the country’s communication minister, said in a press statement at the time.
“This gruesome act was perpetrated by an armed separatist terrorist group. Special units of Cameroonian Armed Forces have undertaken to secure the town of Kumba,” he said.
Students who fled their classroom at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Cameroon left books and shoes behind after gunmen opened fire and killed 7 children on Oct. 24, 2020. (Video screen grab: Timberwolf-Phoenix Media)
But the Ambazonia Governing Council, one of the groups fighting for the independence of the unrecognized Federal Republic of Ambazonia, dismissed the accusation, saying it “is aware of Cameroon’s atrocious attempt to sabotage the smooth running of community schools using the new curriculum designed by the Ambazonia Education Board.”
The sociopolitical crisis that began in October 2016 in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon quickly morphed into an armed conflict following the government’s lethal response to mostly peaceful protests by Anglophone lawyers and teachers who were demanding reforms in the country’s educational and judicial systems.
Students who fled their classroom at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Cameroon left books and shoes behind after gunmen opened fire and killed 7 children on Oct. 24, 2020. (Video screen grab: Timberwolf-Phoenix Media)
The conflict has since killed more than 3,000 people and displaced more than 700,000 others. About 800,000 children have been kept out of school, according to Amnesty International. Both government forces and separatist fighters have repeatedly been accused of masterminding various forms of atrocities in the conflict.
The Oct. 24 killings came just two weeks after schools effectively resumed following a three-year curfew and shutdown imposed by Anglophone secessionists.
There are still fears the incident will douse the enthusiasm for effective school resumption in troubled regions.
The attack was “a disturbing reminder of the heavy toll paid by civilians, including children, many of whom have been deprived of their right to education,” said Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore echoed those sentiments, stating, “Attacks on education are a grave violation of children’s rights. Schools must be places of safety and learning, not deathtraps.”
The massacre also received widespread condemnation in Cameroon, where social media was quickly awash with the hashtag #EndAnglophoneCrisis.
For the aggrieved parents, it is personally traumatizing.
“I went through a lot before conceiving Victory,” said Ngamenyi’s mother, Camarita Tamungwa, who said she was considered “barren” after years of infertility. “God finally blessed me with Victory and his sister. But now It is very painful. We loved him so much.”
In an interview, her husband told Zenger News that two days before the shooting, God had revealed to him that something like it would happen. But he didn’t know it would take his son.
“Victory’s death is a great loss not only to me and my family, but to the body of Christ. This is a child who used to play the drums during church service in my ministry,” Boniface Tamungwa said. “The killers of my son should remember that no one will live here on earth forever. They will face the consequences of their actions. The act they have done to end the life of my son will affect their generations.”
The seven students killed are the latest victims of a little-known but long-running conflict in the middle-class Central African nation led by 87-year-old President Paul Biya since 1982. A drumbeat of similarly gruesome killings has become the ugly face of what’s known as “the Anglophone conflict.”
In August, a 33-year-old mother of two was killed by suspected separatists who accused her of colluding with the Cameroon military.
In April, Cameroon acknowledged the Army’s role in killing at least 13 civilians after initially denying responsibility.
Academics blame the government for not organizing negotiations between warring sides.
“Government should grant amnesty to all those arrested in relation to the crisis, including the leaders of Anglophone armed groups, so genuine talks, with the facilitation of a trusted mediation could start,” said William Hermann Arrey, chair of the Department of Peace and Development Studies at the Protestant University of Central Africa.
“This conflict can be brought to a definitive end by suspending all military operations and ceasing the targeting of civilians by both state security forces and separatist groups. The Anglophone non-state armed groups should participate with goodwill in the genuine dialogue should government launch it,” Arrey said in an email.
The conflicts stem from Cameroon’s past, first as a German colony that was later split between France and Britain. French Cameroon gained independence in 1960, joined by English-speaking Cameroonians through a federation a year later after a vote by the United Nations.
In 1972, both the English- and French-speaking parts of Cameroon became one country, rather than being governed separately. Many in Cameroon say the purpose of the conflict — restoring Cameroon’s former federal structure —is doomed to fail.
“The conflict has gone out of control. Nobody foresaw that there will be burning of villages, killing of people; that people will be arrested and massively put in jail; that some will go on exile,” said Nkongho Felix Agbor, president of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa and one of the lawyers who initiated peaceful protests that later escalated to violence.
“There is a need for both parties in the conflict to think more about the people and try to find a long-lasting solution that will be a win-win for everybody,” he said. “We are gone beyond the blame game. We should now collectively look for the end of the day. Everybody is suffering … the country is bleeding.”
(Edited by Matthew B Hall and Natalie Gross)
TAYO Fatunla: Promoting Peace Through Art in Africa
*Yumiko Yokozeki is the Director of UNESCO-IICBA. IICBA is UNESCO’s category I institute with a mandate of working for teacher development in Africa and it was at the commencement of the webinar Zoom project meeting that she gave a welcome speech to participants of “Cartooning to Silence the guns” project in Africa and in conjunction with Cartooning for Peace. Below is her Zoom meeting speech to participants and cartoonists….
It is a great honor and pleasure to welcome our youth participants virtually to this first of two “Cartooning to Silence the Guns” capacity-building webinars. A message to our youth participants: By your presence here, you have accepted the United Nations’ and UNESCO’s call to be peace lovers and peacebuilders in your own homes, schools, and communities, as well as in the wider region.
We begin by asking you to consider this question: How can the arts promote peace, and how can you promote peace through the arts? Indeed, arts and cartoons can play a unique and important role in a healthy, participatory society, community, and education. We believe it is just as important to develop your creativity as it is to develop your critical thinking skills. This Cartooning to Silence the Guns project intends to develop your knowledge, innovation, values, and skills for peace creation and the mediation of anger ad violence.
This is a virtual collaborative and creative space that is centered on youth voices, ideas, concerns, and innovation. Putting youth at the forefront and the center of education strategizing, especially peace education planning, is not only the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do; after all, Africa has the world’s youngest continent in terms of the population’s average age. The youth population is Africa’s richest resource; just think of the ingenuity, fresh perspectives, energy, and hope within this virtual room right now. With your engagement, we can build a more peaceful and prosperous future not “for” you, but with you.
UNESCO IICBA has been supporting peace education for the prevention of violence and violent extremism since 2017, with the support of the government of Japan. Peace is one of the African Union’s top priorities. Aspiration 4 of Agenda 2063 emphasizes that “a culture of peace and tolerance shall be nurtured in Africa’s children and youth through peace education.” The Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) 2016-2025 calls for peace education and safeguarding education in times of emergencies, and ensuring safe teaching and learning environments. “Silencing the Guns of Africa by the Year 2020” is an important and relevant theme of the African Union, and it has become much more urgent in the health crisis of COVID-19. The pandemic might exacerbate the risk of conflict across many contexts due to its economic, educational, and emotional ramifications.
Violence begins in the human mind, but the Constitution of UNESCO reminds us that peace also does: “Since wars begin in the minds of men [and women], it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed” Therefore, peacebuilding would not be sustainable if the efforts are not mainstreamed in education and nurtured in the minds of young people. The world belongs not to us, but to our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and our education systems of today need to emerge from the past and look towards the future and enable youth to live together and face challenges with resilience and peaceful intentions.
To our youth participants, thank you very much in advance for the artwork and the contributions you will make. I hope that the project inspires you to continue striving for creative strategies to address violence and introduce and defend peace.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition marking 60 years of Nigeria. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Silencing the Guns – An African Youth Project
*UNESCO, IICBA (International Institute for building capacity in Africa) and the Paris based Cartooning For Peace will host two virtual training sessions and raising awareness webinars in English and in French, on how to use cartoon art to visually send messages on the themed “Silencing The Guns” project through peace, social awareness and highlighting human rights issues and press freedom.
The purpose of the project is to create awareness among youths and youth leaders from African Universities in Nigeria, Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda between the ages of 20 and 28 about building peace initiatives and possibilities through cartoons. Cartoon art will be used as a teaching and literary tool to promote a safe and stimulating environment and atmosphere for ideas and dialogues. Participants will then create their own cartoons on relevant local and social issues.
The cartoonists engaged in the two-day project are Alaa Satir (Sudan), Damien Glez (Burkina Faso), Oscar (Guinea), POV (Madagascar), TAYO (Nigeria), Willis (Tunisia) Yemi (Ethiopia) and Zapiro (South Africa). The English-speaking sessions will take place on the 24th and 27th of November and the French-speaking sessions on 17th and 18th December.
