Entertainment
Watch New Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe: Education’ on Amazon Prime
*Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Education, the fifth and final film in Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” anthology series.
As noted in the press release: Small Axe is an anthology series comprised of five original films set from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s that tell personal stories from London’s West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. The title is derived from the African proverb, “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.”
“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” McQueen said earlier this year.
Check out the trailer for “Education” via the YouTube clip above.
READ MORE: Watch Trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Small Axe’ Anthology Starring John Boyega and Letitia Wright [VIDEO]
Education, part of the #SmallAxe anthology, tells the story of 12-year-old Kingsley who is transferred to a special-needs school as part of an unofficial segregation policy preventing many Black children receiving the education they deserved.
Sunday, 9pm | @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/Qqdd3DbNoq
— BBC One (@BBCOne) December 7, 2020
Here’s more about the individual films:
MANGROVE (Premiered Friday, November 20)
Mangrove centers on Frank Crichlow (Shaun Parkes), the owner of Notting Hill’s Caribbean restaurant, Mangrove, a lively community base for locals, intellectuals and activists. In a reign of racist terror, the local police raid Mangrove time after time, making Frank and the local community take to the streets in peaceful protest in 1970. When nine men and women, including Frank and leader of the British Black Panther Movement Altheia Jones-LeCointe (Letitia Wright), and activist Darcus Howe (Malachi Kirby), are wrongly arrested and charged with incitement to riot, a highly publicized trial ensues, leading to hard-fought win for those fighting against discrimination. Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Shaun Parkes (Lost in Space), and Malachi Kirby (Curfew) star alongside Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty), Jack Lowden (The Long Song), Sam Spruell (Snow White and the Huntsmen), Gershwyn Eustache (The Gentleman), Nathaniel Martello-White (Collateral), Richie Campbell (Liar), Jumayn Hunter (Les Miserables), and Gary Beadle (Summer of Rockets). Mangrove was co-written by Alastair Siddons and Steve McQueen.
LOVERS ROCK (Premiered Friday, November 27)
Lovers Rock tells a fictional story of young love at a Blues party in 1980. The film is an ode to the romantic reggae genre called “Lovers Rock” and to the Black youth who found freedom and love in its sound in London house parties, when they were unwelcome in white nightclubs. Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn makes her screen debut opposite the BAFTAs 2020 Rising Star award recipient Micheal Ward (Top Boy). Shaniqua Okwok (Boys), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Ellis George (Dr Who), Alexander James-Blake (Top Boy), and Kadeem Ramsay (Blue Story) also star, as well as Francis Lovehall and Daniel Francis-Swaby who make their screen debuts. Lovers Rock was co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen.
RED, WHITE AND BLUE (Premiered Friday, December 4)
Red, White and Blue tells the true story of Leroy Logan, a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer; an ambition borne from the naïve hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. First, Leroy has to face the consequences of his father’s disapproval, never mind the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary Constable in the Metropolitan Police Force. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia) star with talented newcomers Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal and Jaden Oshenye. Red, White and Blue was co-written by Courttia Newland and Steve McQueen.
ALEX WHEATLE (Premieres Friday, December 11)
Alex Wheatle follows the true story of award-winning writer, Alex Wheatle (Sheyi Cole), from a young boy through his early adult years. Having spent his childhood in a mostly white institutional care home with no love or family, he finally finds not only a sense of community for the first time in Brixton, but his identity and ability to grow his passion for music and DJing. When he is thrown in prison during the Brixton Uprising of 1981, he confronts his past and sees a path to healing. Sheyi Cole stars opposite Jonathan Jules. Alex Wheatle was co-written by Alastair Siddons and Steve McQueen.
EDUCATION (Premieres Friday, December 18)
Education is the coming of age story of 12-year-old Kingsley, a boy with a fascination for astronauts and rockets. When Kingsley is called to the Headmaster’s office for disruptive behaviour in class, he is shocked to discover his transfer to a school for those with “special needs.” Distracted by working two jobs, his parents are unaware of what was an unofficial segregation policy at play, preventing many Black children from having the education they deserve until a group of West Indian women take matters into their own hands. Newcomer Kenyah Sandy stars opposite Sharlene Whyte (We Hunt Together, Casualty), Daniel Francis (Once Upon A Time, Homefront), Tamara Lawrance (The Long Song, Kindred) and Josette Simon (Wonder Woman, Silent Witness, Law & Order: UK). Education was co-written by Alastair Siddons and Steve McQueen.
*press release via Allied Global Marketing
Music
Kool & the Gang Recognize Longtime Legacy, Releases New Single – ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ [Watch/Listen]
*Since the band’s inception over 50 years ago, the legendary masters of funk, pop and soul, Kool & the Gang, have given music fans classic tunes from “Jungle Boogie,” “Hollywood Swinging” and “Summer Madness” to smashes such as “Ladies’ Night,” “Get Down On It” and their first number one pop hit, “Celebration.”
Co-founded by Robert “Kool” Bell with his brother, the late Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, Kool & the Gang earned multiple Grammy and American Music Awards with many of those award winning tunes being sampled by hip-hop artists through the years (A Tribe Called Quest as well as the smash hit, “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Will “Fresh Prince” Smith come to mind for folks).
Also as important is how Kool & the Gang have inspired generations of musicians who studied their recordings and thus incorporated that influence into their playing.
MORE NEWS: Owner of True Kitchen in Dallas Says Business is Booming After His ‘Twerking’ Rant [VIDEO]
“Measuring Kool & the Gang’s influence is like asking what the influence of the Beatles was over pop music – it’s impossible to pull it apart,” said record producer Mark Ronson (of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” fame) to Rolling Stone magazine in 2020. “Anybody who has played in a funk band or DJ’d had Kool & the Gang in their DNA for so long.”
As the band honored the 40th anniversary this year of their first number one pop hit, “Celebration,” Kool & the Gang have released a new single, “Pursuit Of Happiness” – which calls for all people around the world to live together in peace, love and harmony.
The new tune also serves as a last will and testament from Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, who’d co-written the song and was the chief composer of “Jungle Boogie” and “Celebration.”
Robert “Kool” Bell continues to lead the group as they’re recently signed with Omnivore Recordings. Kool & the Gang’s forthcoming new album, “Perfect Union,” is slated for release in 2021.
source: Double XXposure Media Relations
Entertainment
YouTuber Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Set for February Exhibition Match / VIDEO
*It looks like #FloydMayweather will be stepping in the ring once again in February. This time he will be facing off against YouTuber #LoganPaul.
Floyd took to his Instagram to officially announce the fight, which will air live on Pay-Per-View. This fight has been heavily rumored, and it looks like it will finally be going down. Fanmio, who is promoting the fight, also added, “Watch the undefeated, 12-time, five-division boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather fight social media sensation Logan Paul live in a Special Exhibition PPV match only on Fanmio Boxing.”
The fight between these two have reportedly been in talks for a minute now, and according to TMZ, Floyd was approached about the fight a few months back.
For the record, Floyd Mayweather is 43-years-old and boasts a legendary 50-0 record as a pro, with wins over all-time greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.
Logan is 25-years-old and 0-1 as a pro, after losing a split-decision fight to YouTube star, KSI, back in 2019.
Floyd is 5’8″ and last fought at 150 pounds. Logan is 6’2″, 200 pounds.
MORE NEWS: Trump Announces Via Twitter That Rudy Giuliani Has Contracted COVID-19!
View this post on Instagram
Entertainment
IMDb TV Announces New Crime Docu-Series About Murder of Michael Jordan’s Father from dream hampton
*CULVER CITY, Calif. –– IMDb TV has ordered the Original true-crime docu-series, Moment of Truth from Amazon Studios, and also announced a series in development with award-winning filmmaker dream hampton. Moment of Truth will premiere early in 2021 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.
Moment of Truth is a five-part docu-series that tells the never-before-seen story behind the murder of beloved husband and father, James Jordan, and exposes the checkered history in the small North Carolina town where the heinous crime and subsequent trial occurred.
The docu-series examines the crime which took place not far from where Mr. Jordan lived with his wife and raised his five children, including NBA superstar Michael Jordan, who was at the height of his global fame when his father was killed. Directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, the story of the arrest and conviction of then-teenagers Larry Demery and Daniel Green continues today through the current appeals by Green, who maintains his innocence nearly three decades later. Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow Entertainment and Jimmy Goodmon and Shelly Leslie of Capitol Broadcasting Company serve as executive producers.
dream hampton’s untitled series in development invites audiences inside one of our perennial TV favorites, crime procedural dramas, spotlighting the genre that has dominated the television landscape and our collective imaginations for decades.
MORE NEWS: ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’ Official Trailer of Biopic Released by Lifetime / WATCH
The piece seeks common ground between fictionalized storytelling and its real-life impact on our perception of the criminal justice system. Executive producers dream hampton and Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change, use clips, interviews and tropes of the genre to create a mini-series that asks the industry, creators and fans to lean in to an eye-opening experience about one of the most powerful, culture moving and consequential formats in television.
“As we expand our slate of premium Original programming for IMDb TV, we were captivated by these distinct projects, each designed to uniquely engage audiences through high-quality, thought-provoking and previously untold stories,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “dream hampton is a visionary who illuminates the role crime fiction has played in our day-to-day lives and the way real-life cases are prosecuted. In Moment of Truth, Matthew and Clay start with a crime that shocked the nation, unfolding the mysteries of the past while revealing the all-too-relevant present-day implications.”
In November, IMDb TV premiered the spy-thriller Alex Rider, an Original series based on Anthony Horowitz’s best-selling book franchise. In development is a half-hour coming-of-age series based on High School, the NY Times best-selling memoir by Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, adapted by Clea DuVall for Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment and Hialeah: Dade F*ckin County, a half-hour family comedy co-created by writers Monique Alvarez and Jessica Lee Williamson.
Other previously announced Originals coming to IMDb TV in 2021 include the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project, the streaming debut for no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin and her signature adjudication style, a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage and the second season of Alex Rider.
About IMDb TV
IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime. Always entertaining. Always Free.
- Expansive Catalog: IMDb TV is a modern television network, offering viewers ambitious originals and an always updating library of broadly appealing hit movies and TV shows that customers would expect to see on a paid service. IMDb TV adds new titles to the service every month across a wide selection of genres including comedy, family, romance, thrillers, science fiction, documentaries, horror and more.
- Free: IMDb TV is free. No paid subscriptions necessary.
- Half the Ads: IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV.
- Instant Access: IMDb TV is available as an app on Fire TV and a free Channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps across hundreds of devices. To use IMDb TV on Fire TV, customers can find the icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” row or using the Alexa Voice Remote, simply say “Alexa, go to IMDb TV.” IMDb TV is also available on the IMDb website.
To learn more about IMDb TV, visit www.amazon.com/imdbtvand follow @IMDbTV
About Bow and Arrow Entertainment
Bow and Arrow Entertainment was founded in 2014 by Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman to create a focus on artist driven narrative and documentary motion pictures.
Bow and Arrow premiered Elyse Steinberg and Josh Kriegman’s The Fight, Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters and Sam Feder’s Disclosure: Trans Lives On Screen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Recent films include Rashid Johnson’s Native Son, an adaptation of Richard Wright’s famed novel for HBO, which premiered as the Opening Night selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, which was named by The New York Times, Vanity Fair and Indiewire as “one of the best films of 2019”.
The company has additionally produced the 2018 Sundance Film Festival entries Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen and Josephine Decker’s Madeline’s Madeline and Sundance 2017 entries Jeff Baena’s The Little Hours, Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits and Dustin Guy Defa’s Person To Person.
About Capitol Broadcasting Company
Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) is a visionary media, entertainment, technology, sports and commercial real estate company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. With a storied 83-year history and fourth-generation family ownership, the company has established itself as a trailblazer.
Flagship station WRAL pioneered digital television as the first commercial station in the nation to broadcast in high definition in 1996, and as one of the first local television stations in the country to put news on the web.
The WRAL Documentary team has produced nearly 80 documentaries and has been honored with numerous national awards, including the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia and the Sigma Delta Chi Award for excellence in journalism, as well as regional Edward R. Murrow and Emmy awards.
Capitol Broadcasting’s family of companies continue to be among the nation’s leaders in local news, streaming content via internet and mobile apps, and enterprise satellite distribution solutions.
The company’s current President and Chief Operating Officer is James F. Goodmon, Jr. (Jimmy), great grandson of company founder AJ Fletcher.
About dream hampton:
dream hampton is an award-winning filmmaker and writer from Detroit. Her most recent works include the Frameline feature documentary Treasure (2015), the Emmy nominated HBO feature documentary, It’s A Hard Truth Ain’t It, (2019), the BET docu-series Finding Justice (2019) and Lifetime’s Emmy nominated Surviving R. Kelly (2019), which broke ratings records and had wide and far-reaching impact. hampton is the 2019 recipient of Ms. Foundation’s “Gloria” award and was named one of 2019 TIME 100’s most influential people in the world. She received the 2019 Peabody award for best documentary.
source: Dezmon Gilmore / [email protected]
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter6 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer