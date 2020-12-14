Entertainment
OWN’s First Look Trailer for ‘Belle Collective’ is Out Now – Take A LOOK/SEE
*Los Angeles – OWN has announced that the network will expand its popular Friday night unscripted programming lineup with “Belle Collective” premiering Friday, January 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.
The new series from the producers behind the hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamourous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi.
These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings – glass and otherwise – while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. They must set aside their differences to redevelop a struggling mid-twentieth century historic district that was once known as the hub for Black-owned businesses.
MORE NEWS: Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
The five principal belles include:
- Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening her very own dental practice.
- Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization. Her brunches bring powerful women together and help promote self-empowerment, but now she has one goal in mind: to bring the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street, an iconic Black neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.
- Latrice Rogers is the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful haircare emporium in the region.
- Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.
- Tambra Cherie is the newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”
“Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN’s original scripted series include popular dramas “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” “The Haves and the Have Nots,” “David Makes Man” and the upcoming “Delilah.” OWN’s Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” “Ready to Love,” “Put a Ring on It,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” “Behind Every Man,” “Family or Fiancé,” “Black Women OWN the Conversation” and “Black Love.” OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on the Watch OWN App or across mobile devices and connected TVs.
About Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment
Carlos King has established himself as a leading creator and producer of reality television. Over the past decade, King produced such high-profile programs as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Season 25: Oprah Behind the Scenes” and “The Four.” Through his production company Kingdom Reign Entertainment, King has created numerous shows, including “Styling Hollywood,” “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and “Hollywood Divas.” King executive produced “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” including its highest-rated season (its sixth) which was also the highest-rated season for the network on which it airs. “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” debuted in 2019 and immediately became a breakout hit on OWN. King’s newest series, “Behind Every Man,” premiered on OWN on November 7, and shines the spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love.
source: One35Agency.com
Music
Offset Urges Snoop Dogg to Stay Out of ‘Female Business’ After ‘WAP’ Criticism
*Rapper Offset fired back at Snoop Dogg’s criticism of his wife Cardi B and her hit song “WAP.”
Snoop believes the track is too vulgar.
“Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him,” Snoop told Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez during a recent interview. “To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s…that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”
Following his comments, TMZ caught up with the Migos member who suggested Snoop should stay out of women’s business.
“I love Snoop man, but she grown. I don’t get in female business,” he told the outlet. “I hate when men do that. I don’t do that.”
READ MORE: OWN’s First Look Trailer for ‘Belle Collective’ is Out Now – Take A LOOK/SEE
He added, “It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record.”
Offset continued, “Anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months…it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1.”
The hip-hop star then urged male rappers to support women in the industry.
“As rappers, we talk about the same shit,” he said. “It’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records.”
Snoop Dogg built his career with vulgar and sexually-provocative lyrics, but he says that style of rap no longer appeals to him.
“Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement,” he said. “I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”
Watch a clip from Snoop Dogg’s interview on Central Ave below:
Entertainment
Jimmy Jean-Louis Film Earns 10 Africa Movie Awards Nominations for DESRANCES
*Los Angeles and Lagos — Internationally renowned actor JIMMY JEAN-LOUIS has earned a Best Actor Nomination for his outstanding performance as “Francis” in Apolline Traoré’s film DESRANCES at the forthcoming Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), the African continent’s equivalent to the Oscars. He is also a Producer on the film, which has earned a total of 10 nominations. The AMAA ceremony will take place live in Lagos on Sunday, December 20th, 2020.
Jean-Louis is on the fast-track, breaking the mold internationally as both an Actor and Producer. He can currently be seen in Kunle Afolayan‘s Netflix Original film CITATION, which ranked as the number 1 film in Nigeria and top 6 globally on the streaming platform this month. He will next appear in a starring role for the upcoming indie feature film RISE. He serves as a producer on both projects through his Jet Media Productions label, which is currently developing new projects for film and television.
Jean-Louis was a series regular on TNT’s hit series CLAWS and is most known for his starring role in the NBC hit series HEROES. Jean-Louis roles include the popular hit CW series ARROW, CBS’ EXTANT with Oscar winner Halle Berry produced by Steven Spielberg, and JOY with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert DeNiro directed by David O. Russell. His starring role in TOUSSAINT L’OUVERTURE won the Best Actor Award at the Pan African Film Festival. He also received a Best Actor nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2012 and served as a Host of the ceremonies that same year.
MORE NEWS: Will Smith and Jason Derulo Surprise ‘Everyday Heroes’ in Season 2 of Snapchat Show [VIDEO]
Ambassador At Large to Haiti, Jean-Louis is also known for directing the award-winning documentary JIMMY GOES TO NOLLYWOOD, which was acquired by Netflix in 2015, RATTLESNAKES, which won the Pan African Film Festival Audience Award in 2019, amongst a slew of other projects. He is fluent is French, Spanish, Creole, English and Italian. Jimmy Jean-Louis is repped by Alta Global Media.
source: Theo Dumont / [email protected]
Entertainment
Black ICU Nurse in NY State Among First in US to Get COVID-19 Vaccine / WATCH
*If you missed it, the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine began Monday morning as the first doses of the Pfizer medication were administered to health care workers and nursing home staffers.
And live on TV for the world to see – at 9:23am – was an African American critical care nurse from Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center getting vaccinated.
“I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe,” critical care nurse Sandra Lindsey told reporters after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Her vaccination was also streamed live in an online event organized by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who reminded her that she “didn’t flinch,” either.
The ICU nurse became the first person in New York state and among the first people in the United States to receive the vaccine. The state of New York, like many others in the nation, is prioritizing frontline healthcare workers in its vaccine rollout plan.
MORE NEWS: OWN’s First Look Trailer for ‘Belle Collective’ is Out Now – Take A LOOK/SEE
“It’s going to be months before the vaccine reaches critical mass,” Gov. Cuomo said during the event. “The healthcare workers will get it first,” he added.
“I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming.” Lindsey said. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country,’ Nurse Lindsey continued before urging Americans to follow CDC safety guidelines:
“We’re in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There’s light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science.”
Following the emergency authorization use for the coronavirus vaccines, the CDC recommended healthcare workers be first in line to be vaccinated, followed by the elderly, and those with underlying conditions that have shown to be at risk for contracting and having complications from COVID-19.
Healthcare officials predict widespread vaccinations won’t take place until 2021.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer