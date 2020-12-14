BLIND ITEM: Abusive Actor is Also a Dog Killer

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Here is the thing. I’m glad the A/A- list singer/crap director spoke out about the A list actor. It needed to be done. Did she mention the underage actress she put the actor in a position to groom? No. Plus, all the articles, including the ones today about the singer only talk about sex and abuse which is great for calling the actor out, but will only put a dent in his career.

None of the articles mention the biggest allegation in the complaint which is the actor driving through the streets of Los Angeles shooting and killing whatever dogs he could find, so he could get into character. That would destroy his career, but the media doesn’t want to do that because they might need something from him or his team in the future.