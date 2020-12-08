Government
Biden Selects Rep. Marcia Fudge to lHead Housing Agency
*(Via Politico) – President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rep. Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.
The offer to lead the roughly $50 billion housing agency comes after weeks in which Fudge launched a bid to become the first Black female Agriculture secretary.
Fudge, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and her allies in the Congressional Black Caucus had lobbied openly for the USDA job. Biden is now leaning toward choosing former Obama agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack, however.
House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — whose endorsement was pivotal in helping Biden secure the nomination — has pushed aggressively for Fudge to be named to the Cabinet and said earlier Tuesday she would land a top job. The Cleveland congresswoman also has the support of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, which will handle her nomination.
A spokesperson for Fudge did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Biden transition declined to comment.
Fudge lamented just last month in an interview with POLITICO that Black policymakers have traditionally been relegated to just a handful of Cabinet positions — including HUD secretary.
“As this country becomes more and more diverse, we’re going to have to stop looking at only certain agencies as those that people like me fit in,” she said. “You know, it’s always ‘we want to put the Black person in Labor or HUD.’”
HUD will play a key role in the incoming administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused millions of people to fall behind on rent and mortgage payments.
Meet Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden’s Pick to Become Nation’s 1st Black Secretary of Defense (Video)
*If President-elect Joe Biden’s Secretary of Defense nominee gets confirmed, he’ll make history as the first Black person to lead the Pentagon.
Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin comes with a list of decorated achievements a mile long. He was the Army’s vice chief of staff and also led Central Command, which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
Austin is one of a relatively few Black Army officers who have commanded combat units, which is the main pipeline to the highest commands in the military. He’s also a decorated combat veteran, having been awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor.
Below, get to know Gen. Austin through his remarks on the 2015 Mission First Project, an interview with Roland Martin and remarks during his retirement ceremony in 2016.
‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘You Ain’t Black’, ‘We’re All Lakers Today’ on List of 2020’s Most Notable Quotes (Video)
*The plea of “I can’t breathe” from George Floyd in his final moments before dying under the boot of a Minneapolis police officer has placed second on a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2020.
The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is topped this year only by Dr. Anthony Fauci pleading with Americans to “wear a mask” to help slow the spread of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
At No. 10 is “We are all Lakers today,” from Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the sudden death of Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26.
Several quotes from the presidential campaign appear on the list, including Joe Biden telling Hot 97 DJ Charlamagne the God on May 22: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” That ranked No. 7.
Shapiro said he picks quotes that are not necessarily admirable or eloquent, but rather because they are famous or particularly revealing of the spirit of the times.
In that spirit there were a couple of gems from President Trump as well as his White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.
Check out the full list below:
1. “Wear a mask.” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN interview, May 21.
2. “I can’t breathe.” — George Floyd, plea to police officer, Minneapolis, May 25.
3. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear,” President Donald Trump, referring to the coronavirus in remarks at an African American History Month reception at the White House, Feb. 27.
4. “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” — Trump, in remarks at a White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing, April 23.
5. “I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.” — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, at her first press briefing, May 1.
6. “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, statement dictated to granddaughter Clara Spera, September.
7. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” — Joe Biden, in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio program, May 22.
8. “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — McEnany, referring to school reopenings in a news briefing, July 16.
9. “You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier.” — Biden, in a remark to student at campaign event, Hampton, N.H., Feb. 9.
10. “We are all Lakers today.” — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, in a remark to reporters after the death of Kobe Bryant, Orlando, Fla., Jan. 26.
At 4:26 below:
3 Against 1: Watch Sunny Hostin Defend The Term ‘Defund the Police’ Against All 3 of her ‘View’ Co-Hosts
*All four co-hosts of “The View” are in agreement with the reallocation of funds from police departments to other initiatives that can better address specific policing situations. The only issue dividing the ladies is calling the movement, “Defund the Police.”
On Wednesday, the “hot topic” being discussed was former President Barack Obama’s recent statement that the “Defund the Police” term hurt Democrats in the election because people thought it meant “stop funding the police,” which for many voters would be a step too far.
Sunny Hostin was on an island trying to defend the term’s use, while Sarah Haines, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg – although 100% behind reallocating police funds – agreed more with Obama’s belief that the slogan is misleading and may have cost the Democrats votes in some areas of the country.
“This term is a policy demand,” Hostin argued. “It is a demand for change and I always will think it is a mistake to allow opponents to define language and define narratives.”
The back and forth lasted the whole segment.
Watch below:
