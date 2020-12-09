Connect with us

U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn Says Gov. Newsom Must Appoint Black Woman to U.S. Senate

Published

11 seconds ago

on

James Clyburn - Zoom screenshot1
James Clyburn - Zoom screenshot

Rep. James Clyburn (D-South Carolina)

*U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina), the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives and highest-ranking African American in Congress, said California Gov. Gavin Newsom must appoint a Black woman to replace Sen. Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate.

“Black women play a critical role in everything I do and say, and I would love to see a Black woman replace our Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” he said. “I’ve made that known to everybody.”

Clyburn, who has represented South Carolina’s 6th District in Congress since 1993, said Congresswomen Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) and Karen Bass (D-CA-37) are both qualified and prepared to be California’s next junior Senator.

“I’ll go a little bit further. I’ll mention two Black women in Lee and Bass,” he continued. “Two outstanding women, either one of whom would make outstanding Congresspeople.”

In February, as President-Elect Joe Biden’s campaign began to sputter due to lukewarm support among Democrats, tough competition from Michael Bloomberg and sharp criticisms in the African American community, Clyburn endorsed the former Vice President. With that nod, Clyburn — highly regarded in his home state and across Democratic Circles — set Biden up for a critical win in the South Carolina Democratic primary. That victory gave Biden’s now-successful run for the presidency new life.

Clyburn was speaking Wednesday afternoon during a Zoom conference with journalists, including California Black Media.

The meeting was held to mark the 150th Anniversary of Joseph Rainey’s swearing-in to Congress. Rainey, who was also from South Carolina, became the first Black person to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was elected in 1870. Speaker of the House of Representatives and California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi also attended the virtual tribute and news conference.

MORE NEWS: KING YAHWEH to Pledge $10 Million to Global Relief Fund for 2021 / PHOTOS

Joseph Rainey

Joseph Rainey

Clyburn said his decision to support Biden’s candidacy for president was influenced by Black women, his wife Emily (who passed away in 2019), and three daughters, including Mignon Clyburn, who was appointed to the Federal Communications Commission by President Barack Obama.

“All three of them are active politically. So, I know the value of Black women,” Clyburn said of Mignon Clyburn, Jennifer Clyburn-Reed, and Angela Clyburn. “The endorsement that I made — it was Emily Clyburn speaking through me. She told me three or four weeks before she passed away that our best bet to win this election was Joe Biden.”

After Jan. 20, 2021, when Harris is sworn in Vice President of the United States, there will be no Black woman in the U.S. Senate. The loss of the presence and perspective of the only Black woman in the highest governing body in the country has been a major point of concern for Black women in California, across the nation and at all levels of Democratic Party membership and leadership ranks.

Gov. Newsom can either appoint a replacement to complete Harris’s term, which ends in 2023, or he can call a special election. Harris was elected to the position in 2017 after former Sen. Barbara Boxer decided not to run for another term. Boxer held the seat from 1993 to 2017.

According to several media reports and sources close to the governor’s office, California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla is at the top of the list of people being considered for the job. But Black women and African American organizations in California and around the country have been adamant that African American women should continue to have a voice in the Senate. They have organized a nationwide campaign, #LetsKeepTheSeat, to urge Gov. Newsom to appoint Bass or Lee.

Clyburn also said that he is pleased that Biden has appointed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Health and Human Services Secretary. He considers Becerra (who was also a U.S. Congressman from 1993 to 2017) a colleague and friend.

“Xavier Becerra will be coming here as a part of this administration. So now I have no conflict except for these two outstanding Black women,” Clyburn said.

A poll released earlier today found that, among California voters, Bass is the top choice to replace Harris. The survey was commissioned by the Washington, D.C. political consulting firm Strother Nuckles Strategies and conducted by Public Policy Polling an organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

source: Antonio‌ ‌Ray‌ ‌Harvey‌ ‌|‌ ‌California‌ ‌Black‌ ‌Media‌ 

Politics

California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat Demand Gov. Newsom Appoint a Black Woman for the #USSenate

Published

1 day ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Lets Keep the Seat-1)
Gavin Newsome (Getty)

Gavin Newsome (Getty)

*Governor Gavin Newsom,

Like a modern-day Harriet Tubman, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris kicked opened the door to claim a seat at the U.S. Senate table. Her legacy is to lead more Black women to the table who will represent a forgotten but strong California population.  It is no surprise that women are already underrepresented in the U.S. Senate; and that is unacceptable. California should continue to buck the trend and send a Black woman to the U.S. Senate.

Historically, Black women are blatantly excluded from leadership roles. Kamala Harris, the only Black woman in the U.S. Senate, changed the game for us and proved that a Black woman is invaluable to the progression of California and our Nation. Let’s not forget that Black women voted in record numbers to deliver a victory to Democrats and our country.

Far too often the work and sacrifices of Black women go unrecognized and undervalued. We urge you to honor and embrace the hard work and determination that Kamala Harris and Black women have forged through to keep California strong.  We earned the right to #KeeptheSeat and will continue to fight to never give up our seat to represent all people but especially the largest population in the State of California.

Lets Keep The Seat

December 1 marked the 65th anniversary of Rosa Parks’ refusal to give up her seat.  Her right to keep her seat was a symbol of will power and the right to claim a prominent place in this world. We are ready to repeat the historic and courageous move that Ms. Parks made to demand respect and inclusion. She stood her ground without a coalition of Black women by her side.

Today, Black women from across the Nation are in full force to stand beside U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA-37) and U.S. Congresswomen Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) and fight for them to be the right choice to fill the seat.  Don’t mute the Black woman’s voice.

We live the values of gender equality, fairness, community, diversity, and authenticity that are essential to strong leadership. We ask that you do not overlook our progressive leaders Bass and Lee to carry the torch lit by Kamala Harris.

There is no doubt that Bass and Lee are ready to take on the challenges and issues that face Californians.  They have the experience and the relationships to step in Kamala Harris’ shoes and step up to the table with confidence and determination. They know how to get the work done in Congress while advocating for the needs of Californians.

This is our time, and we are staking our claim to the seat that Kamala Harris earned with the support of Black women.  We are the backbone of the democratic party, both as voters and organizers. Diversity in our leaders is the core to who we are in California. Together, we benefit from a variety in experiences and perspectives.

We know that both Bass and Lee are leaders that we can trust and depend on in crisis. That said, we deserve to maintain our representation in the U.S. Senate. Governor Newsom, we urge you to hear us and appoint Bass or Lee to the seat.

It’s time to deliver for us.

California Black Women Coalition for #KeepTheSeat

Hon. Donesia Gause-Aldana  Carson             Hon. Sydney Kamlager-Dove  Los Angeles   Hon. Deborah Robertson     Rialto

Hon. Aja Brown                        Compton        Hon. Lula Davis-Holmes           Carson            Hon. Emma Sharif           Compton

Hon. Cheryl Brown                  Sacramento    Hon. Yvonne Horton                 Inglewood     Hon. Diane Watson     Los Angeles

Hon. Autumn Burke                Los Angeles     Hon. Holly J. Mitchell               Los  Angeles   Hon. Shirley Weber       San Diego

Hon. Michelle Chambers       Compton          Hon. Treva Reid                        Oakland          Hon. Lori Wilson           Suisun City

 

Melina Abdullah           Los Angeles

Aimee Allison                 Oakland

Bobbiejean Anderson  Moreno Valley

Ebani Anderson             Los Angeles

Niele Anderson             Los Angeles

Joy Atkinson                   Los Angeles

Sheila Baker                  Bellflower

Kim Ballard                     Lancaster

Sabrina Benson            Rialto

Vicki Blakley                  Sacramento

Charlotte Bland            Los Angeles

Sheila Brown                 Los Angeles

Taisha Brown                San Diego

Tonya Burke                  Perris

April Burton                   Compton

Velma Butler                 Pasadena

Barbara Calhoun          Compton

Darla Carpool                Los Angeles

Jasmyne Cannick          Los Angeles

Sandi Cook                      Los Angeles

Lori Cordinus                  Orange

Maureen Craft               Elk Grove

Karen Earl                         Los Angeles

Nolice Edwards              Sacramento

Kimberly Ellis                   Richmond

Dionne Faulk                   Inglewood

Nourbese Flint               Los Angeles

Norma Foree                  Long Beach

Carolyn Fowler                Inglewood

Dallas Fowler                   Inglewood

Gail Francis                       Lake Elsinore

Tresla Gilbreath               Sacramento

Glenda Gill                        Los Angeles

Angela Gipson                 Inglewood

Le Cresha K. Gipson        Carson

Wendy Gladney               Upland

Alice Goff                           Los Angeles

Gloria Gray                       Inglewood

Sharon Guest                   Los Angeles

Kellie Hawkins                 Los Angeles

Jacqueline Hawthorne   Los Angeles

Nichelle Henderson        Gardena

Ingrid Hutt                        Los Angeles

Danielle Hollis              Burbank

lona Hendrick              Los Angeles

Patsy Howard              Los Angeles

Cine Ivery                      Inglewood

Andrea Jackson           Los Angeles

Jannell Jackson           Sacramento

Joan Jackson                Los Angeles

Adrienne Johnson       Pasadena

Rachel Johnson           Gardena

Deidre Jones                Long Beach

Rev. Dr. Joy Johnson  Antelope

Laniece Jones              Oakland

Holland Jordan            Castro Valley

Angela King                   Los Angeles

Marie Y. Lemelle         Glendale

Bennetra Lewis           Lancaster

Alicia Lewis                   Los Angeles

Arnetta Mack               Inglewood

Natasha Marshall       Inglewood

Phyllis Marshall           Sacramento

Ronnie Martin             Los Angeles

Tamry McCauley         Santa Clarita

Tina McKinnor             Hawthorne

Tonia McMillian          Bellflower

Dewanda Mitchell      San Bernardino

Tracy Mitchell              Pasadena

Tamela Mitchell          Pasadena

Pamela Mitchell          Pasadena

Sarah Morris                Adelanto

Shenia Morris              Victorville

Gloria Myles                 Los Angeles

Ingrid Palmer               Los Angeles

Ann Perkins                  San Bernardino

Sharon Polk                   Los Angeles

Sandra Poole                Sacramento

Angela Reddock           Carson

Lenee Richards             Los Angeles

Audrena Redmond      Long Beach

Diane Robertson          Los Angeles

Rosa Russell                  Los Angeles

Patt Sanders                 Inglewood

Jamie Scott                    Inglewood

Andrea Slater                  Vallejo

Dolores Spears                Los Angeles

Brianna Spratt                 Irvine

Jasmine Stanley               Los Angeles

Tiffani Stone                     Elk Grove

Novell Thompson            Fontana

Gloria Gray                       Inglewood

Anette Walker                 Hayward

Jackie Washington          Hawthorne

Molly Watson                   Los Angeles

Denise Watts                   Canyon Country

Daphne Wayans              Tarzana

Yvonne Wheeler              Long Beach

Wanza Tolliver                  Los Angeles

Kathy Williamson             Los Angeles

Katrina Williams                Long Beach

  1. Patrice Williams Vallejo

Wanda F. Williams            Sacramento

Gail Willis                              Los Angeles

Lolita Willis                           Long Beach

Ethell Woods                      Los Angeles

Jimmy Woods Gray            Los Angeles

Rashina Young                     Carson

Melanie Young                     Long Beach

Tiffani Stone Alvidez           Elk Grove

Jacque Robinson-Baisley    Pasadena

Shay Franco-Clausen           San Jose

Lola Smallwood Cuevas       Los Angeles

Julia Cooksey-Evans             Northridge

Cheryl Lanier Gates             San Francisco

Kellie Todd-Griffin                Carson

Dezie Woods-Jones              Madera

Kendra Noel Lewis                 Sacramento

Patrice Marshall McKenzie   Pasadena

Pamela Bright-Moon             Los Angeles

Eva Hoffman-Murray             Bellflower

Pastor Thembeklia Smart     Los Angeles

Roslyn Austin Stewart           Los Angeles

L’Toya Wheeler Tate              Corona

Charisse Bremond Weaver   Pasadena

Charlotte Northern White     San Diego

source: Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA via Regina Wilson

Continue Reading

Government

Biden Selects Rep. Marcia Fudge to Head Housing Agency

Published

1 day ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Marcia Fudge - GettyImages-580966590
Marcia Fudge - Getty

Marcia Fudge – Getty

*(Via Politico) – President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

The offer to lead the roughly $50 billion housing agency comes after weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become the first Black female Agriculture secretary.

Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and her allies in the Congressional Black Caucus had lobbied openly for the USDA job. Biden is now leaning toward choosing former Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, however.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — whose endorsement was pivotal in helping Biden secure the nomination — has pushed aggressively for Fudge to be named to the Cabinet and said earlier Tuesday she would land a top job. The Cleveland congresswoman also has the support of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, which will handle her nomination.

MORE NEWS: AMC and BET Founder’s UMC Streaming Service to Become ALLBLK in January

Marcia Fudge - GettyImages-580966590

Marcia Fudge – GettyImages

A spokesperson for Fudge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden transition declined to comment.

Fudge lamented just last month in an interview with POLITICO that Black policymakers have traditionally been relegated to just a handful of Cabinet positions — including HUD secretary.

“As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”

HUD will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused millions of people to fall behind on rent and mortgage payments.

Get the FULL story on Marcia Fudge being tapped to lead HUD at Politico.

Continue Reading

Joe Biden-Kamala Harris

NAACP Urges New Cabinet Position to Biden-Harris Focused on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement

Published

1 day ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Joe Biden - NAACP
Joe Biden - NAACP

Joe Biden

*Today, the NAACP met with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris about the ongoing racial justice crisis that has plagued our nation.

In the face of an unprecedented pandemic, an escalation of police violence against Black people, and a current presidency rooted in white supremacy and bigotry, the NAACP calls on the incoming Biden administration to create a new position–National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement.

“The structural inequality that is rooted deep within our society must be addressed, and after four years of regression on social, civil, and political matters that profoundly impact the American people, specifically, Black people, we must prioritize the transformation of our nation into a more just, equal society in which all Americans can succeed and thrive,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “The creation of National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement is a bold action that has the potential to yield significant results on behalf of millions of Americans.”

MORE NEWS: Obama Clowns ‘Desus & Mero’s’ Basketball Skills: ‘Y’all Could Play for the Knicks’ (Watch)

Derrick Johnson - NAACP

Derrick Johnson

The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity, and Advancement would be charged with centralizing bold, visionary thinking and strategy on racial justice within the White House and fostering holistic measures throughout government to tackle the pervasive problem of systemic racism. The Advisor would report directly to President Biden with an office fully resourced and staffed to accomplish its mission.

The strong and early commitment by the Biden administration to elevating racial justice as a top priority has sent a powerful message about its importance and centrality within this administration. As the nation calls for an end to structural disparities, the federal government has a duty to examine itself to determine how it still perpetuates and fosters institutional racism. We can no longer afford to address systemic inequity through the exclusive province of the civil rights offices of each agency. Our structural inequality goes much deeper than that, and now is the time for bold solutions. The National Advisor on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement will lead this charge.

source: NAACP

Continue Reading

