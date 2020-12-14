Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Abusive Actor is Also a Dog Killer
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Here is the thing. I’m glad the A/A- list singer/crap director spoke out about the A list actor. It needed to be done. Did she mention the underage actress she put the actor in a position to groom? No. Plus, all the articles, including the ones today about the singer only talk about sex and abuse which is great for calling the actor out, but will only put a dent in his career.
None of the articles mention the biggest allegation in the complaint which is the actor driving through the streets of Los Angeles shooting and killing whatever dogs he could find, so he could get into character. That would destroy his career, but the media doesn’t want to do that because they might need something from him or his team in the future.
Can you guess the A/A- list singer/crap director and the A list actor?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: A Dangerous Game
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This former A- list celebrity really playing a dangerous game. He cheated on his last wife with this former A+ list singer and lives large off her income. Now, he is cheating on his wife with this alliterate A-/B+ list singer.
Can you guess the former A- list celebrity?
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Rapper’s ‘Baby Making’ Experiment
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Not everyone sued the former A+ list rapper turned celebrity. There are a couple of dozen “converts” who live on the property. Despite his public disdain of premarital sex, throughout the winter, the converts have been assigned mating schedules to see which pairs can make the best babies/children.
Can you guess the former A+ list rapper ?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Actress Deletes Social Media
*The following Blind Item comes Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This A- list mostly movie actress was told by her people there was no way she was going to be able to apologize her way out of this and she should just remove herself from social media and the public eye immediately if she wanted to be able to save her career, especially in her universe. Oh, she would get paid whether she was in it or not, but you don’t want to be known as the person who was fired from a universe.
Can you guess the A- list mostly movie actress?
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd7 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News6 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer